Read full article on original website
Related
Three-Time Olympian and National Wrestling Hall of Famer Kenny Monday To Rebuild Morgan State Wrestling Program
NCAA Division I, Varsity-level men’s wrestling is coming back to Morgan State University after a 25 year hiatus. Led by Kenny Monday, the first Black wrestler in history to win […] The post Three-Time Olympian and National Wrestling Hall of Famer Kenny Monday To Rebuild Morgan State Wrestling Program appeared first on The Washington Informer.
bannersontheparkway.com
Know Your Non-conference Opponent: Morgan State
Do you remember when your life peaked? Maybe it hasn’t yet, but it’s probably just as likely that it has and you aren’t aware of it yet. If you’re a young(ish) Morgan State basketball fan, it might well have been late in the first decade of this century, when the Bears went 42-6 over three seasons in conference play and made back-to-back NCAA tournaments under Todd Bozeman. That momentum petered out and the program has been trying to recapture anything resembling the same magic since.
Bowie, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Bowie. The Montgomery Blair High School football team will have a game with Bowie High School on August 19, 2022, 14:00:00. The Frederick Douglass High School football team will have a game with Bowie High School on August 19, 2022, 16:00:00.
pressboxonline.com
Morgan State Linebacker Lawrence Richardson Making Believers Out Of Everyone
Junior linebacker Lawrence Richardson said he came to Morgan State to play football because the Bears were “the only school that believed in him.”. Now the Philadelphia native has a whole bunch of believers, including a whole new Morgan State coaching staff. It started during offseason workouts. “He changes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Offers 2023 Maryland 3-Star G Mike Williams
West Virginia’s coaching staff has extended an offer to 2023 G Mike Williams on Wednesday afternoon. Williams is a 3-star prospect from Towson, MD. “Blessed to receive a Division-I offer from West Virginia,” Williams wrote on Twitter. Williams (6-foot-4, 170 pounds) is entering his senior year at Calvert...
Howard University Welcomes Freshman Class During ‘Bison Week’
Members of Howard University's incoming freshman class spent the past few days learning about one another, meeting professors, administrators and student leaders and getting acclimated to campus life during what’s touted as Bison Week. The post Howard University Welcomes Freshman Class During ‘Bison Week’ appeared first on The Washington Informer.
fox5dc.com
Potomac High School graduate hit and killed by train in North Carolina
Kyle Honore was just starting his freshman year of college at Wingate University near Charlotte, North Carolina and his loved ones say his life was taken too soon. The schools tells FOX 5 DC at 10:45 pm Tuesday night, Honore was hit by a train near campus and later died at the hospital.
Maryland Lottery looking for lucky winner of $2.2 Million jackpot!
The Maryland Lottery is looking for the winner of a $2.2 million jackpot! The winning ticket was drawn on August 18, 2022
RELATED PEOPLE
greenbeltnewsreview.com
ERHS Grad Comes Full Circle And Returns as New Principal
Eleanor Roosevelt High School (ERHS) welcomes ERHS graduate Dr. Portia Barnes as its new principal. Barnes said she is “excited to continue in the Roosevelt Way, building on tenets of Respect, Integrity and Responsibility.” “I am overjoyed to be back home,” Barnes said. “When I walked the halls during my high school journey, I would have never thought I would be back here as the principal – and the first female principal. I consider myself home-grown – it does not get any better than that. The opportunity to nurture, lead and support the growth of the staff and students is exciting. To now walk the halls as a leading servant is very full circle.” Raised in Prince George’s County, Barnes was in the Science and Tech program and graduated from ERHS in 1989.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland schools 'lower bar' amid shortage, despite more money to attract better teachers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In just a few weeks, students across Maryland will return to school. Yet, despite a massive influx in new education dollars, more classes will be taught by teachers who do not have professional certifications. The job postings are everywhere. In these final weeks of summer, Maryland...
A Prince George's County golf course re-opens after extensive renovations
MITCHELLVILLE, Md. — A Prince George’s County golf course has been given new life. Enterprise Golf Course, located in Mitchellville, Maryland, has reopened after undergoing extensive renovations that began in early May. New Bermuda grass was installed throughout the golf course and areas surrounding the greens. Each tee...
WJLA
'She's an amazing kid': 14-year-old Md. girl to start senior year, dreams to attend Howard
WALDORF, Md. (7News) — Fourteen-year-old Morayo Owopetu is used to being the youngest in her class. This 2022-23 school year, she's heading into her senior year at North Point High School in Waldorf, Maryland. For years, she's also been taking college classes at the College of Southern Maryland. "If...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Enterprise Golf Course reopens to give Prince George's residents more access to the game
MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — There is a new and improved golf course in Maryland and it’s not on the Eastern shore or in Montgomery County, it is here in Mitchellville. After being closed for months in Prince George’s County, the Enterprise Golf Course has reopened. The M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation has completed an extensive Bermuda grass and tee-leveling renovation.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Barbecue
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Liberty Barbecue was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Liberty Barbecue – 370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia. Lefty’s Barbecue...
mocoshow.com
Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
foxbaltimore.com
There's a new millionaire in Maryland; lottery players claim big prizes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a winning fast play ticket sold in Charlotte Hall. More winners were found in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton, their scratch-off tickets earned them $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baltimore Times
Pastor with Fashion Design Talent Opens Inaugural Flagship Fashion Store in Annapolis
Bishop Craig Coates began his foray in fashion design by sketching and designing fashions in the 10th grade in 1983. His grandmother was a seamstress who owned a Kenmore sewing machine. Coates recalls taking a trip to a local fabric store with her, then purchasing a piece of terry cloth fabric to make a fashionable Dolman sleeve dress, which is known to appear like a bat wing. The creation was worn by a friend at school. Coates progressed to creating trendy jackets, skirts, and MC Hammer style pants when he was a student attending South River High School.
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
UM Charles Regional Welcomes New Gastroenterologist
LA PLATA, Md. – August 16, 2022 – Jameel Shareef, DO, a physician with advanced training in internal medicine and digestive disorders, has joined the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Gastroenterology practice as the team of clinical providers continues to grow to meet the needs of the region’s patients. Dr. Shareef is […]
WUSA
COVID-19 school policies across DC, Maryland and Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Nearly two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are still grappling with the best way to deal with the virus. School administrators are finalizing their policies, just weeks before students return to classes. Our team reached out to more than a dozen...
Comments / 0