Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
Feds Cut 25% Of Water Allocation To Arizona Due To Missed Deadlines
These states failed the deadline and this is what will happen. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheHill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Storms moving into the Valley again Friday amid Flood Watch
PHOENIX — More rain is hitting parts of the Valley Friday afternoon with storm chances expected to continue through the weekend. Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:. 2:32 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Gold Canyon, Queen Valley and Florence Junction,...
AZFamily
Arizona's share of Colorado River supply cut by 21% due to drought concerns
El Mirage police release body cam of fight between crowd and officers during lockdown. The body cam shows chaos among a crowd and officers and ended with three people in custody. Farmers in Pinal County hit hard by Colorado River water cuts. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. With these water...
Mohave Daily News
Declaration won't mean local cuts but will mean new prohibitions
BULLHEAD CITY — The U.S. Interior Department's declaration of a Tier 2 water shortage in the Colorado River Basin triggers mandatory reductions in water allocations for Arizona and Nevada beginning in January but won't mean less mandatory water use — at least not immediately — for residents of Bullhead City.
Lightning strikes AZ Trooper vehicle on I-10
An Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle defied one-in-a-million odds over the weekend, getting struck by lightning on I-10 eastbound, driving toward Phoenix.
knau.org
Poll shows broad support for permanent Grand Canyon uranium mining ban
A new poll shows strong support for establishing a permanent ban on uranium mining on a million acres surrounding Grand Canyon National Park. A coalition of tribes, environmental groups and elected officials for years have pushed for the ban to protect the area’s water and Indigenous lands. The survey...
'This crime was simply greed': Scammer convicted in Arizona for helping others to prey upon lonely women
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Georgia man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for his role in an international romance fraud scheme that involved swindling money out of users of the "Words with Friends" game, according to authorities in Arizona.
knau.org
Report: Arizona counties could see temperatures top 125 by 2053
Six Arizona counties could see the heat index reach 125 degrees at least one day a year in the next 30 years, according to a new report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation. Mohave, Maricopa, La Paz, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties will see higher temperatures for longer periods by...
Fronteras Desk
More than $100 million is needed to prevent more flooding in northern Arizona
Chris Repka stood in what used to be his driveway and is now a running channel of eroding soil that grows deeper with every storm. Just as I pulled up, the water began to rush again. "We have another flow, right into our driveway, impeccable timing," he said. He and...
Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple
PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
This Is Arizona's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
prescottenews.com
Governor Ducey, Parents, Kids Celebrate The Most Expansive School Choice Initiative In The Nation
Governor Doug Ducey joined families, educators and community leaders to celebrate Arizona’s successful effort to ensure every Arizona student can attend any school of their choosing. “Arizona is now the gold standard for educational freedom in America,” said Governor Ducey. “Our kids will no longer be stuck in under-performing...
AZFamily
Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
Remembering those lost in Flight 255
Tuesday marks 35 years since a plane bound for Phoenix crashed in Michigan, killing more than 150 people.
Arizona’s “Chocolate Waterfall” Is a Seasonal Spectacle Heavily Impacted by Climate Change
Arizona is home to so many breathtaking natural beauties, from the Grand Canyon to Havasu Falls. But something that's made headlines recently is Arizona's chocolate waterfall, aka Chocolate Falls. Formally known as Grand Falls, the iconic tourist attraction coined its nickname for its resemblance to the iconic Willy Wonka scene.
12news.com
Remains of Korean War soldier will be buried in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Douglas, Ariz. killed in the Korean War will soon be buried in Tucson, officials said. U.S. Army Pvt. Felix M. Yanez will be laid to rest on Sept. 2. According to the Army, Yanez was a member of...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Big weather changes on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for mostly sunny skies with a Valley high of 104 degrees today. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect today in Maricopa County for ozone pollution. While today is expected to be an active day of storms in parts of the higher elevation areas of...
AZFamily
Heavy rain and flooding potential forecast for much of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for one last, mostly sunny day before an unsettled weather pattern arrives for the next few days in Arizona. Light winds and high clouds can be expected this morning, with temperatures in the 80s climbing to a high of about 102 this afternoon. By...
arizonasuntimes.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis to Kari Lake: Florida Will Send National Guard Troops to Help Secure Southern Border
PHOENIX, Arizona – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to a theater full of onlookers in downtown Phoenix Sunday at a Turning Point Action rally to support local Trump-endorsed nominees like Kari Lake and Blake Masters, mentioning Florida would be willing to help Lake secure the border if she gets elected.
