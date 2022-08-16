UPCOMING: Step into the shoes of Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies with its Citizen's Academy

Read full article on original website
Yakima Police Department honors its first ever fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police officer pay their respect to the department's first fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio. He died on August 3, 2021. Sgt. Deccio served the City for an honorable 15 years. He's the first YPD Officer to die on duty in YPD history. YPD shared in a Facebook...
Yakima's Clean City Program helps clean more than 2,000 graffiti incidents
YAKIMA, Wash.- In just six months the City of Yakima has seen cleared over 87 tons of trash cleared. The Yakima Clean City Program was first developed in 2019 to address visual trash and graffiti, address the lack of trash clean up, clean-up homeless encampments and more. One of which...
Yakima police hold memorial for officer who died on the job
YAKIMA, Wash. — A memorial will be held August 17 in honor of officers who died in 2021, an annual remembrance that will include a police officer from the Yakima Police Department for the first time ever this year. Sergeant Joe Deccio died in August 2021 after having a...
Yakima Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old runaway
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old runaway, Alexis Burson. She's been missing for a couple days now and is described to be 5 feet tall, 150 lbs. She has blue eyes and short blonde hair. If you have any...
Burned body found in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash.- In the early morning hours of Tuesday, August, 16th, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies, the Yakama Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI responded to a report of a burned body near a burned car in the 100 block of Progressive Road in Wapato. A dead male was found at...
Rabid bat found in Kittitas County
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A rabid bat has been identified in Kittitas County. The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) received the bat for testing from a community member. The female who found the bat received post-exposure care and is expected to be fine. Her dog was also exposed, but is...
Kittitas County residents can participate in indoor air quality project
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD), in partnership with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), is recruiting 10 households interested in improving the indoor air quality in their homes during fire season. Eligible households will receive two free portable air cleaners with a HEPA filter,...
Covid test site moving from YVC to 16th Ave in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- The community COVID-19 test site at Yakima Valley College (YVC) is moving to a new location in the parking lot of the former Orthopedics NW Clinic at 1211 N. 16th Avenue on Tuesday, August, 23rd. The site, operated by Yakima Valley Memorial, Signal Health, and the University of...
Astria hospital adds medication drop off box at Toppenish location
TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Astria Sunnyside Hospital has had a medication drop off box for many years, however, the hospital has now updated to a more secure box and added one in their Toppenish hospital. According to the Astria Health System Director of Pharmacy at Astria Hospital Elizabeth Jensen, these...
2022-08-19 - KNDU 6AM - 8 burned body in wapato
A burned body was found near a burned car in Wapato. Several agencies are investigating as a homicide.
It's national nonprofit day
YAKIMA, Wash.- It's National nonprofit day. Officially declared in 2017, nonprofit agencies are honored today for their dedication to confronting challenges and promoting community welfare. The individuals within an agency are its backbone and generally, those in nonprofit organizations have hearts and minds that see the best, and want the...
AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
Excessive heat warning in the forecast in Kittitas County
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- According to the National Weather Service, the next couple days in the Kittitas County are going to be dangerously hot until 11:00 p.m. Long periods of hot weather increases the chance of heat related illness such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion. According to the Centers for...
DNR is trying to combat Diseased Trees in the Ahtanum State Forest with Seedlings
AHTANUM STATE FOREST, WA - The Department of Natural Resources is trying to combat a tree-killing disease attacking native Whitebark Pines in the Ahtanum State Forest and all along the Pacific Northwest. Blister Rust is a deadly fungus introduced from China to North America in 1900, according to Britannica. This...
Fire causing road closures on Old Naches Highway
NACHES, Wash.- Update August 17, 5:48 p.m. The fire is now fully contained. Roads remain closed. Original August 17, 4:11 p.m. Crews are on scene of a fire off 14400 Old Naches Highway since about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. The Department of Natural Resources has 2 helicopters on scene for water...
Cloudy, Hazy And Muggy Tonight
Partly cloudy and hazy tonight, light winds and warm overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with more smoke and haze to contend with, hot high temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s. Friday night winds increase through the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph in the Kittitas Valley. There is also the potential for some stray scattered showers/t-storms Friday night in the Kittitas Valley and east slopes of the Cascades.
Winds Increasing Tonight, Warm and Muggy...A Little Cooler This Weekend
Tonight, partly cloudy and muggy, winds increase through the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph in the Kittitas Valley. There is also the potential for some stray scattered showers/t-storms Friday night in the Kittitas Valley and east slopes of the Cascades. Overnight lows in the 60s.
