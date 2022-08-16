TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Shilese Jones could have moved on a year ago. There’s a gymnastics scholarship waiting for her at the University of Florida whenever she wants it. Only Jones couldn’t walk away from the chance to make a run at the Olympics. Not when there was so much unfinished business left, business she promised her father Sylvester she’d try to take care of before he passed away last December following a lengthy bout with kidney disease. Jones moved from Ohio back home to the Seattle area in January to train and be closer to her family.

GYMNASTICS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO