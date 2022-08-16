ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

Dieckhoff: Thanks for a year of great memories, Jefferson County

By Andy Dieckhoff
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NG5Rt_0hIks5Nq00 After a year covering the Buffs and Bulldogs, Pioneer sports editor Andy Dieckhoff is heading back over the mountains.

Well, folks, I'm heading back to where I came from, back over the mountains. Before I go, though, I want to say with the utmost sincerity: thank you for the memories.

Following some unexpected twists of fate, I have accepted a position within Pamplin Media Group that is taking me back to the Portland metro area. I will continue to cover prep sports, and until my replacement arrives at the Pioneer, I'll still be covering the Buffs and Bulldogs from afar.

That said, though you'll still see my name on bylines in these pages in the coming weeks, you won't be seeing me at the fields and courts in Madras and Culver anymore. Instead, I'll be in Clackamas County covering more than a dozen high schools in nearly as many different communities.

Now, as I leave Jefferson County on my way back to the Willamette Valley, I take with me a year's worth of memories that will last me a lifetime.

Here are a few of my favorites.

Fall (August 2021 — November 2021)

When I started this position last August, it was my first foray into 'big-J' journalism, my first attempts at being a sports photographer and my first dive into the puzzling world of page design.

The fact that I was learning on the fly may have been apparent in the early days, and so a special bit of gratitude goes out to the 2021 fall sports teams who bore the brunt of my inexperience, especially in the photo department.

Despite those early shortcomings, I still think back to one night last fall that stood out above the rest: Oct. 22, 2021.

On that crisp Friday evening, I had a tough decision to make. It was Homecoming Night at Madras High School, and the Buffs were gearing up for a football game against those bitter rivals from Crook County. Meanwhile, the Culver volleyball team was on the cusp of clinching a state playoff spot as they hosted a district tournament match against Sheridan.

Eventually, my colleague in Prineville, Lon Austin, agreed to cover the homecoming festivities at MHS while I went to Culver for the volleyball match — and then raced back to Madras for the end of the football game.

What happened next swept me off my feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCPqT_0hIks5Nq00 Culver came back from the brink of disaster to beat Sheridan in five sets, clinching their first state playoff berth since 2018 and kicking off a bench-clearing celebration that resulted in tears and screams of joy. When Kayden Benningfield's match-winning kill hit the floor, my heart raced and I sprung into action trying to capture the ensuing moments.

Driving back to Madras, my heart was still going at full pace — and only built up speed as I wondered how the football game was going. When I parked on Buff Street, I saw the scoreboard: Madras, perhaps unexpectedly, was ahead 21-12 in the fourth quarter.

Less than an hour later, another bench-clearing celebration started. The Buffs had just beaten the Cowboys for the first time in 12 years.

More tears, more screams, more joy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hIks5Nq00

Around the same time, I experienced my first-ever Senior Nights as a sports reporter.

As jaded as I may be about some things, these events proved adept at pulling on my heartstrings. That was especially true when MHS teacher and coach Cam Rosenfield had to choke back tears as he announced the names of the boys soccer seniors. In that moment, I think we were all a little choked up.

During the Madras volleyball team's celebration, I witnessed the honor song and Native drum circle for the first time. The performance floored me that night, as it would every other night War Face came to town.

In November, I even had the chance to see my very first six-man football game — and at the same time, I got to cover my first state championship after Wheeler County trounced Triangle Lake in the title game.

There's simply nothing like the first time — and the 2021 fall season was my first time feeling like a real journalist.

That's a memory I will never lose.

Winter (December 2021 — March 2022)

Following trips to Reser and Autzen to cover college football in late November, the winter season brought about its own memories starting in December.

The winter season was when I did the most traveling this past year. I saw basketball tournaments in the surprisingly spacious gym in Moro and also in a cramped middle school in Sisters. I went to tiny swim meets and massive wrestling tournaments in Redmond. I watched Crook County girls basketball win on Senior Night in Prineville, and I was there when Madras girls basketball took third place at state in Coos Bay.

That last entry in the travelogue, the one that took me to Marshfield High School for the 4A girls basketball state tournament, was the most difficult — and most rewarding — trip of them all.

