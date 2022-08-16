There’s no concert venue more interesting, and captivating than the Florida Aquarium. On September 16, tow major bands, in addition to a bevy of beer purveyors, will be at the gorgeous facility for Rhythm and Brews by the Bay. Guests can enjoy endless brews as you take in amazing undersea views, ending the evening with a concert featuring the Gin Blossoms with an acoustic performance by Ken Block and Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel.

