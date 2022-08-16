Read full article on original website
Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote for 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
Housing advocates and their Democratic allies in Congress are hopping mad that the reconciliation bill that the White House and congressional leadership have worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) doesn't include any more federal funds for housing. "The recent information about what has been made available in this...
Stimulus Update: Will the Democrats' New Deal Provide Financial Relief?
Lawmakers have been working on stimulus legislation, and a new agreement could have the necessary support to pass. Lawmakers on the left have been negotiating for months to pass new legislation. A tentative deal has been reached that could help keep insurance premiums down. It could also offer incentives for...
United Mine Workers president says criticism of Joe Manchin from coal groups over his support of the climate and tax bill is 'absolute bull'
"This is one of the first times Congress can actually take steps to support the coal industry, which few ever expected," Cecil Roberts said.
Benzinga
Bill Gates Calls Congressional Approval Of Inflation Reduction Act 'Nothing Short Of Extraordinary'
The U.S House on Friday passed the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, with the bill now going to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. What Happened: Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter on Friday to express his views on the bill.
Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney
"There's no way Trump wrote that," said "The Daily Show" host.
Bill Gates was among a ‘wide range’ of CEOs and labor bosses who lobbied to change Manchin’s mind on the Inflation Reduction Act: report
Bill Gates attends the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 on Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. Bill Gates was among those who lobbied U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin—a frequent key Democratic holdout—to support an economic package focusing on climate and health care, after more than a year of negotiations.
Inflation Reduction Act 'a mess' after billionaire tax hike was removed, AOC's constituents sound off
NEW YORK CITY – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's constituents weighed in on how Democrats removed a proposed tax hike affecting billionaires from the Inflation Reduction Act in order to pass the massive spending bill and its climate initiatives. "The billionaires are the people with the power to really change whatever...
Biden signs $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act into law, slams GOP for voting against the tax, climate deal
President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday, saying "the American people won, and the special interests lost" with the new legislation and touting Democratic support while slamming Republicans for not backing the bill. The president returned to the White House after a week-long vacation in Kiawah...
Tucker Carlson: Inflation Reduction Act may be a classic case of misinformation
People say the federal government seems big, maybe bigger than ever. Well, it actually is the largest employer in the world. The federal government, nothing else comes close—not Google, not Amazon, not the Communist Party of China, nothing. How many people work for the United States government? Let's put it this way. There are more than 100 countries around the world whose total populations (that is, every man, woman and child) are smaller than our federal workforce—entire countries, many of them.
BET
White House Details How Inflation Reduction Act Will Help Black Communities
President Joe Biden enacted the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) at a signing ceremony at the White House on Tuesday (Aug. 16). Among its aims, the far-reaching law seeks to tamp down inflation, lower prescription drug prices, cut home energy costs and tackle climate change. The administration says the measure benefits...
