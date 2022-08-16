Friday, August 12, 2022: Njuzu Marimba Band to perform. Girls on the Run coach recruitment. Juneau Public Libraries update. Juneau Audubon Society spotlights the Barred Owl.

Read full article on original website
Wednesday, August 17, 2022: Juneau Police: The role of school resource officers. UAS Campus Kick-Off on Friday. Cancer Connection, working to beat the odds.
On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at the role school resource officers play in today’s schools. How the Juneau Police Department uses them to make schools a safer place. Also in the program:. How UAS’ annual Campus Kick-Off gives new students a chance to connect with the...
Family Promise of Juneau works to end child homelessness.
Guests: Katherine Carlson, LMSW Executive Director Family Promise of Juneau. It’s no accident that Kathleen Carlson, also known as Katti, is in the business of fighting homelessness. As a child, there were times when her family didn’t have a place to call home. Carlson brings her firsthand knowledge of the childhood trauma this causes to her work at Family Promise of Juneau. When the group formed five years ago, it made the decision to focus on struggling families, to reduce the number of children experiencing homelessness. This Sunday, the non-profit is taking time out to celebrate some of its success stories, that include families and children who now have stability.
Golden North Salmon Derby: Fishing, fun and fortune.
Guests: Ryan Beason, Territorial Sportsmen president. Shawn Hooton, Territorial Sportsmen vice president. The Golden North Salmon Derby is one of the longest running events in Juneau history and one of the Territorial Sportsmen’s main fundraisers. After 76 years, it continues to offer big prizes and big scholarships. Since the...
Thursday, August 18, 2022: What we know so far about ranked choice voting in Alaska. Juneau weekend weather outlook.
Last September, an Australian political scientist was on Juneau Afternoon to talk about his plans to study ranked choice voting in Alaska. Benjamin Reilly is back in the state to continue his research into a system of voting that he knows a lot about from personal experience. Australians have had ranked choice voting for more than a century.
Newscast — Wednesday, August 17, 2022
All of Southeast Alaska’s primary candidates will advance to ranked choice general election;. Juneau voters seemed to catch on to ranked choice voting with help from volunteers;. A family dog was killed while defending its owners from wolves on a Metlakatla beach;. Juneau Police urge attentiveness and caution as...
With a little help, Juneau voters are getting the hang of ranked choice voting
Two years after Alaskans voted on a new way to do elections, ranked choice voting made its debut in the special election to fill the vacancy left in Congress when Don Young died. Poll workers across the City and Borough of Juneau said they felt prepared to help voters navigate...
