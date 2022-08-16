ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

US, South Korea, Japan Hold Missile Defense Exercise Off Hawaii's Coast Amid Conflicts With North Korea

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CcKaw_0hIkdsZh00

The U.S. and its allies South Korea and Japan participated in a joint missile defense exercise last week amid a raging conflict with North Korea.

What Happened: The Pentagon said the United States Navy, Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy participated in a missile warning, ballistic missile search and tracking exercise off Hawaii's coast from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14.

"Following the June 11 U.S.-ROK-Japan Trilateral Ministerial Meeting in Singapore, this missile warning and ballistic missile search and tracking exercise demonstrated the commitment of the U.S., ROK, and Japan to furthering trilateral cooperation to respond to DPRK challenges, protecting shared security and prosperity, and bolstering the rules-based international order," Pentagon said in a statement.

This was the first time the three nations came together for such drills since 2017 after relations between South Korea and Japan hit their lowest in 2019 because of their historical disputes — for which they have now decided to seek an early resolution.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has vowed to overcome their historical disputes with Japan in the face of "common threats."

"When Korea-Japan relations move toward a common future, and when the mission of our times align, based on our shared universal values, it will also help us solve the historical problems that exist between our two countries," Yoon said earlier.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
americanmilitarynews.com

Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Korea#Missile Defense#Pentagon#The United States Navy#Rok Rrb Navy#Dprk#South Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: Japan’s F-35 Stealth Fighter Fleet Is Taking Flight

The Chinese navy does not have enough J-31s to conduct air-surface maritime warfare operations comparable to their U.S. and Japanese counterparts. Japan’s multi-billion dollar F-35 stealth fighter purchase represents a clear and decisive move to rival China’s fleet of fifth-generation stealth aircraft such as the J-20 and J-31. The acquisition is clearly a move of great consequence for Japan, which has been forced to respond to Chinese fighter jet incursions near its airspace for years. Today, the F-35 is at an advanced stage of operational maturity, placing it well above its Chinese rivals when it comes to forming air squadrons or large numbers of networked fifth-generation attack formations.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
160K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy