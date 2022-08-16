Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Thanks, Kern County, for voting for Measure J
The last two years have been difficult and sad. It has been a test of the ability for professors to change their teaching style. It has been a test for families that have lost loved ones. It has been a test for people to recognize the compassion we hold for one another despite differences in opinions.
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: A taste of Guatemala at Don Shuco House
There is no other restaurant in Bakersfield like Don Shuco House. It specializes in Guatemalan-style street food. I've never been to Guatemala and had to educate myself on what that means before visiting.
Bakersfield Californian
Mountain Festival a 'Homecoming' for Tehachapi
Although plenty of visitors flock to the annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival, it's definitely loved best by its residents, current and former. So it's only fitting that this weekend's festivities are focused on homecoming. "This year's theme, 'A Mountain Homecoming,' is a tribute to multiple generations of Tehachapi residents who return...
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: New board members installed at chamber
DELANO — Delano Chamber of Commerce board of directors were installed Aug. 18 at the city courthouse by Judge David Wolf. Taking office were new chairwoman May Zetina, who serves as vice-principal at Almond Tree Middle School, and as chair-elect Sam Munoz. Connie Torres is the vice-chairperson and Silvia...
Bakersfield Californian
Secret Witness offers $16K reward for information on Baylee Despot's disappearance
Secret Witness of Kern County is offering up to $16,000 for information leading to the "successful resolution" of the investigation regarding the disappearance of "Bakersfield 3" member Baylee Despot. She was reported missing to the Kern County Sheriff's Office in April 2018 and has not been found "despite exhaustive efforts...
Bakersfield Californian
Catalytic converter ordinance, tobacco retailers permit tabled for further discussion
Bakersfield City Council members ultimately decided to table a pair of public safety ordinances at Wednesday's meeting, asking staff to work out some of the logistical challenges they discussed in dealing with theft and underage tobacco use. City Council members were expected to consider two municipal ordinances, one aimed at...
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO reports K-9 died in line of duty Thursday
A K-9 with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office died in the line of duty Thursday, according to a KCSO news release. At approximately 11:10 a.m., deputies from the Lamont substation investigated a report of a shooting near the intersection of Panama and Habecker roads in Lamont.
Bakersfield Californian
Bitwise buys Bakersfield's Stria LLC
Fresno-based workforce development company Bitwise Industries has acquired Stria LLC, a process outsourcing company headquartered in Bakersfield, in a deal observers and insiders see as advancing Kern County's ambitions of becoming more of a tech and business services hub. Stria founder and CEO Jim Damian said the acquisition announced Tuesday...
Bakersfield Californian
Two schools locked down after student brings BB gun to campus
A 12-year-old boy was arrested Friday and two schools were locked down after Bakersfield Police say the boy brought a BB gun to Washington Middle School and showed it to other students. That school, and nearby Noble Elementary School, were locked down, according to the Bakersfield City School District.
Bakersfield Californian
Fire burns across two properties, structure in west Bakersfield
A blaze in west Bakersfield burned across two properties Wednesday, leaving a house damaged but causing no injuries, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of Garnsey Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a smoke investigation, said BFD Battalion Chief Brian Bowman, spokesman for the department. Upon their arrival, firefighters saw flames scorching old cars and a mobile home in a backyard, he said.
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Aug. 18
Laura Lou Dresser, 74, Bakersfield, July 27. Service on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 9 a.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO asks for public's help to find missing woman
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a woman who was reported missing. Jackie Ruth White last spoke with family members on June 9, according to a KCSO news release.
Bakersfield Californian
Labor tight as Kern unemployment slides to 6.6%
Kern's unemployment rate settled in July to a historically low 6.6 percent in another sign of labor market strength amid an economic recovery notable for its worker shortage. State data out Friday showed the county's jobless rate declined from a seasonally unadjusted 6.8 percent in June even as the number of non-farm laborers working in the county fell almost 2 percent month over month. May's unemployment was pegged at 6.1 percent; in July 2021, it was estimated it at 10.6 percent.
Bakersfield Californian
Big plays power Highland past Stockdale in season opener, 24-14
With momentum beginning to swing in Stockdale’s favor and Highland clinging to a three-point lead late in Thursday’s season opener, the Scots needed a big play. And on a third-and-10 from their own 21, they got it.
