ktoo.org
Tuesday, August 16, 2022: GOTNV: Get out the Native Vote. Alaska Robotics celebrates 10th anniversary. Family Promise of Juneau BBQ on Sunday.
Tuesday wasn’t just election day in Alaska, but the first in the state’s history to use a new way of casting ballots called ranked choice voting. On Juneau Afternoon, the head of Alaska’s “Get Out the Native Vote” campaign will talk about efforts to educate Alaska Native and American Indian voters about the change in the voting system.
kinyradio.com
Skaflestad looks to take JKT's place in Alaska House of Representatives
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - Kenny Skaflestad, a commercial fisherman in Hoonah and former mayor there, is running to replace Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins in the House of Representatives in Juneau. Skaflestad, a Republican, and Democrat Rebecca Himschoot of Sitka, will face off in November for the seat.. So far in the primary,...
ktoo.org
Family Promise of Juneau works to end child homelessness.
Guests: Katherine Carlson, LMSW Executive Director Family Promise of Juneau. It’s no accident that Kathleen Carlson, also known as Katti, is in the business of fighting homelessness. As a child, there were times when her family didn’t have a place to call home. Carlson brings her firsthand knowledge of the childhood trauma this causes to her work at Family Promise of Juneau. When the group formed five years ago, it made the decision to focus on struggling families, to reduce the number of children experiencing homelessness. This Sunday, the non-profit is taking time out to celebrate some of its success stories, that include families and children who now have stability.
kinyradio.com
New Seadrome development tops Docks & Harbors agenda Wednesday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Docks & Harbors Board will hold an Operations and Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday evening. The meeting, which is set for 5 p.m., will be held via Zoom. The meeting number is 811 5407 2938, and the passcode is 598196.
ktoo.org
Thursday, August 18, 2022: What we know so far about ranked choice voting in Alaska. Juneau weekend weather outlook.
Last September, an Australian political scientist was on Juneau Afternoon to talk about his plans to study ranked choice voting in Alaska. Benjamin Reilly is back in the state to continue his research into a system of voting that he knows a lot about from personal experience. Australians have had ranked choice voting for more than a century.
kinyradio.com
CCFR: Battery-operated scooter causes Thursday evening house fire
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue responded to s structure fire on Thursday evening in the Valley. On Thursday at approximately 7:20 p.m., CCFR responded to the 4100 block of Taku Boulevard for a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, fire personnel found smoke and a small fire inside...
kinyradio.com
USFS announces Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center schedule shift
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center will shift to fall, winter hours in September. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the visitor center will transition to limited fall hours beginning Sept. 28. Regular winter hours begin Oct. 24, 2022, and fall hours for the MGVC are as...
ktoo.org
Golden North Salmon Derby: Fishing, fun and fortune.
Guests: Ryan Beason, Territorial Sportsmen president. Shawn Hooton, Territorial Sportsmen vice president. The Golden North Salmon Derby is one of the longest running events in Juneau history and one of the Territorial Sportsmen’s main fundraisers. After 76 years, it continues to offer big prizes and big scholarships. Since the...
kinyradio.com
CBJ's Barr discusses COVID-19 available vaccines, boosters to come
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ Deputy City Manager Robert Barr appeared on the KINY Morning Show on Thursday to speak about COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. During a discussion on the show, Barr began by providing an update on vaccinations in the borough. "We're still vaccinating at Public Health with the...
kinyradio.com
Montana Creek Bridge, near rifle range, closes to car traffic
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Transportation said Thursday that the Montana Creek Bridge, located beyond the Hank Harmon Rifle Range, is closed to vehicle traffic until further notice. Pedestrian access remains open, but could be closed if the bridge's condition worsens. ADOT Spokesperson Sam Dapcevich said the...
ktoo.org
Wednesday, August 17, 2022: Juneau Police: The role of school resource officers. UAS Campus Kick-Off on Friday. Cancer Connection, working to beat the odds.
On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at the role school resource officers play in today’s schools. How the Juneau Police Department uses them to make schools a safer place. Also in the program:. How UAS’ annual Campus Kick-Off gives new students a chance to connect with the...
ktoo.org
Newscast — Wednesday, August 17, 2022
All of Southeast Alaska’s primary candidates will advance to ranked choice general election;. Juneau voters seemed to catch on to ranked choice voting with help from volunteers;. A family dog was killed while defending its owners from wolves on a Metlakatla beach;. Juneau Police urge attentiveness and caution as...
ktoo.org
With a little help, Juneau voters are getting the hang of ranked choice voting
Two years after Alaskans voted on a new way to do elections, ranked choice voting made its debut in the special election to fill the vacancy left in Congress when Don Young died. Poll workers across the City and Borough of Juneau said they felt prepared to help voters navigate...
ktoo.org
New guides aim to help transgender youth navigate school in Juneau
Transgender youth face challenges in school that most students don’t — like finding a gender-neutral bathroom or asking to be called by a different name. To help students learn how to get what they need, the Zach Gordon Youth Center and the Juneau branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness has created new guides for Juneau middle and high school students.
