Football

The Independent

Rain stops play as Ollie Pope bids to lead England recovery against South Africa

Ollie Pope’s attempts to get England out of trouble after they lost early wickets were dampened by a rain delay after lunch on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s.The 24-year-old brought up his half-century just before the break having played positively, and he was unbeaten on 61 with England 116 for six when the rain began to fall in London.Pope had to remedy a dismal situation in the morning session after England slipped to 55 for four, including the loss of Jonny Bairstow for a duck, with Ben Stokes caught just on the stroke...
WORLD
SkySports

Heather Knight: England Women's captain undergoes hip surgery, out of India white-ball series

England Women's captain Heather Knight will miss September's white-ball series against India after undergoing hip surgery. Knight, the talismanic all-rounder, sustained the hip injury during a T20 international against South Africa and missed the subsequent Commonwealth Games, although had hoped to return quickly. But the 31-year-old revealed on Friday that...
SPORTS
The Independent

England beaten inside three days as impressive South Africa claim series lead

England once again had no answer to South Africa’s impressive bowling attack and suffered an embarrassing defeat by an innings and 12 runs in the first Test at Lord’s inside three days.It handed the new red-ball regime of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum a first loss since they took over earlier in the summer with the so-called ‘Bazball’ philosophy put to the sword by Dean Elgar’s tourists, who were efficient and outclassed their opponents from ball one.A strong start to day three by the hosts saw England dismiss South Africa for 326 – a lead of 161...
SPORTS
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Morgan Gibbs-White set for Forest as Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by surprise club

In the latest summer transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United - by former club Sporting Lisbon. The Independent understands that United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend triggered fresh discussions within the club over whether it would be better to part ways with the Portuguese forward - who is desperate to leave Old Trafford - and Sporting have emerged as a surprise suitor who can offer Champions League football and would be interested in a free transfer.Meanwhile, United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sir Andrew Strauss hopes review will make English game ‘cleaner and more simple’

Sir Andrew Strauss hopes his performance review of English cricket can help make the domestic game “a little bit cleaner and more simple” and called for the buy-in of the 18 first-class counties.The former England captain is currently leading a wide-ranging investigation into the domestic structure and whether the county system prepares players properly for the rigours of international cricket with the long-term ambition of England being the best team in the world across all three formats.Strauss is nearing the conclusion of the review and will put forward proposals to the first-class counties shortly, with 12 required to vote in...
SPORTS
BBC

England v South Africa: Hosts lose by innings on third day at Lord's

First LV Insurance Test, Lord's (day three of five) South Africa 326: Erwee 73, Jansen 48, Elgar 47; Stokes 3-71, Broad 3-71 England were blown away to lose the first Test against South Africa by an innings and 12 runs inside three days. Needing 161 to make the Proteas bat...
WORLD
BBC

Great Britain's Laura Muir retains European 1500m title in style

Laura Muir capped a summer of major championships medals by defending her European 1500m title in Munich. After a steady opening to the race, Briton Muir bolted off the front of the pack with 425m to go, with only Ireland's Ciara Mageean able to follow. Mageean hung tough in Muir's...
NFL
Daily Mail

'We've got a genuine feeling we're still in this game': Stuart Broad insists England remain in contention against South Africa despite trailing by 124 runs... as he plays down fitness concerns over captain Ben Stokes

Stuart Broad played down concerns about the fitness of Ben Stokes after the England captain repeatedly felt his left knee during a typically wholehearted bowling spell on the second day of the first LV=Insurance Test against South Africa. 'He's doing OK,' said Broad, after Stokes finished with three for 53...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Christian Eriksen's agent slams the lack of 'sportsmanship' from Brentford fans as sections of the Bees' supporters booed the Danish midfielder in 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United... as Brentford owner Matthew Benham apologies to former Bees midfielder

Christian Eriksen has been contacted by Brentford owner Matthew Benham to express the club’s regret after he was booed by sections of the home crowd during the Bees’ 4-0 win over Manchester United. The Dane joined United in the summer when his short-term contract with Brentford expired, following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Aramco Team Series: Jessica Korda takes six-shot lead into final round

Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande, second-round leaderboard. -15 J Korda (US); -9 P Roussin-Bouchard (Fra); -8 N Korda (US); -7 A Pelaez (Spa); -6 M de Roey (Bel), L Grant (Swe) Selected others: -3 A Hewson (Eng); -2 M Thomson (Sco), B Law (Eng) Jessica Korda will take a six-shot...
GOLF

