Dukes tied for first in Sun Belt East Preseason Volleyball poll
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison volleyball tied for first in the Sun Belt East Division, while Miëtte Veldman and Sophie Davis picked up Preseason All-Sun Belt honors, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes tied for first with Costal Carolina in the Preseason Coaches Poll, receiving six first...
Harvey’s HR lifts Stuarts Draft past Bridgewater in Game 4 of RCBL finals
Stuarts Draft defeated Bridgewater, 6-4, in 11 innings Tuesday in game four of the Rockingham County Baseball League Championship Series as the series is now tied 2-2. Diamondbacks catcher and RCBL MVP Chaz Harvey hit a two-run home run in the top of the 11th inning to give the Stuarts Draft the lead and they held on to even the series.
Bridgewater hammers Stuarts Draft to take 2-1 series lead
Bridgewater won at Stuarts Draft Monday night, 18-4, in game three of the Rockingham County Baseball League Championship Series as the Reds now have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Bridgewater jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after one inning and they quickly pulled away with a six-run...
Swayne resigns from school board
It’s official. Nick Swayne has resigned from the Harrisonburg School Board. Swayne submitted his letter of resignation Monday after taking the position of President of North Idaho College. Now the school board begins the task of appointing a member to fill the vacant seat. School Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards...
Over 9000 new cases of Covid-19 since Thursday in Virginia
Virginia is just 119 new cases of COVID-19 away from hitting the two million-case mark since the pandemic began. In numbers released this morning by the Virginia Department of Health, more than nine thousand new cases of the virus have been recorded since Thursday and that includes 128 in Augusta County, which was, by far, the most in the WSVA listening area.
Harrisonburg man killed in motorcycle crash
A Harrisonburg man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in downtown Richmond. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of North 5th Street at around 10:30 Saturday night for a motorcycle crash. Officers report the motorcycle hit a curb, ran off the...
Referendum set on Augusta County courthouse
Augusta County residents will be voting on a referendum again this November of whether or not to move the courthouse from Staunton to the county. County Officials held a press conference yesterday at the Government Center in Verona to reveal the two plans. Board of Supervisors chair Gerald Garber says...
Home prices rise 67-percent
The median price of a single-family home in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has risen 67 percent over the last decade and a whopping 140 percent over the last 20 years. So says Scott Rogers of Funkhouser Real Estate Group, who reported this morning that the median sales price of a home in Harrisonburg and Rockingham is nearly 326-thousand dollars.
