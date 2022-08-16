Read full article on original website
Potential landing spots for Penn State football freshman defensive end Ken Talley
Before even taking a snap at Penn State, 4-star pass rusher Ken Talley decided to look elsewhere to play college football. Talley announced on Twitter that he entered the Transfer Portal on Monday. The ninth-best player in Pennsylvania committed to the Nittany Lions in September of 2020 and hasn’t visited another school since.
James Franklin addresses recent Penn State football transfers, emphasizes importance of developing depth
Time and time again this offseason, James Franklin has highlighted the increased depth he feels he has on Penn State’s 2022 roster. Typically, it’s also been in the context of how to manage a roster in a college football era so heavily influenced by the transfer portal. He...
Penn State women's soccer works to season-opening tie against Georgetown in Jeffrey Field
Even with the threat of thunderstorms, hundreds of fans lined Jeffrey Field on Thursday night as Penn State kicked off its season with a home tilt against Georgetown. The Nittany Lions and the Hoyas battled to a 2-2 draw in an intense match. Penn State controlled the ball early, but...
Penn State women's volleyball announces promotion schedule for 2022 season ahead of 1st contest
Penn State released its 2022 promo schedule. With various different themes for home games, the blue and white added intrigue to its upcoming season. The Nittany Lions are set to kick off the season with a poster giveaway during the Penn State Invitational on Aug. 26-27. The team's match against...
Penn State women's basketball reveals Daytona Beach Invitational foes, fills out nonconference slate
Penn State filled out the final pieces of its nonconference schedule Thursday. The Nittany Lions will take on Toledo and Fresno State in the Daytona Beach Invitational. The blue and white previously announced its participation in the event but had not released its opponents. Toledo went 29-6 season last year,...
Penn State women's soccer gathers 2 forwards on 2022 preseason MAC Hermann Trophy watch list
The hype train is running strong for two Penn Staters who are gearing up for potential last season with the team. Fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking and redshirt senior Ally Schlegel were named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy. The trophy is awarded annually to the top player, as voted on by NCAA coaches, in both men's and women's soccer.
State College Borough announces annual commemoration of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom
The State College Borough announced it will host its annual commemoration of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom Aug. 28, according to a press release from Aug. 12. The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza on 125 South Fraser St.
State College announces upcoming traffic restrictions on South Allen Street
The Borough of State College announced a downtown road closure in a Tuesday release. On Wednesday, the intersection of South Atherton Street and South Allen Street will be the subject of street maintenance between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., resulting in the day-long closure of South Allen Street. Drivers will...
State College Police Department announces multiple traffic changes through move-in weekend
The State College Police Department announced Wednesday that multiple changes to downtown traffic patterns will occur from Aug. 18-22, according to a press release from State College police. According to the release, the following changes will take place over the weekend:. Aug. 18-20 — The 600 block of East College...
State College business owner fails to pay over $500,000 in sales tax
On Monday, a State College business owner was charged for allegedly failing to pay over $500,000 in sales tax between 2017 and 2022, according to a criminal complaint. Yean Ngan, owner of Little Szechuan and the now-closed businesses Tea Time State College and Little Food Court, is facing 13 felony counts of theft and 26 misdemeanor charges, according to court documents.
State College Police Department requests public assistance in finding alleged theft suspects
The State College Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying three alleged theft suspects, according to a press release. According to the release, on July 26 at approximately 9:51 p.m. three men were allegedly involved in a theft from the Skill Machines inside of the Nittany MinitMart at 106 North Atherton St.
