Cardinals bring in pair of tight ends for workout

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals were a little shorthanded at tight end when they went back to practice Monday at State Farm Stadium to start the final week of training camp in Arizona.

They brought in a pair of tight ends for a workout, according to the NFL transaction report on Monday.

They brought in tight ends Ryan Becker and Brandon Dillon.

Becker actually signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie in 2020 out of SMU. Since then, he has spent time with Atlanta Falcons but has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game.

Dillon spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, playing in five games and making one catch.

Zach Ertz is dealing with a calf strain. Maxx Williams is coming back from an ACL tear, rookie Trey McBride is coming back from back tightness and Stephen Anderson was out with an injury Monday.

We will see if they end up signing either of these guys.

