TA- Price Of Ethereum Struggles To Hold $1,700, Are Bears Taking Over?
The price of Ethereum (ETH) has struggled against Tether (USDT) in the past few days, with more downtrend than the bullish sentiment seen in recent weeks. Despite outperforming Bitcoin (BTC) in recent weeks, the price of Ethereum has found itself in key zones that would decide its major move. Ethereum...
Dogecoin Jumps 15% In 24 Hours As DOGE Overcomes Critical Level
Dogecoin (DOGE) goes straight to weekly gains of 11.4% following an intraday movement hovering towards $0.0847. Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk’s favorite dog meme coin, has spiked by 15%. Monday was phenomenal for Dogecoin as it surged by more than 16% and the meme coin is just warming up. And...
Solana (SOL) Sees Potential Wipeout Based On Bearish Technical Indicator
Solana (SOL) price has enjoyed a winning streak by a whopping 75% as seen in the past two months after it has capsized to a mere $25.75. SOL forms head-and-shoulders pattern hinting at bearish movement. Solana’s 75% gain witnessed in the past two months may be a potential fake-out.
TA: Bitcoin Price Showing Early Signs of Fresh Downtrend, But $22.5K Is The Key
Bitcoin declined further below the $23,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC is moving lower and remains at a risk of more losses if it breaks the $22,000 support. Bitcoin extended losses and declined below the $23,200 support. The price is now trading below the $23,500 level and the 100...
Shiba Inu: More Bite Than Bark – Another Price Jump Around The Corner?
Shiba Inu (SHIB), dubbed to be the second largest dog meme coin, is nearing a breach as claimed by analysts. Shiba Inu provided roughly 50% to holders last week; outstripping major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and others. BitWallet recently listed SHIB strengthening meme coin adoption. SHIB price could be nearing a...
TA: Bitcoin Price Won’t Go Down Quietly: Key Supports To Watch
Bitcoin extended losses below the $23,650 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC must stay above $23,200 to avoid more losses in the near term. Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone and traded below the $23,650 support. The price is now trading below the $23,650 level and the 100 hourly...
Axie Infinity Drops 4.7% In Last 24 Hours As AXS Struggles In The Red Zone
Axie Infinity trading volume seen to have capsized by over 2% in the past few days. AXS value set to jump in price when full version of Axie Infinity game rolls out in 2023. Price down 0.87% or trading at $16.97 as of press time. AXS price has fallen 4.7%...
Bitcoin Loses Ground While Dogecoin Metrics Soar
The cryptocurrency market has been getting frequent price movements recently with meme coins like Dogecoin minting gains. Some of the significant assets made an uptrend within the past two weeks. However, most of them couldn’t sustain the bullish trend for long. Hence, they have experienced a slight drop in prices this week.
Flippening Forewarning? Ether Options Overtake Bitcoin As The Top Crypto To Trade
Ether options have been trading for a much shorter time compared to Bitcoin options, but the former has done an impressive job catching up with its predecessor. Bitcoin had dominated as the leading crypto options asset in the space, with billions pouring into it. However, the tide had begun to turn in the 3rd quarter of 2022 when an important update about the Ethereum Merge triggered a surge in interest for Ether options.
Bitcoin Tumbles As Fed Opts For Restrictive Rates
The price trend for Bitcoin seems to be moving with the set rates of the US Federal Reserve. BTC plunged shortly after the Federal Reserve’s July meeting. However, from the minutes released on Wednesday, August 17, policymakers had discussed more interest rate hikes to fight inflation. They deliberated on...
USDC Exchange Reserve Spikes – Can This Help Push Bitcoin Back Up?
On-chain data shows the USDC exchange reserves sharply rose recently, something that could help push Bitcoin back up after the latest drop. USDC Exchange Reserve Observes Sharp Rise In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the large amount of USD Coin that flowed into...
