Kambundji pips Asher-Smith to 200m title after Muir and Hughes claim golds
Towards the end of a night where British athletes accumulated shiny medals on a scale that would have impressed a 70s disco dancer, Laura Muir began to wonder where it might lead. “It’s amazing and it could take over Super Saturday,” she tentatively suggested, before correcting herself. “Well, maybe not quite.”
Ben Stokes vows to move on quickly from South Africa spanking; Brendon McCullum admits England have work to do
Skipper Ben Stokes dismissed the idea that England should backtrack from their gung-ho style of play following their crushing innings-and-12-run defeat to South Africa at Lord's. Stokes' men started their second innings 161 runs behind, but were unable to even take the game into the evening session on Friday following...
Rain stops play as Ollie Pope bids to lead England recovery against South Africa
Ollie Pope’s attempts to get England out of trouble after they lost early wickets were dampened by a rain delay after lunch on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s.The 24-year-old brought up his half-century just before the break having played positively, and he was unbeaten on 61 with England 116 for six when the rain began to fall in London.Pope had to remedy a dismal situation in the morning session after England slipped to 55 for four, including the loss of Jonny Bairstow for a duck, with Ben Stokes caught just on the stroke...
Heather Knight: England Women's captain undergoes hip surgery, out of India white-ball series
England Women's captain Heather Knight will miss September's white-ball series against India after undergoing hip surgery. Knight, the talismanic all-rounder, sustained the hip injury during a T20 international against South Africa and missed the subsequent Commonwealth Games, although had hoped to return quickly. But the 31-year-old revealed on Friday that...
Even at 40 Jimmy Anderson remains among the greats but ageing footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo are freaks of nature
AT just 40, Jimmy Anderson strides to the wicket with the natural grace that has delighted cricket lovers since he began his international career as a fast bowler. Watch him as he glides into his delivery stride. Not a creak, not a groan —...
England beaten inside three days as impressive South Africa claim series lead
England once again had no answer to South Africa’s impressive bowling attack and suffered an embarrassing defeat by an innings and 12 runs in the first Test at Lord’s inside three days.It handed the new red-ball regime of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum a first loss since they took over earlier in the summer with the so-called ‘Bazball’ philosophy put to the sword by Dean Elgar’s tourists, who were efficient and outclassed their opponents from ball one.A strong start to day three by the hosts saw England dismiss South Africa for 326 – a lead of 161...
Transfer news LIVE: Morgan Gibbs-White set for Forest as Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by surprise club
In the latest summer transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United - by former club Sporting Lisbon. The Independent understands that United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend triggered fresh discussions within the club over whether it would be better to part ways with the Portuguese forward - who is desperate to leave Old Trafford - and Sporting have emerged as a surprise suitor who can offer Champions League football and would be interested in a free transfer.Meanwhile, United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward...
Sir Andrew Strauss hopes review will make English game ‘cleaner and more simple’
Sir Andrew Strauss hopes his performance review of English cricket can help make the domestic game “a little bit cleaner and more simple” and called for the buy-in of the 18 first-class counties.The former England captain is currently leading a wide-ranging investigation into the domestic structure and whether the county system prepares players properly for the rigours of international cricket with the long-term ambition of England being the best team in the world across all three formats.Strauss is nearing the conclusion of the review and will put forward proposals to the first-class counties shortly, with 12 required to vote in...
Sir Andrew Strauss: ECB high performance review hope to set out recommendations for changes to domestic cricket in September
Sir Andrew Strauss says he hopes English cricket can "come together" when the ECB's high performance review sets out its recommendations for changes to the structure and scheduling of the domestic game. Former England captain Strauss has been leading the review which was put in place following England's dismal 4-0...
England v South Africa: Hosts lose by innings on third day at Lord's
First LV Insurance Test, Lord's (day three of five) South Africa 326: Erwee 73, Jansen 48, Elgar 47; Stokes 3-71, Broad 3-71 England were blown away to lose the first Test against South Africa by an innings and 12 runs inside three days. Needing 161 to make the Proteas bat...
Great Britain's Laura Muir retains European 1500m title in style
Laura Muir capped a summer of major championships medals by defending her European 1500m title in Munich. After a steady opening to the race, Briton Muir bolted off the front of the pack with 425m to go, with only Ireland's Ciara Mageean able to follow. Mageean hung tough in Muir's...
'We've got a genuine feeling we're still in this game': Stuart Broad insists England remain in contention against South Africa despite trailing by 124 runs... as he plays down fitness concerns over captain Ben Stokes
Stuart Broad played down concerns about the fitness of Ben Stokes after the England captain repeatedly felt his left knee during a typically wholehearted bowling spell on the second day of the first LV=Insurance Test against South Africa. 'He's doing OK,' said Broad, after Stokes finished with three for 53...
Christian Eriksen's agent slams the lack of 'sportsmanship' from Brentford fans as sections of the Bees' supporters booed the Danish midfielder in 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United... as Brentford owner Matthew Benham apologies to former Bees midfielder
Christian Eriksen has been contacted by Brentford owner Matthew Benham to express the club’s regret after he was booed by sections of the home crowd during the Bees’ 4-0 win over Manchester United. The Dane joined United in the summer when his short-term contract with Brentford expired, following...
England captain Harry Kane has named the two toughest defenders he has ever faced
Harry Kane has named the toughest defenders he has ever faced during a fans Q&A on his social media accounts. It was 10 years since Kane made his Premier League debut and to celebrate this milestone, he decided to host a Q&A to allow fans to ask him questions about his career.
Cristiano Ronaldo accuses media of ‘telling lies’ and will soon reveal the truth about his situation
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has accused the media of ‘telling lies’ and has vowed to reveal the truth in an upcoming interview. According to Sportsmail, United are not going to sell Ronaldo in the last few weeks of the summer transfer window. Ronaldo took to Instagram to...
Aramco Team Series: Jessica Korda takes six-shot lead into final round
Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande, second-round leaderboard. -15 J Korda (US); -9 P Roussin-Bouchard (Fra); -8 N Korda (US); -7 A Pelaez (Spa); -6 M de Roey (Bel), L Grant (Swe) Selected others: -3 A Hewson (Eng); -2 M Thomson (Sco), B Law (Eng) Jessica Korda will take a six-shot...
Former Pakistan spinner blasts Virat Kohli for his ‘wrong’ decision
Ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has warned Virat Kohli that the upcoming Asia Cup tournament is crucial for resurrecting his career and he must deliver in the UAE to see himself being dropped from Team India. Danish Kaneria was also critical of Virat Kohli’s frequent breaks from international cricket and pointed...
Olympic runner Dina Asher-Smith wants more funding to study how periods affect athletic performance
Olympic medalist Dina Asher-Smith wants more funding to research the impact a woman's period may have on their athletic performance after the British runner finished last during her 100 meters title at the European Championships in Munich. Midway through her race on Tuesday, The 26-year-old suffered a cramp in her...
European Championships Munich 2022: GB's Jake Heyward wins silver and Eilish McColgan bronze
Great Britain's Jake Heyward won silver in the 1500m and Eilish McColgan took bronze in the 5,000m at the European Championships in Munich. Jazmin Sawyers also won a dramatic long jump bronze with her final leap. McColgan's second medal of the games saw her finish behind Germany's Konstanze Klosterhalfen and...
Cricket-India, Australia to clash in two five-test series in next four years
MUMBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - India and Australia will clash in five-test series twice during the next four-year calendar, which will feature more international matches across the game's three formats.
