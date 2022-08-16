ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
SFGate

Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to its Baltic exclave

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military said Thursday that it has deployed warplanes armed with state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to the country's westernmost Baltic region, a move that comes amid soaring tensions with the West over Moscow's action in Ukraine. Russia's Defense Ministry said three MiG-31 fighters with Kinzhal hypersonic...
SFGate

Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A spate of explosions and fires has turned Russian-occupied Crimea from a secure rear base into a new battleground in the war, demonstrating both the Russians' vulnerability and the Ukrainians' capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines. Nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed at an...
SFGate

Behind enemy lines, Ukrainians tell Russians 'you are never safe'

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — They sneak down darkened alleys to set explosives. They identify Russian targets for Ukrainian artillery and long-range rockets provided by the United States. They blow up rail lines and assassinate Ukrainian officials they consider collaborators with the Russians. Slipping back-and-forth across the front lines, the guerrilla...
