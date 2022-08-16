Read full article on original website
Related
Deleted Ice Scene in ‘Almost Famous’ Inspired a New Duet for the Broadway Musical
Almost Famous is so beloved that even its deleted scenes are widely known — from Frances McDormand cringing to “Stairway to Heaven” to the radio station scene with Kyle Gass. Now, lines from the intimate ice cube scene with Penny Lane and Russell Hammond are being used in a duet for the upcoming Broadway adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s film. The scene that didn’t make it into the movie takes place after Stillwater lead a group singalong of Thunderclap Newman’s “Something in the Air,” while Anna Paquin’s Polexia Aphrodisia secretly describes Penny and Russell’s three-act play of hookups to William Miller. The...
‘Grease’: Which Actors From the Movie Have Died?
Following the death of Olivia Newton-John, here's a list of a few other actors from the 'Grease' movie who have also died.
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
‘The Wizard Of Oz’ Is Getting A Remake With Award-Winning Sitcom Creator
We’re off to see the wizard – again. The Wizard of Oz premiered back in 1939 and will be getting a remake. In contrast to the original, which starred Judy Garland as Dorothy, this latest Warner Bros. production will have a modern twist. Those are the plans of writer and director Kenya Barris.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris to Direct ‘Wizard of Oz’ Remake at Warner Bros.
Kenya Barris is taking the yellow brick road to Oz for Warner Bros.’ upcoming “Wizard of Oz” remake. The creator of “Black-ish” is set to write and direct the reimagining, which is completely separate from New Line’s previously announced retelling of “The Wizard of Oz.” New Line’s version will be directed by Nicole Kassell (“Watchmen”) and is described as “fresh take” on Dorothy and the Land of Oz. Any specifics about Barris’s version have been kept under wraps. Both projects are based on L. Frank Baum’s beloved book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” which has been retold on the big and small...
Popculture
Tim Allen's Disney+ 'Santa Clauses' Taps 'NCIS' Star
Tim Allen is coming back to the Santa Clause franchise with a new Disney+ series, and the show has now tapped an NCIS star to join the cast. Deadline reports that Laura San Giacomo will appear alongside Allen in The Santa Clauses, playing La Befana – a Christmas Witch residing from the Woobly Woods of the North Pole, known from Italian folklore, helping deliver treats to good children on the morning of the epiphany.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ producer provides update on Netflix’s sequel stuck in development jail
After nearly thirty years, is the fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise finally headed to a screen near you? If legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer has any say in the matter, the answer is a hard yes. The Pirates of the Caribbean minced no words when questioned about the long-awaited sequel to 1994’s Beverly Hills Cop III when questioned about the project during the recent Top Gun: Maverick press tour.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ producer reveals first poster
The producer and co-writer for the forthcoming superhero sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, has unveiled the first poster for the film. Christopher Miller — one of the minds behind The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street, and 2018’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — shared the image on Twitter Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Spin-off in the Works by 'Cobra Kai' Creators
Paramount Pictures has green light the spinoff of the 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off titled Sam and Victor’s Day Off. The spin-off comes from Netflix’s hit Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. Bitch Ass and 9-1-1 fame Bill Posley will write the film. The film will follow the previously-unnamed valets from the original – played by Richard Edson and Larry “Flash” Jenkins – who took Cameron's dad's Ferrari on a spin.
Collider
'Riverdale’s Camila Mendes to Star in & Executive Produce Romantic Comedy ‘Upgraded’
With production now underway, Gulfstream Pictures’ upcoming romantic comedy film Upgraded has added two leads to its cast with Camila Mendes, best known for her role in Riverdale, joining the project alongside Archie Renaux, who stars in Shadow and Bone. While starring in the feature, Mendes will also serve...
Steven Pasquale Joins Neve Campbell in ABC Drama Series ‘Avalon’
Steven Pasquale is set to star opposite Neve Campbell in the upcoming ABC series “Avalon,” Variety has learned. The announcement of Pasquale’s casting comes just one day after Campbell’s, with Campbell set to play the lead role in the show. It hails from co-creators David E. Kelley and Michael Connelly, with the show based on a short story that Connelly wrote. It was ordered straight-to-series at ABC in February. The series takes place in the main city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where LA Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy (Campbell) heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves...
Bob Newhart's 11 Best Roles in TV and Film
For over 60 years Bob Newhart has entertained audiences with his standup comedy, television shows and film roles. Each brought him to set with a range of performers, from Steve McQueen to Will Ferrell (in a war movie and a classic family Christmas movie, respectively). Here are our 11 favorites.
Comments / 0