As it happens, it wasn't a done deal that I would even make the trek; if the Buffs had not upset No. 2 Cascade in overtime in the quarterfinal round, I would have stayed home. Instead, when the squad pulled out the win at nearly 11 p.m., I turned off my online stream of the game and started packing my bags.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rG2WS_0hIks5Nq00 Not 24 hours later, I was in Coos Bay and watching a deflated Madras team fall to Corbett. The resulting mood was dour, but the girls bounced back with an incredible performance in the third-place game. That win was followed by another bench-clearer, a celebration that knocked players off their feet and transformed into a dogpile at center court.

Watching that two-day roller coaster of emotions firsthand made the long drive to the south coast well worth it.

That's not to say that there weren't amazing performances happening right here in Jefferson County, too.

Just two weeks prior to the girls basketball state tournament, the Culver wrestling team won a state championship on its home floor.

Culver didn't just host its own 2A/1A boys state tournament, either. The Bulldogs also put on the girls tournament two days earlier, an event which spanned all six classifications in the state of Oregon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTsaO_0hIks5Nq00 I can't lie — those two tournaments were some of those most stressful events I covered in my year at the Pioneer. Rushing from room to room, pivoting from mat to mat, I'm sure I looked every bit as frenzied as I felt. However, all of that stress melted away once the house lights were dimmed and the Culver ring light was illuminated for the championship round.

As Culver crowned four state champions and celebrated a team title on its home floor, I was thankful to be able to stop for a moment and admire the town's true spirit on full display.

The winter was a trying time, to be sure; still, the travel and chaos always paid off.

Spring (March 2022 — May 2022)

When the next sports season rolled around, the calendar may have said it was spring — but it certainly didn't feel like it. The cold, precipitation-filled weather all around the state meant a lot of rainouts (or snow-outs) for baseball, softball, tennis and golf.

Even though the schedule was peppered with postponements and cancelations, there were still a few standout moments from the spring. On April 7 in Culver, the Bulldog softball team came back to beat Sheridan in a wild 15-14 game that saw Shanti Rosales seal the win by stealing home.

Meanwhile, back at Madras High School, there were plenty of spring highlights: Marilyn Tom hitting three home runs in a game against North Marion on April 18; Madras hosting the first rounds of the girls tennis district tournament on May 9, bringing students out of their classrooms during the day to cheer on their fellow Buffs; the baseball team pulling off two comeback wins in as many nights on May 11-12, and clinching a spot in the playoffs in the process.

Perhaps the most fun of all came on a pair Wednesday afternoons, April 27 and May 4, when the MHS track team hosted back-to-back dual meets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378ks3_0hIks5Nq00 At the end of each meet, MHS track coach Mike Dove put on a throwers' relay, pitting athletes from the discus, shot put and javelin together in teams that then competed in a 4x100 relay — followed by an eating contest.

Against Crook County, the teams had to finish a medium pepperoni pizza. Against Corbett, each athlete had to down a banana and a half gallon of chocolate milk.

It wasn't always pretty, but it sure was fun to watch.

A few weeks later, that same Madras track team won a district title on the boys side, took second in the girls meet and qualified a ton of athletes for the state championships. Meanwhile, Culver also had two state qualifiers.

Those performances afforded me the opportunity to go to Hayward Field for the first time ever, for another stressful but enjoyable weekend of wall-to-wall coverage, an experience I won't soon forget.

Summer (June 2022 — August 2022)

Not long after state track, the spring season ended — but there were still stories to tell throughout the summer.

In June, the Madras Trap Club shot its way to nationals, the District 5 Little League All-Stars tournaments came to Juniper Hills Park and Erika Olivera returned to MHS to host a girls soccer camp.

July brought about the 26th Annual Todd Beamer Memorial Run, Make-A-Wish Night at Madras Speedway and the Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo.

I even snuck in my first and only trip to the Madras Dragstrip for August's King of the Track races on my final Sunday in town.

Now, just two weeks after my one-year anniversary at the Madras Pioneer, it's hard to put into words what my time in Central Oregon has meant to me.

