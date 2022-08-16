Read full article on original website
Husband drags suitcase carrying wife’s body after murdering her on wedding day
A husband who killed his wife on their wedding night was filmed dragging a suitcase carrying her body.Thomas Nutt, 46, was sentenced to a minimum term of 21 years after he strangled and beat Dawn Walker, 52, to death just hours after they tied the knot on October 27 last year.Four days after the wedding, CCTV footage captures Nutt wheeling a large suitcase out the back of the house and into nearby bushes before going on their honeymoon alone.Nutt contacted police on October 31 to declare Dawn missing, before carrying out a “ghastly charade” of acting like a “distraught new husband”, the court was told.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’HalloranTrain strikes: Shapps says government will make ‘modernisations’Union boss Mick Lynch would ‘love’ to let passengers ‘travel for free’
Husband stores secret cellphone in shoe box in trunk of car: wife finds it by mistake
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Did you ever wonder, if your husband or spouse had a secret phone, where would they keep it? Well, I found my husband's secret cellphone in the trunk of his car.
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Michigan woman killed by estranged husband called 911 days after requesting a protection order that was denied
The Michigan woman killed this month by her estranged husband after a judge denied her request for a protection order had twice called 911 dispatchers in the days after she requested the order, saying her husband was harassing her, authorities said. Tirany Savage called dispatchers on June 26 while she...
Chilling clues leave family with ‘bad feeling’ after surveillance shows mom who vanished with ex & toddler on camp trip
A MISSING man's sister fears "he went off the deep end" when he disappeared with his ex-lover and their toddler three weeks ago. Nicholas Hansen supposedly took Jill Sidebotham and their two-year-old daughter Lydia on a camping trip on June 27, but the trio hasn't been seen since a trip to a Walmart in Mexico, Maine on July 2.
Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds
The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
Father Kicked Off Frontier Flight Because of ‘Emotional’ Two-Year-Old Daughter: ‘Babies Don’t Understand Policies’
Frontier Airlines had a father from Atlanta removed from its flight because of his emotional 2-year-old daughter, according to WSB-TV. The father, Chrisean Rose, treated his toddler daughter, Rayana, to a fun weekend trip to Orlando; on the return flight home, Rose had Rayana sit on his lap to provide the young child a sense of comfort. However, a Frontier Airlines flight attendant disapproved of his actions for safety reasons and threatened to have him arrested.
Couple Arrested for Fornicating on Ferris Wheel at Ohio Amusement Park
Millions of people visit amusement parks every single year. Families with school-aged children and teens flock to theme parks for the thrill and adventure some rides provide. A group of juveniles was in for a different type of surprise as they rode Cedar Pointe's Ferris Wheel that climbs 145 feet high.
Mother Marries Man She Suspects In Her Daughter's Disappearance
8-year-old Toya Hill lived in the Lafayette Homes Housing Projects with her mother, Annette Stanley, brother, and sister in Baltimore, Maryland. Toya was a well-behaved, quiet little girl with an excellent school record at City Springs Elementary School.
Tragic toddler, 3, dies in 37C car after ‘dad left him to go for drink with his brother’
A THREE-year-old baby died after his dad left him in a 37C car while he went for a drink, according to reports. Sifeddin Malahaji, 34, was devastated when he found his son unresponsive after returning from having a drink with his brother on Monday. He travelled to Adana, Turkey with...
Mother of woman allegedly killed in Hawaii by estranged husband in the Marines speaks out
Authorities say Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, an active-duty Marine, was arrested after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife Dana Alotaibi to death on a Hawaii freeway. Alotaibi’s mother, Natalia Cespedes, said her daughter sent her pictures and messages documenting abuse from Tejeda-Castillo. KHNL’s Annalisa Burgos reports.July 24, 2022.
Woman denies daughter-in-law a seat at a table because she arrived late
How should one react when their mother-in-law disrespects them publicly?. Some in-laws can sabotage their child’s marriage by invading privacy, forcing them to choose sides, and overstepping boundaries.
In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.
Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.
This Georgia Mother Vanished After A Phone Call In The Middle Of The Night
22-year-old Sonya Tukes was a young lady described as a loving mother and hard worker. Sonya lived with her sister, Barbara, in Barbara's trailer in the heart of Tennille, Georgia. Sonya was only staying with Barbara temporarily. She and her boyfriend recently argued, and the couple broke up.
Mother says daughter felt unsafe while at water park where 11-year-old girl died
A mother who was at a water park where an 11-year-old girl died said her own daughter felt unsafe and criticised a lack of “action” among staff during the incident.Emergency services were called to Liquid Leisure, near Datchet, Berkshire, at around 3.55pm and the girl, who was reported missing, was found just after 5.10pm before being rushed to Wexham Park Hospital where she died.Police officers were at the scene on Monday, with the aqua assault course set to reopen on Tuesday morning, according to staff, despite safety concerns being raised by parents.A 41-year-old woman from South Buckinghamshire, who did not...
Bizarre Behavior: Anne Heche Bought Red Wig Before Being Rushed To Hospital Where She Remains In Coma After Fiery Car Crash
As Anne Heche remains hospitalized in "extremely critical care" and a coma, new details have emerged about what went down moments before she bulldozed her car into a home, setting herself and the property on fire. The 53-year-old actress went to a Venice Beach hair salon where she bought a red wig less than 30 minutes before police responded to the fiery crash site on Friday, Radar has learned. Heche was smiling and "coherent” just 27 minutes before the bizarre incident.'Extreme Critical Condition': Anne Heche In Coma, Needs Surgery For Burns — As Terrifying New Video Emerges Of 90 MPH...
‘Missing’ actress Laura McCulloch was actually in JAIL for ‘hurling drink at kid while drunk on date and attacking cops’
AN actress who was feared to be missing was actually in jail after she allegedly threw a drink at a child and attacked cops during a drunken first date. Laura McCulloch, 37, was last seen on Friday at a Japanese restaurant in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, her sister, Clare, told 9News.
Woman Who Fell for Romance Scam Loses Home, Taken Captive, Dies—Family
Diane Webb, 70, turned away from her family and sold her home for a man who didn't exist.
High School Heroes: Georgia Students Race to Rescue Woman Trapped in Vehicle After Car Accident
Georgia high school football players helped rescue a woman who was trapped in a car after being involved in a car accident. A woman was hit by another vehicle outside a high school in Rome, Georgia, located about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta. Because of the kids’ quick thinking, she was rescued from ” a potentially fiery car crash,” USA Today reported.
Man threatened skateboarder with handgun at Gilbert school, police say
A man has been arrested after police say video showed him threatening a skateboarder with a firearm earlier this week in Gilbert. Bernardo Aillon, 68, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm on school grounds, according to Gilbert Police Department. ...
