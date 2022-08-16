ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwood nonprofits keep kids safe during violent summer

By Christopher Keizur
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYipw_0hIkpc7p00 Play Grow Learn, Genesis FC host 80 youths during fun, free week-long soccer camp.

Two East Multnomah County organizations teamed up last month to provide a fun outdoor camp for Rockwood kids during a time when community safety and violence are under a microscope.

Play Grow Learn and Genesis FC taught kids physical, social and emotional skills during a free week-long youth soccer camp, for ages 5-16, at Nadaka Nature Park, 17615 N.E. Glisan St. The camp, which ran from July 18-22, provided a safe place to play for children in neighborhoods that have been hit the hardest by spikes in gun violence.

"With recent reports that Black and Brown kids are most affected by the violence, we wanted to create a unified event for a safe alternative," said Anthony Bradley, Play Grow Learn executive director.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hIkpc7p00

In addition to having fun learning soccer, the kids got to connect with each other in a safe place. They discussed daily words like kindness, integrity, love, and sportsmanship, and did ice breakers with fellow campers they didn't know to learn about their unique backgrounds and cultures.

The 80 kids at the camp all got lunch and snacks and took home a soccer ball and backpack. It all concluded with a big match and community celebration Friday afternoon, July 22, that brought together the kids, their families, and city leaders like Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall.

"With the camp we are keeping these kids out of trouble five hours each day with positive, healthy activities," Bradley said.

According to the Gresham Police Officers' Association, so far this year there have been 206 burglaries, 76 domestic violence cases, 596 vehicles stolen, 1,129 child abuse cases, 150 reported shootings, and 557 bullet casings found on Gresham's streets.

The city of Gresham formed a Youth Services Division to help address the needs of kids across the city and keep them safe. The team of Emon Ghassemi and Marcell Frazier are working with community partners like Play Grow Learn to host events like Friday Night Basketball and Summer Kids in the Park. Learn more at greshamoregon.gov/Events .

Play Grow Learn needs volunteers and donations to continue hosting youth camps throughout the year. Connect via Play Grow Learn on Facebook, email playgrowlearninfo@gmail.com or swing by their booth at the Rockwood Market Hall every Sunday for the weekly farmers market.

Gresham Outlook

The Skanner News

Basic Guaranteed Income Program to Launch for Black Portlanders

The Black Resilience Fund will give dozens of Portland families guaranteed basic income for three years, with the first checks going out in December. More than 11,000 applicants had applied by the deadline this week for about 50 spots in Brown Hope’s 2023 Village-Building Cohort Model, which will give $1,000 to single participants and up to $2,000 to participating families, monthly.
PORTLAND, OR
clarkcountylive.com

13th Annual Camas Vintage & Art Faire

The 13th annual Camas Vintage & Art Faire will return to the tree-lined streets of Downtown Camas on Saturday, August 27th, from 9:00 am-3:00pm. This event will feature over 60 vendors including local artists and artisans in a variety of styles and mediums, as well as merchants featuring vintage, antique, and repurposed items.
CAMAS, WA
pdxmonthly.com

A New Blood Donation Center in Beaverton Wants to Pay You for Your Platelets

Donating blood isn’t often associated with Netflix and chill, but a new blood donation center in Beaverton wants to change all that. After opening locations in Minnesota and North Carolina, the third location of the Trusting Heart Blood Center opened in Beaverton this past July. The hook? Donors get...
Mobile exhibit kicks off nonprofit endeavor to honor veterans

Gresham VFW Auxiliary to host Wreaths Across America celebration Saturday, Aug. 20.A mobile museum is rolling into Gresham for the first time this month to educate and promote a national nonprofit endeavor that honors fallen soldiers across the country. Wreaths Across America is teaming up with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 180 to have the Mobile Education Exhibit stop in Gresham during its national tour. The exhibit, which has impressive displays educating about Wreaths Across America, is free and open to the public. It will be parked from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20,...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham, OR
