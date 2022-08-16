ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Department of Forestry touts 2022 wildfire success

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUvjL_0hIkpbF600 New equipment, personnel, funding make dent in burned acreage despite dry, hot summer

Oregon crews are having success dousing wildfires this season, despite hot temperatures and dry conditions, thanks to an investment of people and equipment.

As of Monday, Aug. 15, Oregon Department of Forestry crews have suppressed 418 fires, holding the spread to only 582 acres total. The previous 10-years average was 590 fires burning 56,121 acres.

"Frankly, our people have been kicking butt," said Tim Holschback, Oregon Department of Forestry deputy chief of policy and planning. "Although there is a possibility for holdover fires from the recent lightning to add fires to the map, ODF's firefighters have been doing a remarkable job keeping them small."

Officials credit the passage of Senate Bill 762 out of Salem, which allowed for the hiring of additional seasonal firefighters and full-time positions to increase year-round capabilities. Those investments have led to saving "millions" of dollars, officials said, because the wildfires have been kept small and away from populated communities.

Increased investments have also led to improvements in detecting wildfires earlier. The multi-mission aircraft is in its third season of operation, paid for by the Oregon Forest Land Protection Fund. It has state-of-the-art thermal cameras that overlay information using an augmented reality map.

"This 'eyes in the skies' asset can then feed that information into a firefighting data base," said Jamie Knight, ODF state aviation operations specialist. "Our dispatch centers around the state can see those maps and quickly send the best resources to attack the fire."

Those resources include ground-based firefighters and equipment, or one of more than 27 aircrafts contracted with the state — including eight tankers, five fixed-wing supervision crafts, and 14 helicopters.

For more information on Oregon's wildfire status visit bit.ly/3AmEY71

Comments / 0

Related
Gresham Outlook

Johnson submits petitions in insurgent bid for Oregon governor

Voter signatures must be certified by Aug. 30 deadline for the Nov. 8 general election ballot.Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson submitted petitions to the Secretary of State on Tuesday to qualify her insurgent bid for governor in the Nov. 8 general election. The campaign for Johnson, the former Democratic state senator from Columbia County, delivered boxes it said contained petitions with 48,214 signatures to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan at noon Tuesday. The count by Johnson's campaign would be twice the minimum number of valid signatures required and even with the usual attrition of invalid signers would be "well...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Bob's Red Mill: Employee owners boost retention, recruitment

CEO Trey Winthrop: Oregon businesses are facing historic labor shortages, but employee stock ownership plans can help.Businesses in Oregon and across the country are facing historic labor shortages. In a new report, the Oregon Workforce and Talent Development Board called the state's labor market "highly unusual," with 84% of businesses reporting difficulties finding workers. As businesses try to fill open positions, workers are growing more concerned about the cost of inflation, how to save for retirement, and their overall quality of life. With unemployment at record lows, workers are expecting more out of their employers. While many employers are finding...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Submarine ballots, Betsy Brigades chase election deadlines

Johnson has until Tuesday, Aug. 16, to turn in enough petition signatures to qualify as an unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor.The Nov. 8 general election is more than 12 weeks away, but Wednesday, Aug. 10, was the deadline to mail "submarine ballots" to some voters. That's the name of ballots that go to military and overseas voters who won't be able to receive a ballot, cast their votes and get it back to their county clerk in time to be counted. Like those on the USS Oregon attack submarine submerged somewhere in the seven seas. These ballots do not include...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Rushed wildfire risk map recalled by Department of Forestry

Property owners in the high or extreme risk categories were suddenly faced with new regulations, including special building codes and fire-safe landscaping. The Oregon Department of Forestry recalled the use of its wildfire risk map on Thursday after public criticism that the online tool is causing home insurance rates to increase or not be available at all. The Department of Forestry removed the current iteration of the wildfire risk map from its online Oregon Explorer tool and withdrew notices to property owners in extreme and high-risk classifications that required some to make changes and improvements on buildings. "We will immediately...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
Gresham Outlook

Survey shows 62% in Oregon want Roe v. Wade reinstated

Surprised by last week's Kansas abortion vote? You shouldn't be, based on a new data uncovered by Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.In a survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, 1,572 Oregon residents aged 18 and over were asked a variety of abortion-related questions following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade decision. Most significantly, 62% of Oregonians would vote to reinstate Roe v. Wade if given the opportunity, while 22% would vote to keep it overturned. Secondly, 72% of Oregonians believe abortion in all or most circumstances should be legal,...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Do we have enough water in Oregon? Depends who you ask

The survey reveals there is a gender divide when it comes to who thinks there is enough water.Ask a few Oregonians if their state has enough water to meet its needs and you may get some varying answers. The differing views on the question may be tilted based on where people live, or even their gender. Roughly half of all Oregonians (48%) agree there is enough water in Oregon to meet current needs while 37% disagree with this and 15% are unsure, according to a survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a Portland-based non-profit organization. This number...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Survey: Disrespect, more than low pay, drives resignations

One in four Oregon workers have quit a job since start of pandemic, Oregon Values and Beliefs Center survey findsMore than a quarter of Oregonians have quit a job in the past two years, a new survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found. Among Oregonians who quit their jobs, the most common reason why was that they felt disrespected at work. Some Oregonians said the pandemic pushed issues with their employers — or with work, as it exists in the country — under a spotlight. "It's a corporate entity, they don't really care about any of their...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Oregon congressional races tighten, forecaster says

Legislative races see some third-party interest in several districts, too.Three open congressional seats in Oregon are less firmly in Democratic control, according to a report on Friday. The day also saw a GOP legislative candidate find an innovative ad strategy and the biggest little political party in the state issue its candidate list. Top forecaster says Oregon U.S. House races tightening The Cook Political Report, a top national election forecaster, on Friday reported that it was now rating three open congressional seats in Oregon as less of a lock for Democrats in November. The races are key to which...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Art#Odf#Senate
Gresham Outlook

National Weather Service: Weekend weather could mean fire danger

Gusty winds plus low humidity on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7, could repeat the conditions of the 2020 wildfires. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for wildfire danger in the Columbia Gorge and Willamette Valley for Saturday, Aug. 6. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions either are occurring now or will shortly. A breezy offshore air flow and low relative humidity are predicted for Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, Aug. 7. The Weather Service urges residents to use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Ready, set, go: Less than 100 days until election

Labor Day, the traditional 'kick-off' of the general election campaign, is still a month away. It's easy to feel like the November election is a long ways off. Primary election ballots were still being counted just 10 weeks ago. It's been just a month since the Fourth of July. One of the main "candidates" for governor hasn't qualified to run and likely won't hit that mark until the end of August. Summer, the old and increasingly irrelevant conventional wisdom says, is a time of political doldrums. Labor Day, the traditional "kick-off" of the general election campaign, is still a month...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Kristof gives over $1 million in political contributions before returning to NYT

Columnist gives remaining contributions to Oregon Strong, a new committee with personal ties.New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof will leave behind over $1 million in campaign contributions drawn from his derailed bid for Oregon governor, according to records of the Oregon Secretary of State. Kristof announced Monday that he would return to the newspaper where he spent 37 years, winning two Pulitzer Prizes. New York Times Opinion Editor Kathleen Kingsbury wrote on Monday that Kristof would resume his column in the fall, after he finishes a new memoir. She said that it would be a "step up" from running for...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
589
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy