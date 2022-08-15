Read full article on original website
FBI director meets with law enforcement during Portland visit
FBI Director Christopher Wray was in Portland on Tuesday to talk to law enforcement about their work. Wray visited the FBI Boston Division’s Resident Agency in Portland. The discussion touched on several topics, including an initiative to target gang members in Maine and New Hampshire who are trafficking drugs in the region.
Anthem to continue providing coverage for Maine Medical Center patients following dispute over payments
MaineHealth has reached an agreement with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield that will keep Maine’s largest hospital in-network for another two years. The healthcare provider said Wednesday the agreement means Maine Medical Center patients with Anthem insurance will receive in-network services at the hospital for the next two years.
New solar project will provide energy to state office buildings in Augusta
More solar power is coming to Maine. The Maine Department of Transportation announced that work began to install new solar arrays on Wednesday. They’ll be located in three state-owned spaces in Augusta. The department says the arrays will be able to power state office buildings and save the state...
