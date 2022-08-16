ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Community Voices: Thanks, Kern County, for voting for Measure J

The last two years have been difficult and sad. It has been a test of the ability for professors to change their teaching style. It has been a test for families that have lost loved ones. It has been a test for people to recognize the compassion we hold for one another despite differences in opinions.
DELANO RAMBLINGS: New board members installed at chamber

DELANO — Delano Chamber of Commerce board of directors were installed Aug. 18 at the city courthouse by Judge David Wolf. Taking office were new chairwoman May Zetina, who serves as vice-principal at Almond Tree Middle School, and as chair-elect Sam Munoz. Connie Torres is the vice-chairperson and Silvia...
KGET

Human remains found in eastern Kern County, KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found decomposed human remains between the Mojave and Rosamond areas. Deputies were dispatched to the desert area near Sierra Highway and Backus Road to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they […]
KCSO adds new patch options to uniform

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is to add two new uniform patch options later this year. One patch is a memorial to 9/11 and the other is a Breast Cancer Awareness patch, according to KCSO. The office said the 9/11 patch is to feature the twin towers and a flag in […]
Bakersfield Now

Cracker Barrel comes to Bakersfield, opening Monday, Aug. 22

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Cracker Barrel, an American restaurant with a twist of southern charm, is opening up here in Bakersfield. The new restaurant opens on Monday, August 22 at 7 a.m., at 3310 California Ave, Bakersfield, CA. They are open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
KGET

KCSO searching for woman, last spoke with family on June 9

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Jackie Ruth White, 58, according to the office. White is six-feet tall and weighs 190-pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. White has blonde-hair and blue-eyes. The office said White last spoke with family on June 9 and it […]
kernvalleysun.com

Medicare and Tricare for Life

Foreword: I was appalled when researching this topic. There were dozens of quote sites and other websites all trying to sell something to people eligible for Tricare for Life. I had three calls this past week regarding questions about Tricare for Life, a program for retired Military veterans. Military.com defines...
FOX40

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
Bakersfield Now

Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California

FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
KGET

$16K reward offered for information on Bakersfield 3 member's disappearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county’s Secret Witness program is offering a reward up to $16,000 for information that will solve the disappearance of “Bakersfield 3” member Baylee Despot. Reported missing in April 2018, Despot has not been found despite “exhaustive efforts” by sheriff’s and police investigators, police said in a news release. She’s described […]
newsy.com

California Heat Wave Prompts Statewide Energy Conservation Push

Triple-digit temperatures are scorching much of California. At a community center near Santa Rosa, organizers have set up a cooling center to get people out of the dangerous heat. "We know that it’s hot," said Marlo Carreno, with the Sebastopol Community Center. "People are struggling out there.”. California’s Central...
KGET

Kern County's COVID-19 deaths by race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County has passed tragic milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 2,500 confirmed deaths in our community. Many of those, following a grim trend. Data from Kern Public Health shows COVID-19 continues to harm unvaccinated people more severely than anyone else. But Kern’s COVID death toll has fewer racial disparities than the […]
KGET

Kern County Fair to host a job fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is to host a job fair on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the fair. The job fair is to be held in the Kern County Fair Building 1, according to the fair. The positions available include event staff, security, ticket takers and […]
KGET

Local residents without water after well ran dry

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —  Dozens of people in Southwest Bakersfield are without water, after the well ran dry at their mobile home park. People living in the Del Rancho Mobile Home Village in Southwest Bakersfield have been living without water for days and are desperate for a bit of relief. People in the community on […]
KGET

Frontier High School placed on a brief lockdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frontier High School was placed on lockdown after a man was found with a gun near the school, according to the Kern High School District. A campus supervisor found a man in the student parking lot on Thursday around 9:45 a.m. and a KHSD officer responded to the scene, according to […]