So, instead of rambling on any longer, I'll just leave it at this: thanks for the memories, Jefferson County.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
The Madras Pioneer

Greetings from Madras: New mural welcomes visitors

The mural on 5th St. is part of Central Oregon's mural trail, with murals across Central Oregon If you've drive down Fifth Street recently, you may have seen the new mural on the Midland Realty building. The mural features local flora and fauna as well as scenes from the Jefferson County landscape. The mural was painted by Karen Eland and Katie Daisy as part of a project by Visit Central Oregon's mural trail. The project has painted murals across the region in Central Oregon communities. Visit Central Oregon has started the project to inspire tourism and art in...
MADRAS, OR
bendsource.com

Cookie Chain Expands to Bend

Crumbl Cookies, the 500+ strong cookie chain, has expanded to Bend. For those not already familiar, Crumbl was launched in Utah in 2017, quickly adding franchises all over the country with its signature soft chocolate chip cookie and a rotating menu of weekly cookie creations. The new Bend location is in the Cascade Village Shopping Center along Highway 97. So far it's the first Crumbl east of the Cascades in Oregon, with other stores located in the Portland metro area, and along the I-5 corridor in Salem, Albany, Corvallis, Eugene, Roseburg and Medford.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, OR
Government
City
Madras, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Redmond, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Madras, OR
Sports
City
Portland, OR
County
Jefferson County, OR
City
Coos Bay, OR
State
Oregon State
Madras, OR
Government
City
Culver, OR
City
Prineville, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Race celebrating women pilots lands in Madras

The Palms to Pines Air Race - Santa Monica to Central Oregon - revives after a 13-year hiatus Six teams of female pilots took off in their aircrafts from Santa Monica, California, Friday, Aug. 12, and completed a fly-by at Salinas, California, then Red Bluff, California. On Saturday, Aug. 13, racers took off from Red Bluff, flew over Klamath Falls, then made their way to Madras. In Madras, female pilots from the Central Oregon High Desert chapter of the Ninety-Nines were prepared for the arrival of their sisters in aviation. The Madras-based female crew did spotting and timing at the Madras...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

A community's touchstone: Ashwood Elementary

The tiny school remains a source of pride and continuance for the small community of AshwoodAshwood Elementary had a larger than usual class this year — nine students in grades one to six. One teacher taught them all. The two-room schoolhouse is one of the smallest in the state, and by far the smallest school in Central Oregon and east of the Cascades. It's always been a small school, averaging over the last decade around five students a year. In its heyday, however, the school had on average between 40 and 60 kids. The schoolhouse in located...
MADRAS, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Beamer
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend North Corridor: Businesses brace for change

Work on the Bend North Corridor is set to begin this fall as businesses along U.S. 97 scramble to find ways to adapt to the changes the construction will bring. Backroads that allow access to the businesses are becoming a new section of the highway, potentially disrupting business operations. Instant...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Unexplained crash kills two people west of Antelope

Salem man, 23, and Newberg woman, 24, found dead in stolen car in Wasco CountyA Wasco County landowner found a vehicle crashed on his property with a deceased driver an passenger inside. According to a release from the Oregon State Police, 24-year-old Tabitha Scott of Newberg was a passenger in a vehicle piloted by 23-year-old Salem resident Elijah Wilson on Aug. 10 on a stretch of Highway 293 about eight miles west of the town of Antelope. "(A) preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt … was southbound and for unknown reasons left the roadway, going down an embankment where it...
ANTELOPE, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Organizers race to prepare for the Madras airshow

A brigade of 300 volunteers hustle to transform the airport for the signature event With the airshow a little more than a week away, volunteers rush to ready the Madras Municipal Airport for one of the county's biggest events of the year: the Airshow of the Cascades. "We're taking a working airport and transforming it into an event," said Rick Allen, who books the high flying acts for the show. The show plays Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26 and 27. It takes a swarm of 300 volunteers to set up the airfield, host the 15,000 to 20,000 people who attend the...
MADRAS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Six Man Football#College Football#Girls Soccer#Pamplin Media Group
kbnd.com

Redmond Approves Psilocybin Ban Request

REDMOND, OR -- Redmond City Councilors spent nearly an hour, this week, discussing how to approach the impending statewide legalization of psilocybin, also called "magic mushrooms," and how to ask voters in November to ban related businesses. The conversation centered around the overall lack of information from state authorities and...
REDMOND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Fire district buys shiny but used ladder truck

