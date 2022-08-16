1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kenner (Kenner, LA)
The Kenner Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on I-10 on Monday morning.
Police said four vehicles were involved in the accident, including a school bus.
There were no passengers on the school bus at the [..]
