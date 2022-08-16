Read full article on original website
FL Radio Group
Geneva Town Board to Hold Special Meeting in Late August
A proposed inter-municipal agreement between the towns of Geneva and Waterloo along with the city of Geneva concerning shared services and expenses of the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion project will be the subject of a special meeting later this month. The expansion is likely to cost close to...
FL Radio Group
New Location for This Year’s Hope Walk of Yates County
August 27th is the date for this year’s Hope Walk of Yates County. Ron Miller is one of the organizers of this annual event that helps raise money for Yates County residents undergoing cancer treatments. He says there’s a change of location for next Saturday’s event. This...
Aldi soon to open second location in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—Aldi, the German discount supermarket chain, is close to opening another location in the Ithaca area. In addition to its location on 3rd Street in the City of Ithaca, near the Ithaca Farmer’s Market, Aldi will be opening a new location at 2309 North Triphammer Rd. in the Village of Lansing’s Cayuga Shopping Center.
13 WHAM
Fire on Rochester's west side draws large response; No one hurt
Rochester, N.Y. — The residents of a double on Rochester's west side safely escaped a house fire Thursday morning. This happened on Frost Avenue, in between Jefferson Avenue and Reynolds Street. Rochester Fire Dept. Lt. David Abdoch says a tenant noticed flames upon his return from a walk. He...
chronicle-express.com
Fire at Birkett Mills in Penn Yan
PENN YAN — An early evening fire with heavy smoke was reported at Birkett Mills at 2 East Main Street Thursday, Aug. 19. Penn Yan and Benton Fire Departments responded to the roasting room on Seneca Street, a separate concrete block building, divided from the historic 18th century mill.
cnycentral.com
Stormwater and partially treated wastewater in Owasco River prompt warning
AUBURN, NY — The Cayuga County Health Department is advising members of the community to not swim in the Owasco River due to the discharge of stormwater and partially treated wastewater into the river. Health officials say due to excessive rain on Tuesday, two combined sewer overflow facilities in the City of Auburn discharged the partially treated wastewater into the river. These combined sewer overflows are permitted to discharge by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, health officials said.
FL Radio Group
Canandaigua Man Ticketed for Driving on a Suspended License
A Canandaigua man was ticketed by Penn Yan Police Wednesday following a traffic stop in the village. Scott Dunton was observed driving on Liberty Street while allegedly having a suspended driver’s license. A traffic stop was initiated and Dunton was cited for the offense. Dunton was issued a ticket...
FL Radio Group
Construction of Flood Resiliency Projects Begin in Fair Haven
Construction of two flood resiliency projects in the village of Fair Haven has begun. The Cayuga County village was awarded $3.5 million to complete the projects through New York State’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI). The West Barrier Bar Park, a popular destination for residents and tourists, has shorelines that border both Lake Ontario and Little Sodus Bay. The REDI Commission awarded $2 million to the village to make the West Barrier Bar Park more resilient to future flooding and ensure the park is able to remain open to the public. In 2019, the waters of Lake Ontario rose to historic levels and flooding and intense wave action eroded the shorelines of the barrier bar, causing sections of the park to become inundated and inaccessible for public use.
FL Radio Group
Cayuga County Sheriff on Bringing SF Chief Peenstra Onboard in 2023
Several local law enforcement agencies will see some changes within their ranks at the start of 2023. In Cayuga County, Sheriff Brian Schenck will welcome a new Undersheriff, current Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra. Sheriff Schenck says the transition process for Chief Peenstra will likely begin in December. Peenstra...
Lollypop Farm searching for missing golden retriever
Honey is described as very nervous and was last spotted toward the Trolley Path trail.
13 WHAM
Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
13 WHAM
Irondequoit deer population causing issues for residents
Irondequoit, N.Y. — The deer population has long been an issue in Irondequoit and Wednesday night residents got a chance to speak before the town board. Residents are appealing the Irondequoit Police Department's decision to not exclude certain plots from the bow hunt program. Some residents are citing safety...
chronicle-express.com
Lia Bush, a Yates County Distinguished Youth
PENN YAN — A second local youth was recognized with the Yates County Distinguished Youth Award at the Aug. 8 meeting of the Yates County Legislature. Yates County Youth Bureau Director Christine Yonge says the Youth Board was fortunate to receive two nominations this year, who are "examples of young people engaged in community service for several years and someone just getting started." That second youth awardee introduced to the Legislature is Lia Bush, the daughter of Emily Bush.
FL Radio Group
Two New Directors Join Unity House
One Auburn non profit is welcoming two new directors to its ranks. Christopher Iven and Joanna Viggiano have joined Unity House of Cayuga County. Iven will be the group’s new chief advancement officer. His previous job experience includes being a media specialist for the US Census Bureau, regional executive director for the YMCA of Greater Syracuse, and an editor for the Post-Standard.
FL Radio Group
37-Years Later The Search Continues for Kristen O’Connell’s Killer
It was 37 years ago this week that a Minnesota college student was murdered in Seneca County. 20-year old Kristen O’Connell’s nude body was found in a cornfield in Ovid. She had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and her throat was slit. Last year, a true...
FL Radio Group
Rochester Woman Arrested on Junius Town Court Warrant
A Rochester woman turned herself into the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office Thursday on a warrant issued out of Junius Town Court. The warrant for Dezirae Martin stemmed from a larceny investigation at a Town of Junius business on May 23rd. After Martin was released on appearance tickets for petit larceny and conspiracy, she allegedly failed to appear in court to answer the charges.
FL Radio Group
Auburn Police, Cayuga County Sheriff, & Auburn Hospital Hosting Food Drive Competition
Local law enforcement are challenging Auburn Community Hospital in a food collection drive. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn Police Department are holding a competition with the hospital for non perishable items to be donated at the this year’s Tomato Fest; from there the food will go to county food pantries.
FL Radio Group
Palmyra Man Hits Barn With Car in Yates County Accident
A Wayne County man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after his car went off the road and struck a barn in the town of Middlesex. 57-year-old Marc Hurlbut was traveling north on State Route 245 in Middlesex when his car left the east side of the road, striking the ditch and a tree before hitting the barn and coming to a stop. Hurlbut was extricated from his car by Middlesex firefighters. He was taken to Thompson Hospital by Middlesex Ambulance for unknown injuries.
FL Radio Group
Waterloo Felon Charged With Illegally Possessing Shotgun
A Waterloo man has been arrested on criminal possession of a weapon charges. 55-year-old David Fish was arrested following an investigation into a domestic incident that happened at a Wagner Street address. The weapon that was confiscated by police, a 12 gauge shotgun belonging to Fish, was not used in the domestic incident. However, Fish is a convicted Felon, which means he is not allowed to possess a shotgun legally.
iheart.com
Newly Hired Onondaga County Sheriff Deputy Arrested For Spying On A Woman
Brewerton, N.Y. - A newly hired Onondaga County Sheriffs Deputy has been arrested following a domestic incident. 29 year old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, was charged yesterday after a former female companion said he secretly placed a camera recording device in the her Brewerton home. She discovered the device and...
