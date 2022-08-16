Read full article on original website
Brutal SUVs Land Cruiser, Jeep Wrangler, and even Hummer impudently copied in China
China produces not only original cars but also quite similar copies of the iconic German, Japanese, British and American SUVs, while they are much cheaper than the originals. This is reported by Car News.
Smart #1 Getting Brabus Makeover With Possible AWD For China
The link between Smart and Brabus is a historical one. The German tuner has been involved in the creation of some of the hottest ultracompact cars in the range in the last twenty years, and the future will be no different. These days, Smart has strong connections with China-based Geely...
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet
Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
Is a 2022 Ford Edge Base Model Worth Buying?
Find out if the 2022 Ford Edge base model is worth buying for this popular midsize SUV. The post Is a 2022 Ford Edge Base Model Worth Buying? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Here are the cars eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act, the major climate bill, was signed today, changing the availability of electric vehicle tax credits. Now, only EVs assembled in North America qualify for the credits. Today the US government released a preliminary list of which vehicles currently qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit. There...
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
Top Speed
Ford’s Entire 2022 Crossover and SUV Lineup Detailed
The Ford SUV lineup is well-rounded and family-oriented, whether it’s a full-size SUV with 4x4 capability or a smaller crossover. This high-riding category is full of fun and diverse choices. The EcoSport, Escape, and all-new Bronco Sport are part of the sub-compact/compact categories, while the Edge, Explorer, standard Bronco, and current Mustang Mach-E are included in the midsize category. The Expedition is the largest vehicle within the full-size SUV class, including its even larger counterpart, the Expedition Max. Ford vehicles are more popular than ever before in the United States, and American buyers are taking notice. Here’s a list of all of them:
Alfa Romeo Confirms Very Expensive Sports Car Due First Half Of 2023
Alfa Romeo had planned to bring back the GTV and 8C before company execs decided to redirect R&D funs to a volume product. The Tonale was born, with an even smaller crossover to follow in the coming years in both ICE and EV forms. Ok, but what about a sports car? Well, it's still happening. Those rumors about a dedicated performance machine have now been confirmed by the automaker's head honcho Jean-Philippe Imparato in an interview with Autocar.
Ford Mustang Nite Pony Pack Darkens Coupe, Mach-E With Black Trim
Ford launched a contest in June to name the Mustang’s new Black Accent Package. Later that month, Ford filed a trademark for “Dark Horse” around the world, and we thought it was a potential winner. However, that wasn’t the case, and we were wrong as the Blue Oval has today announced the launch of the new Mustang Nite Pony Package.
1.7M Ford, Lincoln Vehicles Under NHTSA Investigation For Possible Brake Issues
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is currently conducting an investigation into reported front brake failures on Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans. This investigation is following the reported rupturing and leaking of front brake lines on these Ford sedans that can cause the braking system to fail. There have been 50 complaints so far and both Ford and NHTSA are working together to pursue a solution.
Lamborghini Urus Performante Debuts With Devilish 666 Horsepower
If there's one model in the luxury segment that doesn't need an update to boost sales, it's definitely the Urus. Lamborghini's Super SUV has already been assembled in more than 20,000 units since entering production just four years ago. It has helped the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese achieve their best half-year sales ever in H1 2022 by delivering 5,090 cars. The LM002’s spiritual successor accounted for 61 percent of the total volume.
James May Hospitalized After Hitting Wall At 75 MPH In An Evo
The Grand Tour started filming for season 5 earlier this year. And while we're in for a treat for another set of crazy stunts from Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, it seems like there's one incident that has been under the wraps since the trio started shooting. The...
Lamborghini Revuelto Electric Crossover Speculatively Rendered
Lamborghini's ICE-only days are numbered as the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese will wave goodbye to vehicles equipped with pure combustion engines later this year. It has already been confirmed that the Huracan and Aventador replacements will both be hybrids and the forthcoming Urus facelift is also going to adopt a partially electrified powertrain. All three model lines are set to go hybrid by 2024, but the first EV will take a while.
Lincoln Model L100 Concept Explores Autonomous Luxury At Pebble Beach
Among the many stately vehicles gracing this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is a new concept car from Lincoln that's impossible to miss. The Model L100 is a long, low, and sleek fastback that pays homage to the automaker's luxurious past while providing a possible glimpse into the future of luxury motoring at Lincoln.
Washington Examiner
North Korea launches two cruise missiles: Reports
North Korea fired two cruise missiles into the sea on Wednesday as the country prepares for a possible nuclear test. The missiles were launched from the west coast town of Onchon, according to a South Korean military official. South Korean and U.S. military officials are trying to determine details of the missiles' flight and their range, according to Reuters.
Lexus Electrified Sport Concept Will Debut In US At The Quail
The Lexus Electrified Sport concept will debut in the United States during Monterey Car Week, specifically at The Quail and the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The 2023 RX 500h F SPORT Performance will also be there, and visitors will be able to check out the modified IS 500 from Hiraku Co. from the 2021 SEMA Show.
Porsche Virtually Tests 590-HP Hydrogen-Combustion Car At Nurburgring
Battery-electric vehicles seem poised to become the car of the future, but many automakers, including Porsche, are hedging their bets. BEVs will likely serve as just one solution to reducing emissions, with hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and others filling in the gaps. Porsche is investing in alternative powertrain technology, recently completing a virtual test of a hydrogen-powered engine.
Skoda Vision 7S Concept Shows Giant Screen Ahead Of August 30 Debut
One of the great things about the current Kodiaq and Superb is that they both have Skoda's previous interior design language with the touchscreens neatly integrated into the center console. The rest of the models have tablets that stick out from the dashboard, and the Czech automaker will take things even further with the Vision 7S. A new teaser image shows a vertically mounted infotainment – a first for the Mladá Boleslav brand.
2023 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition Debuts, Production Limited To 17
Land Rover revealed the 2023 Range Rover SV late last year, just before the holidays. The automaker showcased a stunning and luxurious SUV, but the company is ready to make it even more exclusive with the Carmel Edition. Created by SV Bespoke, this limited-run SUV features exclusive design touches inside and out.
