James Michael Pringle III
James Michael Pringle III, 70, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Whiteville. Peoples Funeral Home, Whiteville.
Georgia Vernell ‘Joyce’ Melvin
Georgia Vernell “Joyce” Melvin, 62, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at her home. Peoples Funeral Home, Whiteville.
Sadie M. Clarida Marley
Sadie M. Clarida Marley, 81, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Tabor Commons Assisted Living Facility in Tabor City. Smith Funeral Home.
Cerro Gordo Tiger Mart break-in suspects arrested
An 18-year-old and two juveniles were arrested for an after-hours break-in last week at a Cerro Gordo convenience store. Law enforcement officers have since connected the trio with a series of other crimes in the area. Early on Aug. 9, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Tiger Mart...
Schools to sell forfeited Dessie Road nuisance land
A vacant property just south of Chadbourn that was previously a haven for drug activity and violence will soon provide revenue for Columbus County Schools. School officials will auction 545 Dessie Rd. at noon on Thursday, Sept. 22. The auction will take place at the new central offices at 2586 James B. White Hwy. N., according to a unanimous vote at the county school board Aug. 8 meeting.
Rejected Antioch housing project back on county agenda
Roughly 14 months after it was unanimously denied by Columbus County commissioners, the Antioch Farm subdivision will be the subject of a public hearing at a special Monday, Aug. 29, commissioners’ meeting. The county didn’t provide many details during Monday’s meeting as to why the controversial development is going...
School board, commission candidates get write-in challengers
At an emergency meeting on Monday, the Columbus County Board of Elections certified two write-in candidates, meaning that two previously unchallenged candidates — Barbara Roseboro Featherson and Chris Worley — will have opposition in November’s General Election after all. Randy Williams is now challenging Featherson in the...
