Chicago, IL

saymyname
3d ago

What you expect? Within two square miles of the incident, Police were investigating 26 felonies that were committed. And many more were put on the back burner due to shortages in the Ranks. Courtesy of the Unholy Alliance of FunhouseFoxx, BumblingBrown and DimTim.

Kathleen Mccall
3d ago

result from the democrats hate against our police officers and disrespect and now they wonder why it’s takes 20mjn to respond due to lack of office’s! these same democrats two years ago demanded defund the police ! i say defund the democratic party Vote! no more democrats

jewel bee
3d ago

The biggest complainers are Im sure the same fine folks who wanted less police, think all cops are racist, and voted in the law and order hating politicians. Well, they got what they wanted. police have been leaving the CPD in droves, and I dont blame them

fox32chicago.com

Drive-by shooting leaves pair wounded in South Shore

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The men, 23 and 24, were in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 9:13 p.m. when they were shot at by someone in a black sedan, according to Chicago Police. The...
cwbchicago.com

Woman critically injured in Gold Coast shooting, police say

A woman was critically injured overnight when a man shot her inside a vehicle on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast, according to Chicago police. The 26-year-old victim was in a parked car with a man and at least two other people when the couple began arguing around 2:30 a.m. During the altercation, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the left cheek. According to CPD, the incident appears to be domestic-related.
blockclubchicago.org

Man Killed In South Loop Apartment Was Shot And Had More Than 30 Blunt-Force Injuries, Prosecutors Say

SOUTH LOOP — Two people are facing murder charges after prosecutors said they beat and shot a 57-year-old man inside a South Loop apartment in January. Elbert Williams, 35, and Chrystal Martin, 28, were charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 4 death of Timothy Valliantos. Williams was ordered held without bail during a court hearing Thursday. Martin was denied bail during a July 28 hearing.
fox32chicago.com

Man, 29, shot in vehicle in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The 29-year-old was inside a vehicle just before midnight in the 7300 block of South Dante Avenue when he was struck several times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the...
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Alsip teen charged with firing 9 shots at couple, striking one of them twice

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. - A 16-year-old Alsip boy is being held on $500,000 bond for allegedly shooting at a couple nine times, striking one of them twice in the suburbs. On Aug. 12, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., the two victims were walking on Army Trail Road in Glendale Heights when Nathen Gaytan and another unidentified individual approached them and began yelling at the couple, officials said. Gaytan and the second person then pulled guns from their waistbands at pointed them at the two victims.
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 26, shot during argument while parked on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman during an argument Friday morning while parked on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood. The 36-year-old was inside a car with a 26-year-old woman around 2:30 a.m. when they started arguing and the man pulled out a gun and shot her in the 1300 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.
Person
David Brown
Fox 32 Chicago

Man wounded in Brainerd drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood. The 43-year-old had just parked his car around 4:45 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Emerald Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and someone in the rear seat started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, fatally shot in West Garfield Park early Friday

CHICAGO - An unidentified man, about 25 years old, was outside in West Garfield Park when he was shot at around 12:29 a.m. Friday. The victim was shot multiple times in the 200 block of s. Keeler Ave. and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There...
#Chicago Police#Police Sergeant#Police Academy#Violent Crime#Chicago 911#Ems#Cpd
fox32chicago.com

Second person charged in deadly South Loop beating

CHICAGO - A second person is facing a murder charge in the fatal beating of a man this January in the South Loop. Elbert Williams III, 35, turned himself in to police Wednesday in the Jan. 4 murder of Timothy Vallianatos, Chicago police said. Officers responded to a battery call...
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation

CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
