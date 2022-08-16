Read full article on original website
Related
thatssotampa.com
A wild powerboat Grand Prix roars into Tampa Bay this September
The Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg is a magical spectacle of engineering, physics, reflexes, and speed. The area also hosts a historic regatta from its downtown Yacht Club. Next up: a powerboat Grand Prix. That’s right, some of the fastest, sleekest vessels on the planet will race around the waters just outside the St. Pete Pier from September 2 to September 4.
thatssotampa.com
[RENDERINGS] Florida Aquarium announces massive $40 million expansion
The Florida Aquarium shared big news this week as it announced a $40-million expansion plan that will include several exciting new exhibits, including a grand outdoor sea lion habitat. The first of three phases for the project will begin in January of 2023 and is scheduled to be completed in 2025.
thatssotampa.com
43 Tampa companies make Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies
Inc.’s annual release of its Inc. 5000 list is a yearly barometer for the success of privately-owned companies. The list measures the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States, and a whopping 43 Tampa companies made the 2022 rankings. Ideal Agent, a real estate software platform company, was...
thatssotampa.com
Rhythm and Brews brings live concert to The Florida Aquarium
There’s no concert venue more interesting, and captivating than the Florida Aquarium. On September 16, tow major bands, in addition to a bevy of beer purveyors, will be at the gorgeous facility for Rhythm and Brews by the Bay. Guests can enjoy endless brews as you take in amazing undersea views, ending the evening with a concert featuring the Gin Blossoms with an acoustic performance by Ken Block and Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thatssotampa.com
La Setima, a natural wine bar, is opening soon in Historic Ybor City
Tampa’s newest natural wine bar is opening soon at 1724 N Nebraska Ave. La Setima has been building out their new space, and waiting on permits. In the time between announcing its arrival and an official debut, La Setima has popped up and served up some exceptional vegan eats and perfect natural wines.
thatssotampa.com
Jonathan Van Ness, Jim Gaffigan, Cat Power, more celebs set for Straz Center
It’s going to be a wild season of shows at Straz Center in downtown Tampa. Top level comedians, bestselling authors, acclaimed musicians, and classic plays will arrive live on stage this year and next. Straz Center for the Performing Arts is one of the premiere entertainment venues in the entire Tampa Bay region. It’s located along the stunning Tampa Riverwalk.
Comments / 0