ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

City questions contracts with community groups

By Elaine Williams Of the Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030ChN_0hIkusBG00

The Lewiston City Council plans to take a close look at the municipality’s contracts with Valley Vision, Beautiful Downtown Lewiston and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley before approving the budget for the coming fiscal year.

Council President Hannah Liedkie introduced the idea at a Monday meeting where the council passed the second reading of the 2023 fiscal year budget that begins Oct. 1. The budget is scheduled for its third reading and final vote Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Deary residents angry over loss of postal office

DEARY — Nearly 40 people gathered Wednesday in Deary to express their anger and frustration at the recent removal of the city’s post office services. Deary residents will have to pick up and send their mail at the Troy Post Office until a building on Line Street is converted into the new Deary Post Office location.
DEARY, ID
Big Country News

Tractor Supply Considering Orofino Location

OROFINO - Recently Tractor Supply has begun advertising for Part-time and Full-time positions in Orofino Idaho. The company has yet to confirm where in Orofino their new store will be located. However, rumors have been circulating within the community that the company may take up the former Shopko location at 429 Michigan Ave.
OROFINO, ID
pnwag.net

University of Idaho Rolls Out New Virtual Fencing Option

In the world of virtual fencing, ranchers now have one more option. Researchers at the University of Idaho recently announced a less expensive alternative to GPS technology. Commercial virtual fence systems deliver an electric shock to a cow’s neck when the animal approaches a virtual barrier, eliminating the need for wire fencing by relying on GPS technology. However, these systems currently require subscriptions and on-the-ground signal towers. Virtual fence systems also require routine updates, battery replacement, recharging plus, additional equipment costs which can run several hundred dollars per cow.
MOSCOW, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewiston, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Lewiston, ID
KHQ Right Now

All evacuations lifted for Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - All evacuations have been lifted for the Wagner Road Fire, according to Whitman County Emergency Dispatch. A spokesperson with the Deparment of Natural Resources said the fire's acreage is now up to 4,000 acres and the fire is 0% contained. At least 100 firefighters are working...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man suffered medical emergency before deadly Idaho crash, ISP says

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A 71-year-old man from Boise died after a truck crash Wednesday afternoon near Genesee in rural Latah County. Idaho State Police said the man was driving a Peterbilt tractor hauling items for delivery on Rosenau Road when the truck left the roadway and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. According to a news release from the ISP Region 2 office in Lewiston, investigating officers suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency before going off the road.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiscal Year#Municipality#The Lewiston City Council#Valley Vision#The Boys Girls Clubs
KREM2

Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
LEWISTON, ID
wsu.edu

National Guard helicopter landing on Pullman campus Friday

Don’t be surprised if you see a Blackhawk helicopter landing in the middle of the Pullman campus Friday. The Washington National Guard is sending the helicopter and crew to WSU for the all-campus picnic, part of the Week of Welcome. The multi-role helicopter was cleared by the university as a static display and will be landing in the center of the Mooberry Track.
PULLMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Big Country News

UPDATE: Great Dane Andy put to Rest Tuesday Morning

According to the Idaho Animal Rescue Network, on Tuesday morning, Andy, the patriarch to the Great Dane family that was subject of a recent rescue, was put to rest. A medical emergency, and a myriad of medical issues, made it apparent that Andy's quality of life was severely diminished, and it was time to end his pain.
pullmanradio.com

Kendrick Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Juliaetta Area Man

A 20 year old Kendrick man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 45 year old Juliaetta area man. Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting at a home on North Juliaetta grade early Tuesday morning. Deputies found Travis Welles with a gunshot wound to the chest. Welles was flown to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston where he is in stable condition.
KENDRICK, ID
Chronicle

Mother, Daughter Arrested in Killing of 87-Year-Old Man, Idaho Police Say

A woman and her mother are suspected of killing 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison, who is the woman's father and the mother's ex-husband, according to the Lewiston Police Department. Police arrested 81-year-old Kay Morrison and 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison on suspicion of first-degree murder after a search of the Morrison home early Tuesday...
LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
2K+
Followers
126
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy