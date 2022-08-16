Read full article on original website
The Seacourt 10 Closed. Is This the End of Ocean County, NJ Movie Theaters?
By now, you've probably heard that The AMC Seacourt 10 in Toms River will be closing its doors on Sunday. It's a theater that's been in our community and evokes feelings of nostalgia for many. Those same people are saddened, but not surprised to see it go. The movie theater...
Toms River, NJ beach curfew moved back to 10 p.m.
TOMS RIVER – The curfew on the beaches in Toms River was moved back an hour from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. after residents and business owners complained about large, rowdy groups of teens. The township instituted a curfew of 9 p.m. in 2020 for children age 17 and...
How Big and Extravagant is New Jersey’s Largest Home?
Just driving around, the Jersey shore, you can spot homes that take up a decent footprint. A lot of the prices are based on the proximity to the water. So that means a high-valued home may not be as large as you may think. You can’t always judge those homes...
Is It Illegal to Dumpster Dive in NJ?
No, this isn't an episode of "Extreme Cheapskates". But it is an interesting question, especially considering the fact that and we're still seeing the impacts and consequences of this year's inflation... Also considering the fact that in the United States alone, over 40 million tons of food is discarded every year - more than any country in the world. And the fact that over 80% of food discarded in the United States is perfectly good food, according to RTS.com (Recycle Trash Systems).
If You’re Feeling Sarcastic You Can Thank This Carlstadt, NJ Brewery
Did it feel a little more sarcastic around the Garden State yesterday?. New Jersey is known for a lot of things; amazing pizza, beaches, lush greenery, the occasional crazy driver on the Parkway, and of course sarcasm. Before living in New Jersey, I went to college in West Chester Pennsylvania,...
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
Newark, NJ Walk to End Violence is Saturday
It will be a good day weather-wise for Newark's 13-mile citywide peace walk Saturday. The march led by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka steps off at Chancellor Avenue and Aldine Street in the South Ward in front of Weequahic High School at 2 p.m. It will make its way through the rest of the city's wards as a call to action against gun violence.
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained path that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
Could This Be The Next Flavored Coffee at Wawa’s in Ocean County, NJ?
If I say "Wawa" chances are you reply hoagies, coffee, or gas. For me the answer is coffee. I am a big fan of Wawa coffee and have been going to the chain for coffee for years. Wawa coffee is always fresh and always good. When it comes to my...
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
Another one closes: Toms River, NJ movie theater goes dark after 32 years
TOMS RIVER — A filmmaker says movie theaters need to remind moviegoers about how special the theater experience is as the screens at the AMC Seacourt 10 go dark next week. The 10-screen theater on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, which opened as a Loews Theater in May 1990, has no showtimes scheduled on the AMC website after Sunday.
This New Jersey Diner is One of the Top Diners in the United States
Summer is almost over, but there is never a bad time to head to a local diner for a delicious meal. We are spoiled here in Jersey because we have the best diners in America right here. I'm biased but when I travel and other states try to pretend to have good diners I just have to shake my head. New Jersey diners are the best and when you are selected as "tops" in New Jersey you know that's big.
Morganville, NJ man pleads guilty to role in massive Jersey Shore drug operation
A Morganville man is the latest to plead guilty to his role in a massive drug operation uncovered by multiple law enforcement agencies at the Jersey Shore and beyond last year. The announcement comes from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office about the latest man to plead guilty stemming from "Operation...
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
So, This Historical Lakehurst New Jersey Hangar is Haunted, Right?
Do you believe in ghosts? This story about one of New Jersey's alleged most haunted spots in our own backyard might change your mind. Haunted places and stories are so intriguing. The other day my Mom and I were on our way to a bridal shower in Old Bridge, and we passed a house that definitely looked like it had some ghost friends (especially after seeing the orbs that popped up after I snapped a pic).
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/19
8 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots) TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells, becoming SE around 2 ft at 8 seconds this afternoon. TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to...
Two Of The Most Terrifying Amusement Rides In History Are Right Here In New Jersey
Over the summer, I think I hit Casino Pier one time, and that was for a station event. My wife made me go on one ride with her, and I immediately got motion sick, getting older is so much fun!. When I was a kid though, I loved all things...
It’s Official! Raising Cane’s Is Taking Over New Jersey – Here’s Where
This is the moment that fried chicken lovers in the area have been waiting for. Raising Cane’s just got approved to bring the business to New Jersey and residents can’t contain their excitement, like me. I always tell everyone that there are two fast food places that I’ve...
A Look at Secret Beaches Here in Ocean and Monmouth Counties
There is still plenty of summer left here in New Jersey and for many finding a nice quiet beach to relax and soak in some peace and quiet is just what we are looking for, problem is quite often many Jersey beaches are crowded because of their popularity. So the...
Bakery chain continues expansion in New Jersey
Can they compete with the legendary mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey? That’s the question as the international chain Paris Baguette plans more locations in New Jersey. According to NJ.com, the most recent addition will be in Plainsboro, opening sometime next year. Paris Baguette currently operates seven New Jersey locations with at least eight more slated to open soon.
