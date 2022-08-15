A vacant property just south of Chadbourn that was previously a haven for drug activity and violence will soon provide revenue for Columbus County Schools. School officials will auction 545 Dessie Rd. at noon on Thursday, Sept. 22. The auction will take place at the new central offices at 2586 James B. White Hwy. N., according to a unanimous vote at the county school board Aug. 8 meeting.