Crypto Market Gains Retrace As Ethereum Merge Draws Closer
Crypto market sentiment had been turning more positive in the month of August, and this had seen the digital assets in the space return double-digit growth in the first week of the month. However, the market has been unable to hold its bullish trend properly, and cryptocurrencies are beginning to shed the gains that they had put on in the first week. While the assets remain largely at positive levels, the gains for last week are noticeably less than the previous week.
Investor Sentiment Falls As Crypto Market Sheds $100 Billion
The crypto market has now been put under another challenge. In the past day, bitcoin prices have dropped about $2,000, which has seen the crypto market lose a significant amount of value. As it now stands, the crypto market cap is down more than $100 billion and is now dangerously close to falling below $1 trillion once more. This has expectedly affected the market sentiment, triggering more fear in the market.
How Adirize DAO, Litecoin and Floki Inu Could Be A Great Bear Market Opportunity
Very favorable winds are blowing in the cryptocurrency market, which have survived the uncertainty. Many investors have started to gain profitability during this period when they evaluate buying opportunities. In this process, which is expected to continue in the long run, altcoins are expected to attract great attention. In addition,...
Chronoly.io Presale Token Rallies 560%, Can Dogecoin (DOGE) And Elrond (EGLD) Remain Bearish?
The space of decentralized finance (DeFi) is diversifying as more people jump into the bandwagon. Content creators, artists, and developers are having a field day and working to change the narrative even during the current bear market. Despite a difficult time like this, emerging tokens like Chronoly.io (CRNO), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Elrond (EGLD) have dominated the market and are predicted to be around for a long time. These tokens have an experienced developmental team that’s working round the clock to sustain the tempo. Upon launch, they enjoyed massive media attention and attracted both retail and institutional investors.
How Well Does Klangaverse Perform against Prominent Cryptocurrencies Like Solana (SOL) And Polygon in the Future?
Speculators have been alarmed by an assortment of collapsing red graphs on numerous cryptocurrency exchanges. Many traders intending to benefit from cryptocurrencies have had their hopes shattered by the current crypto meltdown. Not only has Bitcoin suffered some of its roughest months in terms of price, but it has also...
Ethereum (ETH) Dips Consecutively And Falls Below $1,800
Many reactions and sentiments have been hovering around the Ethereum upcoming upgrade tagged the Merge. Different presentations of opinions crowd the crypto space on an individual and institutional basis. One of the significant displays was the mass accumulation of Ethereum tokens. Many believed that the price of Ether would rise due to the Merge.
Why are Runfy, Bitcoin and Tron being considered the next cryptos to explode in 2022
Cryptocurrencies are a good investment choice for investors of all income groups and ages, given the slew of benefits one gets, right from inflation-proof returns to data privacy and lack of third-party interference. Moreover, with the advancements in blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies are now enabling people to do more than just trade. Users can now build decentralised apps, mint NFTs, play blockchain-based games and enjoy a host of other activities while earning rewards in terms of cryptocurrencies. As is evident by the success of meme coins, many of these cryptocurrencies have gone on to achieve resounding success with their next-generation features.
Successful ICO Of Gnox (GNOX) Signals Bullish Sentiment Of Binance Coin (BNB) And Uniswap (UNI) Holders
Success in the crypto ecosystem does not go unnoticed. Gnox (GNOX), a new reflection token launching this week, has attracted the attention and capital of Binance Coin (BNB) and Uniswap (UNI) investors. The support of these two groups, which are highly active within DeFi (decentralised finance), is another bullish signal that Gnox will launch incredibly.
A Huge 400% Uptrend in the Bear Market – MDB Launches Xenia with Impressive Results
There has been a degree of uncertainty within the cryptocurrency realm as of late, with the current bear market seeing Bitcoin tumble from over $68,000 in November 2021 to lows below $20,000 this summer during this crypto winter. The market overall has been a difficult one, with many cryptocurrencies taking a hit. This is mirrored in the general markets too, with ‘fear’ by far outweighing ‘greed’. The sensational crash of Terra Luna saw many moving away from top 10 cryptocurrencies and finding new places to invest their assets.
