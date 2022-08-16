ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS LA

Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead

One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
theavtimes.com

2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves man critically wounded

LOS ANGELES – Police Thursday were seeking two suspects who shot and critically wounded a man in the Gramercy Park area of South Los Angeles. Details leading up to the shooting were unclear, but Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said the two suspects approached the victim – – identified only as a man in his 20s — about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Manhattan Place and West 91st Street, where one of the suspects shot the man before both fled the scene.
theeastsiderla.com

2urbangirls.com

Man dies from wounds after being shot by LAPD officers

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A man allegedly armed with a machete was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in the Van Nuys area Wednesday. Officers went to the 17400 block of Sherman Way about 7 a.m. on a report of a man armed with a machete in an alley, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
foxla.com

LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
HeySoCal

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Mid-City hit and run crash

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run in the Mid-City area. Rafael Cabrera, 41, of Los Angeles was struck by one or more vehicles at about 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles Police Department.
westsidetoday.com

