KMPH.com
Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California
For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Atwater Celebrates Downtown Clocktower
In spite of an excessive heat warning, hundreds of locals gathered in downtown Atwater on Tuesday to celebrate the unveiling of a new downtown clocktower to mark the town’s 100-year anniversary. This monumental project was made possible through a collaboration between the City of Atwater, the Old Town Atwater...
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
resourceworld.com
Stratabound increases Fremont gold resources, California
Stratabound Minerals Corp. [SB-TSXV; SBMIF-OTCQB] reported its updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its wholly owned Fremont gold project in California’s Mother Lode gold belt 150 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County, resulting in increases in both indicated and inferred mineral resource classifications. Highlights of...
mercedcountytimes.com
2022-23 Merced County Civil Grand Jury Members
Merced Superior Court Judge Steven Slocum is pleased to announce that a new panel of jurors has been selected to serve on the 2022-2023 Civil Grand Jury. The Civil Grand Jury investigates complaints regarding government agencies, including County and City government, special districts and school districts. They are responsible for issuing reports on its findings. Recommendations are not binding, but government agencies must respond in writing.
KMPH.com
Woman reported missing out of Fresno found safe
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced Dezerae Jackson was found safe Friday morning. Thank you for helping spread the news. The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 33-year-old at-risk woman who is now considered missing. According to The Fresno...
10-year-old cheerleader dies of aneurysm in Stanislaus County
WATERFORD - A child in Stanislaus County died suddenly in Stanislaus County earlier this week. The Modesto Bee says a 10-year-old cheerleader for the Waterford Sabercats youth football team collapsed during practice Monday at Waterford High School and sustained a fatal injury.The child's mother posted on gofundme that her daughter had a brain aneurysm. The girl was a fifth-grader at Lucille Whitehead Intermediate School.
Valley's almond harvest underway, crop smaller this year
The summer shakedown is underway in orchards all over Central California. Almonds, the Valley's most valuable crop, are now in season.
New-look Clovis gets mighty challenge in opener
CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – The high school football season officially kicks off on Thursday night, and the marquee game has Clovis High welcoming Long Beach Poly to the Central Valley. The game will feature the debut of new Clovis head coach Aaron Wilkins. After he was hired in February, Wilkins jumped at the opportunity to […]
L.A. County teen dies after swimming in Madera County lake
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 19-year-old from Los Angeles County has died after swimming at Thousand Island Lake in Madera County. On Aug. 10 at around 8:00 p.m., deputies say they received a call reporting a teenager who had been missing from his hiking group near the lake in eastern Madera County. The missing […]
This is what Fresno’s airport is set to look like in 2025
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) took a big step in its goal of a major terminal expansion this month. Fresno City Council awarded a construction contract for the East Apron Reconfiguration project, which includes accommodation for larger aircraft to serve the new international and domestic gates. This project is funded through […]
KMPH.com
2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties
Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
KMJ
Two Women Wanted For Retail Theft In Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Two women are wanted after police say they stole from a Kohl’s store in Fresno. According to Fresno PD, the theft happened on August 11, at the store located on Shaw Avenue. The pair can be seen through surveillance cameras walking in and start...
DA: Woman guilty of felony embezzlement in Merced
MERCED Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced woman was sentenced for felony embezzlement of $300,000 on Wednesday by the Merced County Superior Court, according to the DA’s office. According to the report from the Office of the Merced County District Attorney, 46-year-old Robin Ruth Recla, also known as Robin Berard was found guilty of felony embezzlement […]
City of Livingston names new police chief
The city of Livingston has a new police chief. Chuck Hale was officially appointed as the city's top cop at the council meeting Tuesday night.
sierranewsonline.com
Miami Mountain Fire Lookout Needs YOU!
SIERRA NATIONAL FOREST—The Sierra National Forest, in conjunction with the Miami Lookout Group, is soliciting for volunteers to staff the Miami Mountain Fire Lookout for the remainder of the 2022 fire season. The opening of the lookout for the 2022 season was delayed 2 months due to damage to...
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
Gilroy Dispatch
Suspect in murder of Gilroy native arrested in Mexico
A key suspect in the April 2021 murder of pregnant Gilroy native Tatyanna Mariah Lopez was found hiding out in Mexico, where he was arrested last week and transported back to California to face charges, according to authorities. Jonathan Xavier Dorado, 20, of Los Banos, was taken into custody by...
KMJ
Farmer Trapped Under Disc Almost 12 Hours, Finally Found
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — One person was hurt when a tractor overturned in Fresno. Fresno County Fire and emergency medical personnel were called to the area of Cedar and South Avenues around 7:15 a.m. for the report of a traffic accident. The accident happened Wednesday night around 9 but...
