Community Voices: Thanks, Kern County, for voting for Measure J
The last two years have been difficult and sad. It has been a test of the ability for professors to change their teaching style. It has been a test for families that have lost loved ones. It has been a test for people to recognize the compassion we hold for one another despite differences in opinions.
Catalytic converter ordinance, tobacco retailers permit tabled for further discussion
Bakersfield City Council members ultimately decided to table a pair of public safety ordinances at Wednesday's meeting, asking staff to work out some of the logistical challenges they discussed in dealing with theft and underage tobacco use. City Council members were expected to consider two municipal ordinances, one aimed at...
DELANO RAMBLINGS: New board members installed at chamber
DELANO — Delano Chamber of Commerce board of directors were installed Aug. 18 at the city courthouse by Judge David Wolf. Taking office were new chairwoman May Zetina, who serves as vice-principal at Almond Tree Middle School, and as chair-elect Sam Munoz. Connie Torres is the vice-chairperson and Silvia...
Human remains found in eastern Kern County, KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found decomposed human remains between the Mojave and Rosamond areas. Deputies were dispatched to the desert area near Sierra Highway and Backus Road to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they […]
KCSO adds new patch options to uniform
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is to add two new uniform patch options later this year. One patch is a memorial to 9/11 and the other is a Breast Cancer Awareness patch, according to KCSO. The office said the 9/11 patch is to feature the twin towers and a flag in […]
Cracker Barrel comes to Bakersfield, opening Monday, Aug. 22
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Cracker Barrel, an American restaurant with a twist of southern charm, is opening up here in Bakersfield. The new restaurant opens on Monday, August 22 at 7 a.m., at 3310 California Ave, Bakersfield, CA. They are open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
KCSO searching for woman, last spoke with family on June 9
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Jackie Ruth White, 58, according to the office. White is six-feet tall and weighs 190-pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. White has blonde-hair and blue-eyes. The office said White last spoke with family on June 9 and it […]
KCSO mourning death of K-9 Hannes
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own after announcing the death of K-9 Hannes on Thursday after a shooting investigation in Lamont.
Secret Witness offers $16K reward for information on Baylee Despot's disappearance
Secret Witness of Kern County is offering up to $16,000 for information leading to the "successful resolution" of the investigation regarding the disappearance of "Bakersfield 3" member Baylee Despot. She was reported missing to the Kern County Sheriff's Office in April 2018 and has not been found "despite exhaustive efforts...
One year since French Fire burned thousands of acres in Kern River Valley
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday marked one year since the French Fire that burned thousands of acres and damaged dozens of homes near Lake Isabella. In all, the wildfire burned 26,535 acres and fire officials said the fire was human-caused. At least 18 structures burned in the fire. The fire first broke out in a […]
PETE TITTL: A taste of Guatemala at Don Shuco House
There is no other restaurant in Bakersfield like Don Shuco House. It specializes in Guatemalan-style street food. I've never been to Guatemala and had to educate myself on what that means before visiting.
Medicare and Tricare for Life
Foreword: I was appalled when researching this topic. There were dozens of quote sites and other websites all trying to sell something to people eligible for Tricare for Life. I had three calls this past week regarding questions about Tricare for Life, a program for retired Military veterans. Military.com defines...
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California
FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
$16K reward offered for information on Bakersfield 3 member’s disappearance
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county’s Secret Witness program is offering a reward up to $16,000 for information that will solve the disappearance of “Bakersfield 3” member Baylee Despot. Reported missing in April 2018, Despot has not been found despite “exhaustive efforts” by sheriff’s and police investigators, police said in a news release. She’s described […]
California Heat Wave Prompts Statewide Energy Conservation Push
Triple-digit temperatures are scorching much of California. At a community center near Santa Rosa, organizers have set up a cooling center to get people out of the dangerous heat. "We know that it’s hot," said Marlo Carreno, with the Sebastopol Community Center. "People are struggling out there.”. California’s Central...
Kern County’s COVID-19 deaths by race
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County has passed tragic milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 2,500 confirmed deaths in our community. Many of those, following a grim trend. Data from Kern Public Health shows COVID-19 continues to harm unvaccinated people more severely than anyone else. But Kern’s COVID death toll has fewer racial disparities than the […]
Kern County Fair to host a job fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is to host a job fair on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the fair. The job fair is to be held in the Kern County Fair Building 1, according to the fair. The positions available include event staff, security, ticket takers and […]
Local residents without water after well ran dry
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of people in Southwest Bakersfield are without water, after the well ran dry at their mobile home park. People living in the Del Rancho Mobile Home Village in Southwest Bakersfield have been living without water for days and are desperate for a bit of relief. People in the community on […]
Frontier High School placed on a brief lockdown
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School was placed on lockdown after a man was found with a gun near the school, according to the Kern High School District. A campus supervisor found a man in the student parking lot on Thursday around 9:45 a.m. and a KHSD officer responded to the scene, according to […]
