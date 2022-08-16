Read full article on original website
30 in 15: McCamey mighty Badgers hunt for another division title
MCCAMEY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Home to the mighty Badgers, McCamey High had a stellar season last year, winning their district. Even with the incredible 5-0 finish in district, the Badgers have now been slated to finish second, behind the Wink Wildcats. But for Head Coach Michael Woodard and company, the mentality has not changed. “It’s […]
Injured Utah little leaguer recovering, has call with coach
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A Little League World Series player who seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in dorms at the world series complex has FaceTimed with his coach and continues to improve, the coach said Friday. Mark Ence, the manager for...
MAIS high school football scores for Week 1 of 2022 regular season
Here are Mississippi high school football scores from Week 1 of the MAIS regular season. Central Hinds Aca. 18, Washington School 0 Leake Aca. 40, Winston Aca. 12 Newton Co. Aca....
Shilese Jones sprints to lead at US gymnastics championships
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Shilese Jones could have moved on a year ago. There’s a gymnastics scholarship waiting for her at the University of Florida whenever she wants it. Only Jones couldn’t walk away from the chance to make a run at the Olympics. Not when there was so much unfinished business left, business she promised her father Sylvester she’d try to take care of before he passed away last December following a lengthy bout with kidney disease. Jones moved from Ohio back home to the Seattle area in January to train and be closer to her family.
