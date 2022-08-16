City questions contracts with community groups

The Lewiston City Council plans to take a close look at the municipality’s contracts with Valley Vision, Beautiful Downtown Lewiston and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley before approving the budget for the coming fiscal year.

Council President Hannah Liedkie introduced the idea at a Monday meeting where the council passed the second reading of the 2023 fiscal year budget that begins Oct. 1. The budget is scheduled for its third reading and final vote Monday.