Read full article on original website
Related
Erik Ten Hag Seriously Considering To Drop Harry Maguire For Manchester United vs Liverpool
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is said to be seriously considering the possibility of dropping club captain Harry Maguire against Liverpool on Monday night and will be tempted to look at starting Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane together.
Former Manchester United Player Says Fans Need To Support The Team Against Liverpool
A former Manchester United player has spoken ahead of the game against Liverpool on Monday and has suggested that fans need to support their club on Monday instead of protesting outside the ground during the game.
Manchester United is repeating the same mistakes in the transfer market and it will only end one way
United has repeatedly spent big on players from all over Europe over the last decade with very little success.
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo's last chance of leaving Manchester United this summer is with Borussia Dortmund
Cristiano Ronaldo's last chance of a Manchester United exit is via a transfer to Borussia Dortmund. His agent Jorge Mendes is actively working on a move. Ronaldo is still intent on leaving Old Trafford this summer in order to play Champions League football. Although Manchester United continue to state the 37-year-old is not for sale, that stance is yet to be tested by a concrete offer. But sources at Old Trafford tell CBS Sports there is a growing feeling, at least within the football department, that allowing Ronaldo to leave is the best approach.
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Manchester United Want To Sign Everton Player
Manchester United are looking at Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to be their no.2 keeper at Old Trafford, claims a report on Thursday morning
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Has Defended Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland has started his Premier League career in good form with two goals on his debut against West Ham followed up by an assist against Bournemouth to silence all the critics who judged him off his Community Shield performance.
BBC
'Clear to see why Everton are interested in Brereton Diaz'
Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been likened to a young Alan Shearer and it is clear to see why Everton manager Frank Lampard wants to sign him, says Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. "Everton are obviously looking for a new striker," Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast....
BBC
Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Billionaire wants to buy Manchester United
British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United. News of the 69-year-old's interest follows a Bloomberg report that the Glazer family are willing to sell a minority stake in the club. "If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer," Ratcliffe's spokesperson told The Times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea winger set to leave on loan in search of regular football
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to a loan move as he seeks more game time. The England international has been linked with Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle and Southampton. But other offers are being considered by Hudson-Odoi, who made 15 Premier League appearances last season and has not featured in this...
Report: Chelsea in Talks With Thomas Tuchel Over New Contract
Thomas Tuchel is in discussions with Chelsea over improving his current contract at Stamford Bridge.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Beat Aston Villa 0-1 In Another Friendly
The Liverpool FC Women played another friendly this Wednesday in their preparations for the upcoming FA Women’s Super League campaign. While it wasn’t broadcasted and therefore is more difficult to report truthfully, TLO would be remiss not to report on it at all. Thankfully, unlike previous friendlies this...
Jamie Redknapp 'Urges’ Liverpool to Sign Jude Bellingham
Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has urged Liverpool to go back into the transfer market and sign Jude Bellingham in a “needs must” situation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd
It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
'We Want To Go Deep In All Competitions' Says Manchester City Women's Manager Gareth Taylor
Manchester City get their chase for silverware underway this evening in Madrid when they take on Kazakhstan side WFC Tomiris-Turan in the UEFA Women's Champions League
UEFA・
BBC
'Gordon is great for us' and 'everyone has an opinion on Alli'
Frank Lampard says he has not contemplated the merits of a deal that would see a Chelsea player move to Goodison Park as part of an exchange for Anthony Gordon. Gordon has been the subject of bids from Chelsea this week, prompting some observers to question if the Toffees might look at a cash-plus-player option.
Comments / 0