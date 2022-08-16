UPCOMING: Step into the shoes of Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies with its Citizen's Academy

Partly cloudy and hazy tonight, light winds and warm overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with more smoke and haze to contend with, hot high temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. Friday night winds increase through the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph in the Kittitas Valley. There is also the potential for some stray scattered showers/t-storms Friday night in the Kittitas Valley and east slopes of the Cascades.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO