ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Letter: Roe v Wade reversal was democracy in action

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

The United States of America will continue to go to Hades in a handbag as long as Democrats don’t understand (or choose not to understand) what “democracy” actually denotes.

“Demo” in Greek means, “government by the people, system of government in which the sovereign power is vested in the people as a whole exercising power directly or by elected officials;” from “demokratia,” “popular government,” from “demos,” “common people.” “Democracy” does not exclusively encompass one individual or exemplify only one institution or represent merely one ideology. It refers to all the people as governed by the majority, not a minority(ies).

The winner in a democracy gets everything: “to the victor belong the spoils.” This expression alludes to the spoils system of American politics, whereby the winner of an election gives desirable jobs to party supporters. When one party or group wins, in a democracy, the loser is expected to accept defeat graciously, not whimper and wail.

Now I’m hearing howls from the spoil-sport Dems, and that’s the flaw in their whines of “undemocratic.” When Democrats have control of all three branches of American government, they never utter a word. So, it is bizarre when they don’t have control of an agency, they cry “imbalance,” “unjust,” “unfair.” “Democracy” means what to them? Good for me? Good for my political party? Good for liberals/progressives? No!

There were no laments when the liberals had “control” of the Supreme Court. It was all right when Roe v. Wade made abortions legal in all states. Now when that decision was adjudicated as incorrect — it’s left to the states to decide — that’s wrong? How so? That’s democracy in action!

John R. Cleary

Winterville

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy