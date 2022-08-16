ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Thanks, Kern County, for voting for Measure J

The last two years have been difficult and sad. It has been a test of the ability for professors to change their teaching style. It has been a test for families that have lost loved ones. It has been a test for people to recognize the compassion we hold for one another despite differences in opinions.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Mountain Festival a 'Homecoming' for Tehachapi

Although plenty of visitors flock to the annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival, it's definitely loved best by its residents, current and former. So it's only fitting that this weekend's festivities are focused on homecoming. "This year's theme, 'A Mountain Homecoming,' is a tribute to multiple generations of Tehachapi residents who return...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Californian

DELANO RAMBLINGS: New board members installed at chamber

DELANO — Delano Chamber of Commerce board of directors were installed Aug. 18 at the city courthouse by Judge David Wolf. Taking office were new chairwoman May Zetina, who serves as vice-principal at Almond Tree Middle School, and as chair-elect Sam Munoz. Connie Torres is the vice-chairperson and Silvia...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO reports K-9 died in line of duty Thursday

A K-9 with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office died in the line of duty Thursday, according to a KCSO news release. At approximately 11:10 a.m., deputies from the Lamont substation investigated a report of a shooting near the intersection of Panama and Habecker roads in Lamont.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bitwise buys Bakersfield's Stria LLC

Fresno-based workforce development company Bitwise Industries has acquired Stria LLC, a process outsourcing company headquartered in Bakersfield, in a deal observers and insiders see as advancing Kern County's ambitions of becoming more of a tech and business services hub. Stria founder and CEO Jim Damian said the acquisition announced Tuesday...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Two schools locked down after student brings BB gun to campus

A 12-year-old boy was arrested Friday and two schools were locked down after Bakersfield Police say the boy brought a BB gun to Washington Middle School and showed it to other students. That school, and nearby Noble Elementary School, were locked down, according to the Bakersfield City School District.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Fire burns across two properties, structure in west Bakersfield

A blaze in west Bakersfield burned across two properties Wednesday, leaving a house damaged but causing no injuries, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Garnsey Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a smoke investigation, said BFD Battalion Chief Brian Bowman, spokesman for the department. Upon their arrival, firefighters saw flames scorching old cars and a mobile home in a backyard, he said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Labor tight as Kern unemployment slides to 6.6%

Kern's unemployment rate settled in July to a historically low 6.6 percent in another sign of labor market strength amid an economic recovery notable for its worker shortage. State data out Friday showed the county's jobless rate declined from a seasonally unadjusted 6.8 percent in June even as the number of non-farm laborers working in the county fell almost 2 percent month over month. May's unemployment was pegged at 6.1 percent; in July 2021, it was estimated it at 10.6 percent.
KERN COUNTY, CA

