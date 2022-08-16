Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low Potentially Releasing in "Grey"
As Louis Vuitton‘s continues in Brooklyn, New York, Off-White™ revealed a “Light Green Spark” colorway earlier this month. A few weeks later, reports now indicate that another Paris-exclusive “Grey” colorway from Off-White™ could be arriving in the coming months. Found in gray and...
hypebeast.com
Nike Adds a Second USA-Inspired Air Griffey Max 1
In anticipation of the Fourth of July, recently brought back the Air Griffey Max 1 in a USA-themed colorway. The sneaker prominently featured a slew of “Old Royal” and “Gym Red” hits across the white-based leather upper. As an added iteration, the Swoosh is set to release another USA-inspired Air Griffey Max 1 which flips the previous silhouette’s color scheme.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Black Suede and Orange
While summer is wrapping up, is already gearing up for the Fall season. The latest iteration to arrive for the Air Force 1 comes in a Halloween-themed colorway with reflective detailing. This offering of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is constructed in a black suede base that features mesh...
hypebeast.com
Citrus Tones Dominate the Nike Air Max 90 "Kumquat"
Following a Terrascape edition of the Air Max 90 in “Vivid Green,” the sportswear giant dishes out the beloved silhouette in a bright and juicy color scheme dubbed as “Kumquat.” While we’re holding onto the tail-end of the summer season, the Swoosh team looks to bring out the sunshine as the leaves start to brown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner Surfaces in "MX Carbon"
Joining the offerings set to arrive as part of YEEZY Day this year, the YEEZY Runner is releasing in a new “MX Carbon” colorway. This time around, the unique slip-on model is coming in a bold swirled multi-color look. The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “MX Carbon” features a...
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 "Black"
Set to continue their collaborative relationship, A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand are coming together for a new Air Jordan 12 release. Set to arrive in two colorways, the women’s exclusive A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 serves as a follow-up to the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, and Air Jordan 3 releases.
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in Black and Court Purple
Continues to expand its lineup for its Air More Uptempo silhouette for the upcoming Fall season. This time around, the shoe has appeared in an all-new colorway, dressed in a black base, featuring a multicolor and court-purple color scheme. The shoe is constructed with black nubuck while the “AIR” lettering is in purple and outlined in pink. The contrasting accents are in yellow which is seen on the Swoosh branding on the toebox and the heel. The shoe sits atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
hypebeast.com
Jordan Dub Zero "Legend Blue" Receives an Official Release Date
Jordan Brand is set to drop the Dub Zero in a colorway inspired by the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue.”. The initial colorway was first debutd in 2014 and arrived in a white and icy blue transluscent outsole. The Jordan Dub Zero “Legend Blue” takes design cues from the original shoe, incorporates multiple elements from other Jordan Brand classics like the Air Jordan 4, 6, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17 and 20. The colorwya sees the shoe come dressed in white, legend blue, black and neutral grey. The upper is donned in an all-white leather and features laser printed details on the side panels. The “Legend Blue” details are highlighted on the midsole, rounding out the design with a grey and white outsole. The tongue also features the Jumpan logo and “Two 3” stitched in the blue as a nod to the legendary Michael Jordan.
Honda Unleashes The Accord Hellcat
This bad boy is pushing a monstrous 270-horsepower…. Back in 2014 Dodge made one of the most epic car commercials ever by trolling the Volkswagen Passat and everyone who chooses such a car. As the camera pans around the Charger, an announcer talks about the available Hemi V8 with up to 470-horsepower, which was a lot before the Hellcats stormed onto the scene. After that buildup, the announcer says it’s the Volkswagen Passat, then says he’s joking. It irked a lot of straight-laced VW fans, but we’re wondering if it didn’t inspire a few Honda people, given that one of them slapped a Hellcat graphic on their Accord.
CARS・
hypebeast.com
Vetements Chaos Hits New Rock's Platform Sneakers
If there’s one brand that has surprised the world of fashion the most in the past decade, it’s Vetements. Whether it be making the DHL logo a fashion statement or throwing spikes on Oakley sunglasses and Reebok trainers, the label has never failed to provoke a crowd. For Fall/Winter 2022, Vetements opted to address influencer and Bitcoin millionaires with its ready-to-wear presentation which featured models wearing face masks in front of a backdrop with a repeating print of million dollar bills. In terms of footwear, the Vetements x New Rock Platform Sneakers appeared throughout in several different colorways. Now, the Spanish shoe company that specializes in goth looks has launched its collaborative ankle boot in two colorways.
hypebeast.com
A Closer Look at the Zion Williamson Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Voodoo"
Earlier this year, Zion Williamson celebrated the launch of his Jordan Zion 2 by sharing a closer look at the “Voodoo” colorway of his latest signature shoe. At the same time, he also revealed that this theme would be coming to the Air Jordan 1 Low OG. Now, while fans still await a release date from the Swoosh, new pictures of the shoe have popped up.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Neapolitan" Is Unveiled
The “Neapolitan” motif is one that is occasionally showcased on sportswear sneakers. In the past, we’ve seen it land on models like the Air Jordan 3 as well as the Air Force 1 Low in more recent memory, and now. is set to broaden its horizons by...
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the Awake NY x ASICS GEL-LYTE III
Continuing a partnership that stretches back to 2019, Angelo Baque‘s Awake NY and. join forces once again to rework the classic GEL-LYTE III silhouette in four new colorways. Released as a running shoe in the early ’90s, the GEL-LYTE III has now been revised in bright and youthful colors, serving as bold lifestyle sneakers.
hypebeast.com
The Limited Edt x adidas Originals Forum 84 Low Celebrates Singapore's Independence
Continuing its collaborative relationship with adidas, Singapore-based sneaker retailer, Limited Edt, has reconnected with adidas Originals to celebrate Singapore’s independence this month with a Forum 84 Low release. The latest team-up serves as the third and final installment of Limited Edt’s batik-inspired floral pattern series, kicked off by the adidas Originals ZX Flux and Superstar Pack back in 2015, and Superstar Clean in 2017.
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at JJJJound's ASICS GEL-KAYANO 14
Collaborative juggernaut JJJJound welcomes into its roster of partnerships with its take on the GEL-KAYANO 14, and now Hypebeast has got its hands on the “White/Black” pair ahead of the sneaker’s global debut. While the pair has been teased and seen in some detail before, it’s only...
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the adidas adiFOM Q
Catching the attention of sneakerheads upon receiving first looks, we now have a closer look at the. adiFOM Q. Originally believed to be a YEEZY footwear model, the upcoming silhouette draws inspiration from the adidas Quake, originally released in 2001. The adidas adiFOM Q is defined by its off white...
hypebeast.com
New Balance 2002R "New Vintage" Pack Is Revealed
New Balance essentially has a starting five when it comes to silhouettes that are getting the most playing time in its lifestyle category right now, and one of its key players is the 2002R. Momentum for this low-slung model hasn’t stopped since Salehe Bembury got his hands on it and made two collaborations, and its inline catalog has been growing at rapid speeds. Next up for the sneaker offering is its “New Vintage” Pack which includes two colorways.
hypebeast.com
Nike Dunk Low Arrives in New White, Black and Blue Colorway
Continues to expand its Dunk Low line-up for the upcoming Fall season with the release of an all-new colorway. The shoe takes inspiration from classic hues, arriving in a trio mixture of white, black and blue. The new iteration is constructed with a white tumbled leather base, tongues and Swooshes and contrasting black overlays. Detailing the shoe ware electric blue highlights that are seen on the laces, linings, and the rubber outsole while the shoe sits atop a white midsole to round out the design.
Comments / 0