The 1998 ladder truck is newer, safer and longer than the 1984 model it will replace Jefferson County Fire and EMS spent $125,000 to buy a used 1998 41-foot ladder truck, and another $16,000 to ship it from Penndel, Pennsylvania. Fire Chief Jeff Baker says the district needs to replace its 1984 Pierce Telesquirt. At 38 years old, the Telesquirt has surpassed the 15-year expected use in a front line position, and even the expected 25-30-year life span of a fire truck on reserve status. "Think of how much technology has increased since 1984," said Blake. "This (1998 model)...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Metolius puts psilocybin on the ballot

City council joins other cities in the county to let voters decide on psilocybin ban At a special meeting, Monday, Aug. 8, the Metolius City Council decided to put an ordinance on the November ballot allowing voters in the city to decide whether to permanently ban psilocybin manufacture and treatment centers within Metolius city limits. The city joins ranks with Madras, Culver and Jefferson County who all will refer the question to voters in November. In 2020 voters statewide approved legalizing psilocybin treatment centers by a vote of 56% in favor and 44% against. Jefferson County voters turned the measure down 59% to 41%. The Food and Drug Administration considers psilocybin a breakthrough treatment for depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, which allows the agency to expedite research and review of the drug. The Federal Drug Enforcement Administration treats psilocybin as an illegal controlled substance. {loadposition sub-article-01}
METOLIUS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Juniper Ridge camper threatens neighbor with chain, leading to standoff, arrest with help of DCSO K-9’s bite

A man living in a camp trailer on the city of Bend’s Juniper Ridge property threatened a neighbor with a chain and damaged her trailer, leading to a standoff, SWAT Team call-out and arrest of the man, but it took a K-9's bite to take him into custody, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Juniper Ridge camper threatens neighbor with chain, leading to standoff, arrest with help of DCSO K-9’s bite appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
The Madras Pioneer

Keith Maufacturing: Sageland 2022

How the genius of a determined farm boy spread Madras ingenuity across the worldKEITH Manufacturing Co. began the way everything begins: with an idea, a solution to a problem. This specific notion percolated in Keith Foster's mind. His genius, dedication and courage brought the WALKING FLOOR® system to reality. Today, KEITH ranks as the third largest employer in Jefferson County, employing about 200 people here in Madras and another 50 to 60 people around the globe. Companies buy Madras-made KEITH products across the country and in six locations worldwide. The company has facilities in Canada, Mexico and the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

In 1922 - Fire destroys Concrete Pipe plant

50 years ago-Culver annexes 160 acres for housing, 25 years ago-brush fire near Pelton Dam 100 YEARS AGO August 10, 1922 Fire, of probable incendiary origin, last Saturday night destroyed the plant of the Concrete Pipe Company at Bend, the company who recently made a contract with the city of Madras for the relaying of the water main from the city reservoir to the north corner of the R.T. Olson residence property on Main Street. The building and a great deal of its contents and machinery, valued at $22,000, was destroyed. $5,000 in insurance was carried. By telephone Sunday afternoon...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Fire north of Madras damages greenhouse, out-buildings, vehicles

The fire, started by a campfire near combustibles, spread to four acres Saturday and Sunday A fire broke out on NW Columbia Drive Saturday evening, started by a campfire near combustibles. The fire spread quickly due to high winds and spread to nearby properties. Fire crews were able to construct a fire line and stop the initial spread. Crews from BLM, Warm Springs Fire and Rescue and Redmond Fire were also called to assist. On Saturday, the fire was contained at approximately four acres and no homes were damaged. Damage to outbuildings, a greenhouse and multiple vehicles did occur. As fire crew surveyed the area for hot spots Sunday and spoke to homeowners, they received a new call about fire outside containment lines. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday the fire had reignited, burning grass and juniper adjacent to Highway 26. The intense smoke closed the highway. Fire crews responded with an engine, a truck and a water tender as well as two wildland vehicles, seven volunteers and five staff. Crew remained on the scene to ensure no hot spots reignite. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
521
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy