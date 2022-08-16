ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State College, PA
Football
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's soccer gathers 2 forwards on 2022 preseason MAC Hermann Trophy watch list

The hype train is running strong for two Penn Staters who are gearing up for potential last season with the team. Fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking and redshirt senior Ally Schlegel were named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy. The trophy is awarded annually to the top player, as voted on by NCAA coaches, in both men's and women's soccer.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
Digital Collegian

State College business owner fails to pay over $500,000 in sales tax

On Monday, a State College business owner was charged for allegedly failing to pay over $500,000 in sales tax between 2017 and 2022, according to a criminal complaint. Yean Ngan, owner of Little Szechuan and the now-closed businesses Tea Time State College and Little Food Court, is facing 13 felony counts of theft and 26 misdemeanor charges, according to court documents.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy