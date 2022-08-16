Read full article on original website
Burned body found on sidewalk in South LA, prompting death investigation
A burned body was found in the Broadway-Manchester area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway.
‘I thought I was dying’: Army vet describes being stabbed while getting off Metro Green Line in random attack
An Army veteran and father of three said he was stabbed in an unprovoked attack while getting off the Metro in Hawthorne over the weekend. The incident occurred as Timothy Hahn was leaving the Metro Green Line Crenshaw station around 1 p.m. Sunday. Hahn said someone spit at him as he stepped off the train. […]
2 innocent victims killed in South LA hit-and-run after suspects flee from attempted traffic stop
Two innocent victims were killed in a hit-and-run crash after a driver sped away from an attempted traffic stop in South Los Angeles, police said.
Man Sentenced in Shooting Rampage That Left Five Dead
An ex-convict from Sylmar who carried out a shooting rampage that left five people dead in the San Fernando Valley, including three on the same day, was sentenced Thursday to five consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.
Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead
One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
theavtimes.com
Man shot to death on his birthday ID’d
PALMDALE – A man who died after being shot in Palmdale on his 22nd birthday has been identified. He was Bryan Leal Olmedo of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, near the 1000 block of...
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves man critically wounded
LOS ANGELES – Police Thursday were seeking two suspects who shot and critically wounded a man in the Gramercy Park area of South Los Angeles. Details leading up to the shooting were unclear, but Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said the two suspects approached the victim – – identified only as a man in his 20s — about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Manhattan Place and West 91st Street, where one of the suspects shot the man before both fled the scene.
theeastsiderla.com
LAPD officer sentenced in connection with Boyle Heights beating
Boyle Heights -- A Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest today to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in 2020. Frank Hernandez, now 51, was sentenced to one year of anger management classes, 80 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
2urbangirls.com
Man dies from wounds after being shot by LAPD officers
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A man allegedly armed with a machete was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in the Van Nuys area Wednesday. Officers went to the 17400 block of Sherman Way about 7 a.m. on a report of a man armed with a machete in an alley, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Home invasion suspect arrested after 71-year-old woman is pistol-whipped in Beverly Grove robbery
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion robbery in Beverly Grove, during which a 71-year-old woman was tied up and pistol-whipped, authorities said.
2 years probation for LAPD officer charged with Boyle Heights beating
An LAPD officer who violently punched an unarmed Boyle Heights man while responding to a trespassing call two years ago pleaded no contest to assault Thursday, the District Attorney said. Frank Hernández, 51, will not serve time in jail for the single felony count. Instead, according to the plea agreement...
foxla.com
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large
BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
Gang Member Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana Arrested
A 24-year-old convicted felon suspected of killing another man in what police called a gang-related shooting in Santa Ana was in custody today.
Caught on video: Large group ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven store after South LA street takeover
Police are searching for dozens of people who ransacked and vandalized a 7-Eleven store following a nearby street takeover in South Los Angeles.
Ex-LAPD officer pleads no contest to on-duty assault
A former Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest Thursday to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in Boyle Heights in 2020. Frank Hernandez, now 51, was immediately sentenced to one year of anger management classes, 80 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Feds arrest 28 suspects in South Los Angeles gang takedown
Authorities have arrested 28 people linked to a South Los Angeles street gang Thursday on suspicion of federal racketeering, narcotics, extortion and firearms offenses.
Man Gets Life in Prison for Killing of Marijuana Dispensary Worker
A 52-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his part in chasing down and fatally shooting a marijuana dispensary worker with a cash-filled backpack in Santa Ana.
Woman, 71, pistol-whipped during Beverly Grove home invasion; ‘high dollar amount’ of jewelry stolen
A 71-year-old woman was pistol-whipped and robbed inside her home in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, police said. The robbery occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of West 5th Street. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson says a lone, masked suspect entered the home, struck the victim and then […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Mid-City hit and run crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run in the Mid-City area. Rafael Cabrera, 41, of Los Angeles was struck by one or more vehicles at about 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles Police Department.
westsidetoday.com
Driver Sought for Fatal Venice Boulevard Hit-and-Run
The Los Angeles Police Department, West Traffic Detectives, are investigating a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision that killed a man. On August 15, 2022, around 10:10 p.m., an unknown dark colored sports utility vehicle was traveling eastbound in the #3 lane of Venice Boulevard, when it collided with a pedestrian that entered the roadway northbound on Venice Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk. The impact caused the pedestrian to travel in an eastbound direction and collide with the roadway. The vehicle continued eastbound Venice Boulevard and failed to stop, identify themselves or render aid to the pedestrian. A second dark colored sports utility vehicle may have also been involved, but it has not been determined at this time. That second vehicle also continued eastbound Venice Boulevard after the collision.
