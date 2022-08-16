ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

CBS Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's last chance of leaving Manchester United this summer is with Borussia Dortmund

Cristiano Ronaldo's last chance of a Manchester United exit is via a transfer to Borussia Dortmund. His agent Jorge Mendes is actively working on a move. Ronaldo is still intent on leaving Old Trafford this summer in order to play Champions League football. Although Manchester United continue to state the 37-year-old is not for sale, that stance is yet to be tested by a concrete offer. But sources at Old Trafford tell CBS Sports there is a growing feeling, at least within the football department, that allowing Ronaldo to leave is the best approach.
BBC

'Clear to see why Everton are interested in Brereton Diaz'

Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been likened to a young Alan Shearer and it is clear to see why Everton manager Frank Lampard wants to sign him, says Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. "Everton are obviously looking for a new striker," Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast....
BBC

Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Billionaire wants to buy Manchester United

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United. News of the 69-year-old's interest follows a Bloomberg report that the Glazer family are willing to sell a minority stake in the club. "If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer," Ratcliffe's spokesperson told The Times.
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Beat Aston Villa 0-1 In Another Friendly

The Liverpool FC Women played another friendly this Wednesday in their preparations for the upcoming FA Women’s Super League campaign. While it wasn’t broadcasted and therefore is more difficult to report truthfully, TLO would be remiss not to report on it at all. Thankfully, unlike previous friendlies this...
BBC

Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd

It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
BBC

'Gordon is great for us' and 'everyone has an opinion on Alli'

Frank Lampard says he has not contemplated the merits of a deal that would see a Chelsea player move to Goodison Park as part of an exchange for Anthony Gordon. Gordon has been the subject of bids from Chelsea this week, prompting some observers to question if the Toffees might look at a cash-plus-player option.
