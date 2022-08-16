WPIAL to host 2022 championship football games at Acrisure Stadium and Norwin High School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The name of the stadium may have changed, but for four of the WPIAL's six classifications, championship football games will still be played on the North Shore this fall.

The WPIAL has chosen the sites for all six championship games set to be played in November.

The title games for 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A will be played at Acrisure Stadium on November 25.

One week earlier, on November 19, the title games for 5A and 6A will be held at Norwin High School.

Norwin has hosted several championship football games over the past few seasons, including last year's 2021 Championship between Mt. Lebanon and Central Catholic.