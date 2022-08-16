ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Michael Gove confronted by holidaymaker caught up in 30-hour delay ‘caused by Brexit’

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A holidaymaker who found herself in the same 30-hour airport delay as Michael Gove confronted the MP over problems she claims were ‘caused by Brexit’.

Former Labour councillor Candida Jones was caught up in queues with the former Secretary of State for Levelling Up when travelling back from Greece to Gatwick airport.

Jones claimed the delays were ‘compounded’ by Britain’s withdrawal from the EU in a confrontation with prominent Brexiteer Gove.

She posted a picture of Gove standing at the Athens International Airport while he was waiting for a separate flight.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Jones tweeted: “Almost 30hr delay to our easyJet flight now.

“I’m told the problem’s a lack of staff due to the pandemic compounded, in the case of the UK, by #Brexit. So it’s at least some consolation to find arch Brexiteer (Michael Gove) caught up in the same sh**show #BrexitChaos #BrexitShambles.”

Speaking to The Mirror , Jones revealed that she had spoken with Gove for 15 minutes after confronting him in the queue.

He insisted that Brexit was not behind the delays and she described him as being ‘polite but very passive-aggressive’.

When asked about the benefits of leaving the EU, he replied by claiming that the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and agricultural reforms were both ‘opportunities’ made possible by Brexit.

Jones told the publication: “I said ‘come on, this is just ridiculous. There’s nothing about being an EU member that in any way impeded us from doing the vaccine rollout sooner’.”

“I said ‘you are a smart guy, and know what you are telling me is not true, and you have got to stop treating the British people as if we’re stupid.’”

Gove allegedly then claimed that he was on holiday and didn’t believe the airport queue was the right place for the debate to take place.

The MP has been out of the limelight since being sacked by Boris Johnson in July.

Recently he was asked if he thought he was a 'snake' during an interview with the BBC's Chris Mason, and he wasn't quite sure how to respond.

Laughing as he responded, Gove said: "I've been called all sorts of things in my political life, but no, I'm just a regular guy."

H ave your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

James Cleverly picked a fight with Nicola Sturgeon because she was defending a journalist

James Cleverly has taken it upon himself to pick a fight with Nicola Sturgeon after she defended a journalist. It comes after BBC Scotland editor James Cook was abused by pro-independence protesters in Perth on Tuesday outside of the Tory leadership hustings. The Pro-independence movement has accused the BBC of being biased against them since the referendum in 2014, something which the broadcaster has repeatedly denied. Sturgeon sent a message of support to Cook on Wednesday and called the journalist a “total pro” while calling out the abuse levelled at him. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
U.K.
Indy100

Raw sewage is polluting UK beaches and everyone is blaming the Tories

Swimmers are being warned to avoid at least 50 UK beaches as water companies are pumping raw sewage into the seas with the southwest and south coast being the worst affected. Campaign group Surfers Against Sewage have created an interactive map which shows that popular locations such as Great Yarmouth, Newquay and Bognor Regis have all been impacted just as families begin to enjoy their summer holidays.The recent hot and dry spell in the UK has led to a series of storms and heavy downpours which has caused storm overflows to be filtered into rivers to avoid sewers flooding...
ENVIRONMENT
Indy100

Union has perfect response to Royal Mail criticising striking posties

A postal worker union had the best response after Royal Mail stuck the boot in over their strikes.More than 115,000 UK postal workers will go on strike for four days later this month and early in September. And members of the Communications Workers Union (CWU) have voted for further industrial action over working conditions.Royal Mail has said it has offered a 5.5 per cent pay rise for CWU workers, its biggest increase in years. But the CWU has said the offer actually amounted to a 2 per cent increase when factoring in inflation.“The ongoing attempts of Royal Mail Group to...
LABOR ISSUES
Indy100

Brewdog has opened the biggest bar in London in Waterloo and its sparked a huge debate

Brewdog has opened the biggest bar in London, and social media users have had a lot to say about it. The Scottish brewer has moved into a new location in Waterloo and it’s not your standard boozer.For starters, it’s absolutely massive and looks more like an airport than a bar. Then, there’s a host of extras added which would have plenty of old school pub goers rubbing their eyes in disbelief.There’s a photo booth and for some reason there’s an in-house podcast studio.However, the biggest oddity is a slide coming down from the upper level.Sign up to our free Indy100...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
Indy100

What makes trade union representatives like Mick Lynch such good communicators?

A fresh round of rail strikes starts today as members of the RMT, TSSA and Unite unions walk out over the next four days over pay, jobs and terms and conditions.The strike action follows the biggest rail strikes in 30 years over three days in June and further action that took place in late July.With that being the case, those for and those against the strikes have been summoned by the broadcast media to state their case and you know what that means - the return of Mick Lynch.Lynch, RMT's general secretary has become the breakout star of the strikes,...
LABOR ISSUES
Indy100

In Pictures: Widest load on British roads?

Part of the M53 in Cheshire was closed on Saturday night to accommodate what is thought to be one of the biggest objects to be moved on a UK road.At 26.5 metres long and five times higher than a double decker bus, the piece of machinery could only travel at walking pace along three miles of the motorway.The structure is part of a £45 million furnace that is being installed at Essar’s Stanlow oil refinery and will be the first capable of running entirely on hydrogen.It was built 6,000 miles away in Thailand and carried by ship to the Port of Liverpool before being transferred to a barge for the short trip across the River Mersey, through the locks into the Manchester Ship Canal and on to a holding bay near National Waterways Museum at Ellesmere Port.Gordon Beattie, National Highways’ abnormal loads manager for the North West, said: “There are abnormal loads and there are abnormal loads – and this one will completely fill the motorway.“The module will be mounted on two wheeled platforms – one on each carriageway – and will look a bit like the bridge of a container ship gliding down the motorway.”
U.K.
Indy100

Cyclists raise £80,000 for ‘life-changing’ gardens at UK’s spinal injury centres

Five cyclists have completed a 1,100-mile trip across the UK, raising more than £80,000 for a charity working to install “life-changing” gardens at every spinal injury centre in the country.Horatio’s Garden has so far enabled the installation of gardens at seven of the UK’s 11 spinal injury centres, offering patients the opportunity to recover from or adjust to their injuries through outdoor activities and classes.The team were joined by presenter and garden designer Arit Anderson for the final leg of the journey from London to Salisbury, who hailed the “healing and restorative power that gardens can offer.”Olivia Chapple, 57, founder...
ADVOCACY
Indy100

Teenager commuted from London to Bristol for A-levels

A teenager who commuted from London to school in Bristol has won a place at the University of Oxford.When Martha Heaps’ family moved from the West Country to Highbury in north London during lockdown, the 18-year-old did not want to disrupt her studies at St Mary Redcliffe and Temple School in Bristol.For two years she either studied remotely from her home in Highbury or travelled more than 100 miles to stay with friends in Bristol when she attended classes.Now the teenager has won a place at Lady Margaret Hall, University of Oxford, to read mathematics and philosophy after getting A*s...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Uk#State#Eu
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy