Local businesses, schools host backpack giveaway

By Angel Rosas
 3 days ago
Cars filled with eager East County elementary school students waited patiently to receive their new backpacks and school supplies during a giveaway event on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Fairview Elementary School.

The event was run by Tany's Bakery, Tany's Coffee Shop, Fairview Elementary School, Salish Ponds Elementary School and the PlayEast! organization.

Local kids from kindergarten to fifth grade got colorful drawstring backpacks filled to the brim with school supplies to help them start the 2022-23 school year off on the right foot. Volunteers at the giveaway also provided free hot dogs, juice pouches, water and chips for kids and parents who waited in the long line.

First grader Lindsey Garcia was ecstatic to receive her new backpack and start the new year.

"I am excited to learn so much stuff and paint," James-Garcia said hugging her new backpack.

The first half hour saw most of the 300 backpacks distributed to families, but the volunteer crew would stay until each backpack was given out.

"We are trying to bring back some of these events to the community," said Marilyn Arellano, a family engagement and resource navigator at Fairview Elementary School. "Since COVID-19 hit, we haven't had family engagement opportunities and this event allows us to do that while also helping out families."

Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village.

