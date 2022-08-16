ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kenner (Kenner, LA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JE9b_0hIkmAvc00
Nationwide Report

The Kenner Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on I-10 on Monday morning. 

Police said four vehicles were involved in the accident, including a school bus.

There were no passengers on the school bus at the [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More Louisiana News from Nationwide Report™

Louisiana Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

Ascension Parish man dies in single car crash in St. Charles Parish

MONTZ, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop B is investigating a fatal, single car accident that claimed the life of 52-year-old James Kennedy from Sorrento, Louisiana. Police say Kennedy was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra north on Highway 61 near Evangeline Road in Montz. Kennedy's Hyundai veered from the left lane of Highway 61 north, across the center of the highway before crossing the southbound lanes of Highway 61. The Hyundai continued to travel past the southbound lanes and traveled off the roadway before hitting a utility pole.
SORRENTO, LA
NOLA.com

Major safety project complete at the Tammany Trace and La 59

A $3.5 million infrastructure project at the intersection of La. 59 and the Tammany Trace north of Mandeville has been completed, erasing a safety hazard for both motorists and users of the popular hike and bike trail. The project, which began three years ago, involved the construction of a tunnel...
MANDEVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Kenner, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Kenner, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
Kenner, LA
Accidents
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Louisiana Drivers#Daily Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
L'Observateur

SCSO Asking for Help to Locate a Vehicle and Identify the Driver Involved in Destrehan Business Burglary

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 3:50 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 13470 River Road in Destrehan (Big River Shell Longview) for a commercial burglary alarm. When deputies arrived, they found the glass front door shattered, items on the floor, and a cash register and lottery tickets missing.
DESTREHAN, LA
WWL

NOPD investigating fatal overnight car crash

NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead after an overnight car crash on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department said two vehicles collided just before 10:30 p.m. The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

In fatal shooting at Brother's Food Mart in Harvey, woman admits obstructing justice

The girlfriend of a man accused in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Brother's Food Mart in Harvey has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice. Ayanna Sims, 21, of Marrero was given a suspended five-year prison sentence on Thursday and ordered by Judge Stephen Enright Jr. of Louisiana's 24th Judicial District Court to serve three years of active probation, according to court records.
HARVEY, LA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy