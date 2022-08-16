Read full article on original website
New Stimulus Proposal Gives Hundreds to Virginia ResidentsCadrene HeslopSalem, VA
Travis Wells is leaving WDBJ7 for Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Sheettz is moving from Williamson Road to King StreetCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning fire reported at Vinton apartmentCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Second Presbyterian Church has raised over one million dollar for charityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
POLL: There’s about a month until fall...are you ready?
ROANOKE, Va. – I don’t about you guys, but the recent chilly weather has me excited for fall. From yummy apple cider to carving pumpkins with your friends, it’s arguably the best time of the year — for me that is. I wanna hear how you...
WSLS
VDOT looking to recruit contractors for winter season
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to hire contractors for the winter months. Leaders said every year, from June until November, the organization is looking to hire those who can help with snow removal. VDOT is currently looking to hire contractors for the upcoming winter...
wfxrtv.com
Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
wfxrtv.com
Underground repairs lead to Williamson Road closure in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you’re driving through Roanoke on Wednesday, you may need to find another route due to a utility-related closure on Williamson Road. According to the City of Roanoke, the northbound and southbound lanes for Williamson Road will be closed at Thurston Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Early morning apartment fire in Vinton causes $20K in damages
— ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County first responders were called out early Thursday morning in order to fight a fire at a Vinton apartment building. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says crews responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to the 100 block of Pine Street for a report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building.
WSLS
NATIONAL POTATO DAY POLL RESULTS: The best way to cook a potato, according to you
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy National Potato Day!. Earlier this week, we asked you what the best way to cook a potato was, and now we have the results. Almost 200 people participated in this poll, casting their votes to prove which form of potato dish is truly the best, and the top spot was taken by a landslide.
“It gets two feet high in an instant”: Danville neighborhood faces frequent flash floods
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Down in Danville, when it rains, it pours… at least for folks living on the corner of Strafford Place and Westhampton Avenue. Since Hurricane Michael in 2018, residents say they’ve been dealing with flash flooding every time there’s heavy rain. Danville resident Joshua Willis has lived at the intersection of Strafford […]
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash, miles-long backup cleared on I-81 South in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Friday motorists are backed up for several miles in Botetourt County due to a multi-vehicle crash shutting down I-81 South. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), all southbound lanes are closed at mile marker 158.6 of I-81. As of this writing, VDOT...
Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
WSLS
Yes, he ‘herd’ you! Handsome herd dog Speck eagerly awaits his forever family
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Meet Speck: A handsome herd dog looking for his new home. He’s three years old, eagle smart, and loves to play fetch. Speck has learned a lot of tricks during his time at the shelter, too. Staff said he knows the commands “sit,” “down,” and “up.”
WSLS
City of Roanoke prepares for second annual ‘Run for Refugees’ race
ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke is preparing for the second annual Run for Refugees event. This year, they will host a 5K, a 1K for kids, and a virtual race. Proceeds from the race go to Commonwealth Catholic Charities, an organization that helps resettle refugees in Virginia.
WSLS
Crash on I-81S in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 5:49 P.M.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing delays on I-81S in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. VDOT said the crash happened at mile marker 158.3 near the Troutville Rest Area. As of 5:28 p.m., the south right...
Looking ahead to the Green Hill Highland Games
SALEM, Va. – Organizers are gearing up for a strength test in the Greenhill Highland Games. Participating in the Green Hill Highland Games is an opportunity to highlight Scottish culture, and for men and women to compete in events to prove who is the strongest person. Organizers said the...
WSLS
‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
Skeletal remains found near US-220 exit ramp in Roanoke
UPDATE 9:34 p.m.: According to the Roanoke Police Department, the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 has been reopened after skeletal remains were found in the area on Tuesday. — UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says that the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 will be closed until further notice due […]
wfxrtv.com
More witnesses testify about deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station has finished its third day, with several witnesses testifying for the prosecution. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South...
wfxrtv.com
VSP special agents testify in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man charged with four counts of manslaughter in connection with a deadly gas station explosion in Rockbridge County in 2019 entered its fourth day on Thursday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
WSLS
One person hospitalized after Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. – One person has been hospitalized after a house fire in Roanoke on Wednesday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities said the fire happened around 5:47 p.m. in the 100 block of Tazewell Ave. SE. When units arrived, they said they found heavy smoke and flames but were...
macaronikid.com
12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss
Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
WSLS
Puppy Love pet store in Roanoke shuts down unexpectedly
ROANOKE, Va. – The lights are off and the doors are locked at Puppy Love at Valley View Mall, something many mall-goers did not expect to see. Signs on the door said the pet store shut down on Saturday. And early Thursday morning, the store announced on Facebook about...
