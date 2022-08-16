Letter: Roe v Wade reversal was democracy in action

The United States of America will continue to go to Hades in a handbag as long as Democrats don’t understand (or choose not to understand) what “democracy” actually denotes.

“Demo” in Greek means, “government by the people, system of government in which the sovereign power is vested in the people as a whole exercising power directly or by elected officials;” from “demokratia,” “popular government,” from “demos,” “common people.” “Democracy” does not exclusively encompass one individual or exemplify only one institution or represent merely one ideology. It refers to all the people as governed by the majority, not a minority(ies).

The winner in a democracy gets everything: “to the victor belong the spoils.” This expression alludes to the spoils system of American politics, whereby the winner of an election gives desirable jobs to party supporters. When one party or group wins, in a democracy, the loser is expected to accept defeat graciously, not whimper and wail.

Now I’m hearing howls from the spoil-sport Dems, and that’s the flaw in their whines of “undemocratic.” When Democrats have control of all three branches of American government, they never utter a word. So, it is bizarre when they don’t have control of an agency, they cry “imbalance,” “unjust,” “unfair.” “Democracy” means what to them? Good for me? Good for my political party? Good for liberals/progressives? No!

There were no laments when the liberals had “control” of the Supreme Court. It was all right when Roe v. Wade made abortions legal in all states. Now when that decision was adjudicated as incorrect — it’s left to the states to decide — that’s wrong? How so? That’s democracy in action!

John R. Cleary

Winterville