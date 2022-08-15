Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone annoying ‘mistake’ feature can be stopped forever – how to turn it off and ‘save your sanity’
APPLE has built lots of great automatic features into its iPhones but there are a few you may want to switch off. This includes Apple's Shake to Undo feature, which can have you accidentally undoing things you've just done on purpose. One Tom's Guide reporter went as far as to...
4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about
The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
digg.com
How A Third-Party SMS Service Was Used to Take Over Signal Accounts
Unknown attackers targeted Signal users after they broke into the systems of communications services company Twilio. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered...
World Economic Forum
5 technologies that will transform our lives
VR is one of the five key technologies that will transform our lives. Image: Photo by Beth Macdonald on Unsplash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digg.com
To All The Social Accounts I've Run Before
The strange feeling of seeing posts from the brand account you used to work on. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
These Top Security Cameras Don’t Require a Subscription, Letting You Save Money While Staying Safe
Home security systems deter intruders, plain and simple. It’s been reported that 60% percent of burglars will avoid houses with home security cameras. Thankfully, putting together a home security system is more affordable than ever. Many home security cameras and video doorbells cost under $100 but can significantly up your home’s security and protect you and your valuables. So, how come everybody doesn’t have a security camera at home? Well, one pesky inconvenience often deters people from getting or using a home security system: subscriptions. Many home security cameras and video doorbells keep features within their subscription. Even though subscriptions are...
digg.com
'Dead Island 2' Is Back?
Amazon listing leaks new 2023 release date ahead of potential Gamescom reveal. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
digg.com
Conflicting Ryzen 7000 Price Leaks Tell Very Different Stories
It's either good news or very, very bad news for your bank account when it comes to AMD's next-gen CPUs. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digg.com
'We Are OFK' Review: An Emotional Music Biopic That’s A Bit Too Silicon Valley
A heartfelt biopic that explores the highs and lows of breaking into the music industry. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Signs someone might be lying to you revealed – including giveaway ‘tell’ from even the most experienced ‘poker face’
THE SECRET signs that someone might be lying to you have been revealed by recent research - including giveaway "tells" from even the most experienced "poker faces". As many as four in ten adults surveyed reckoned they are good at spotting liars - but if you're not in that group, here are the tell-tale signs to look out for.
digg.com
Meet The People Who Get Paid To Wait In Line
When a hot new item drops the most stressful part of the process is often waiting in line in hopes of scoring that impossible to get ticket or item. But did you know there are professionals who can wait in line for you?. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition.
Panic for iPhone owners as ‘Apple’s plot to add controversial feature’ leaked
APPLE is planning to add a controversial new feature that will leave iPhone owners frustrated, it is claimed. The tech giants have reportedly started internal discussions about adding more advertisements, according to insiders. Bloomberg reporter and Apple specialist Mark Gurman theorized that advertisements will come to Apple Maps, and one...
Google Search is changing, in a big way
Google is readying a wide-reaching search engine update that it says will improve the quality and authenticity of results. In a new blog post, the company describes a series of changes set to roll out in the coming months, the broad objective of which is to crack down on “SEO-first” content designed to perform well in search rankings instead of directly addressing the needs of human readers.
Can I Buy Amazon’s Always Home Cam, the Flying Indoor Security Camera?
Fixed cameras and sensors can only go so far in minding your property. In fact, they can’t go anywhere at all, being screwed into the wall. That’s where the flying Ring Always Home Cam from Amazon Prime comes in. But in order to get one, you have to have something unusual from a retailer that will generally sell just about anything to anybody: an invitation.
digg.com
Video Game Guides Writers Help Keep The Lights On But Get No Respect
Plagiarism and poor pay are common in the world that produces the guides and walkthroughs that so many of us rely on every day. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
ZDNet
Get a folding drone that you can take anywhere for $110
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. While drones can be great fun even in your backyard, they really come into their own when you travel. These nifty gadgets allow you to capture stunning images and videos of places you may not return to any time soon. The only problem is that drones can be bulky, taking up precious space in your bags. The perfect solution, of course, is an affordable folding drone.
digg.com
How To Stop Robots From Becoming Racist
Algorithms can amplify patterns of discrimination. Robotics researchers are calling for new ways to prevent mechanical bodies acting out those biases. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting...
digg.com
'Resident Evil' Fans Are Remaking The Original Game In Unreal Engine 5
You'll want to sink your teeth into this one. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
digg.com
This Crowdfunded Speaker Sounds As Good As It Looks
Featuring an AMT tweeter and a shaking, quaking bass response, this speaker is also practically a modern sculpture for your living room. Made with a massive frequency range of 33Hz to 55 kHz, the OEPLAY MusicStar5 can replicate the sound of the recording pretty much perfectly. A single speaker goes...
Apple Insider
How to block and report spam calls and texts on iPhone
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Spam calls and texts are unarguably annoying and disruptive, so it's a good idea to get acquainted with the tools and apps you can use to stop them. Here are a few oniOS.
Comments / 0