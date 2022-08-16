Letter: Camden Lions come through for education foundation

We’d like to give special thanks to the Camden Lions Club for its generous donation of $5,708.17 to the Camden County Education Foundation on July 18.

Through the years, Lions members have donated their time by serving on the Camden County Education Foundation Board and by providing scholarships and mini-grants for teachers.

We’d like to thank these ex-members of the Camden Lions Club: Julian Bray, Ricky Perry, Ed Turner, Virgil Parrish, William F. Austin and J. Allen Godfrey.

KATHY LEARY,

MIKE AYDLETT

Camden

Editor’s note: The authors are co-chairs of the Camden County Education Foundation, Inc.

Political signs on public property violating NC law

North Carolina’s campaign finance law states that no political signs may be put up along public property until 30 days prior to the first day of early voting.

Because early voting for the Nov. 8 general election in North Carolina starts on Oct. 20, signs cannot be placed on public property until Sept. 20.

Political signs may be put on private property at any time.

Signs on public property may be removed by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

DIANNE LAYDEN

Belvidere