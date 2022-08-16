What you expect? Within two square miles of the incident, Police were investigating 26 felonies that were committed. And many more were put on the back burner due to shortages in the Ranks. Courtesy of the Unholy Alliance of FunhouseFoxx, BumblingBrown and DimTim.
result from the democrats hate against our police officers and disrespect and now they wonder why it’s takes 20mjn to respond due to lack of office’s! these same democrats two years ago demanded defund the police ! i say defund the democratic party Vote! no more democrats
The biggest complainers are Im sure the same fine folks who wanted less police, think all cops are racist, and voted in the law and order hating politicians. Well, they got what they wanted. police have been leaving the CPD in droves, and I dont blame them
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois ResidentsCadrene HeslopEvanston, IL
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation ReliefCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Spend a night at the Field Museum at the 'Dozin' with the Dinos' eventJennifer GeerChicago, IL
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Fun For Less in Chicago: The Air and Water ShowLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Comments / 125