ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how
If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
CNET
Android 13 Is Here: How to Download Google's New Phone Software Right Now
Android 13 is now available to download and install -- as long as you have a compatible Android device. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the official Android 13 release is finally here.
komando.com
Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android
Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
CNET
iOS 16 Brings Back the Battery Percentage on iPhone. What to Know
IPhone owners, listen up. A highly missed feature is coming back with the release of Apple's latest software, iOS 16, this fall. You'll once again be able to see your iPhone's battery percentage right in the status bar. After the release of the iPhone X, which introduced the notch --...
9to5Mac
These are all the iOS 16 features that won’t be available at launch
Apple announced iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote, but there are a lot of features that won’t be available as soon as the operating system is available. Last year, the same happened with several functions, whether they were delayed during the beta cycles or Apple just decided they weren’t ready just yet. With that in mind, here are the features you shouldn’t expect to launch later this fall.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
9to5Mac
Batch edit iPhone photos: How the ‘paste edits’ feature works in iOS 16
Apple’s Photos app gets lots of attention with iOS 16 and one of the valuable new features is the ability to batch edit photos thanks to new copy and paste edits buttons. Here’s how it works to batch edit iPhone Photos in iOS 16. Apple is bringing a...
Android Authority
Motorola quietly confirms which phones will get Android 13
Looks like 10 of Motorola's phones are expected to get the update. Android 13 launched earlier this week. It will eventually be coming to Android devices — other than Pixel and Oppo devices — soon. Motorola has confirmed which of its phones will be getting the Android 13...
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Notifications on iPhone?
We receive many notifications in a day, and sometimes we clear them without even taking a look at them. If you have deleted an important notification from your lock screen accidentally, then you might be wishing to have a time machine. That’s not really possible, but we can help you retrieve past notifications in other possible ways.
iPhone fans are already redesigning Apple's awful new battery icon
Of all the new features announced for iOS 16, we didn't expect a new battery icon to be the one that made the most waves among the tech community. Apple's new icon was quietly released with the most recent iOS beta – and while it's great to see the remaining percentage on the home screen again, users aren't thrilled with the execution.
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
Android Authority
How to update your iPhone to the latest iOS version
It's not rocket science — but it's still important to remember. Apple has a very good track record of pushing out regular upgrades and security patches, more so than Android. They also like to encourage brave users to join the iOS Public Beta program to test new features, and this also requires upgrading your phone. So you need to know how to update iOS on your iPhone because it is absolutely essential.
The Verge
Some Pixel owners can’t wirelessly charge after Android 13 update
Pixel owners who haven’t upgraded to Android 13 yet, beware: it that several people aren’t able to use wireless charging after installing the latest OS, which released earlier this week (via 9to5Google). There have been several posts on Reddit about the issue from people using the Pixel 4, 4 XL, 6, and 6 Pro using a variety of wireless chargers, including Google’s first-party Pixel Stands. For Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners, this could be an even bigger problem — they’re not allowed to roll back to Android 12 after updating to Android 13.
Android Authority
Google may make pairing Wear OS watches with new phones less of a headache
Pairing your smartwatch to new devices could become way easier. An APK teardown of Google Play Services revealed new details related to Wear OS smartwatches. The lines of code suggest Google may allow users to backup smartwatch data when switching to a new phone. Since users currently have to factory...
Digital Trends
The Pixel 6a is the iPhone SE for Android I’ve been waiting for
The Google Pixel 6a reminds me of the iPhone SE. It’s not just because of the size, but the strategy. It is reminiscent of how Apple positions the iPhone SE for its user base. The Pixel 6a in the Android world runs parallel to the iPhone SE in the Apple world. Both the devices feature downgraded tech alongside a flagship SoC that powers the phone to make the most of the non-flagship cameras, battery and display.
Business Insider
iOS 16 lets you unsend emails in your iPhone's default Mail app — here's how to do it
Most email apps give you a small grace period after you send an email, where you can "unsend" the email and stop it from arriving in anyone else's inbox. After years of requests, this feature is finally coming to the default Mail app on your iPhone too. Here's how it works, and how to unsend any email on your iPhone.
Android Authority
Google Pixel 7 protoypes get surprisingly extensive hands-on video
These are prototypes, but they are likely pretty close to the retail versions. Unbox Therapy has posted a Google Pixel 7 hands-on video. The video shows prototypes for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. These will differ slightly from the retail models, but they still are worth a look.
Android 13: Major new Google software update release date arrives early
Google is releasing its major new update, Android 13.The release comes slightly earlier than usual: last year’s Android 12 came in October, with Android 11 arriving in September 2020.But Android 13 is arriving on Pixel devices now, bringing with it a host of new changes.The most obvious changes are aesthetic, with a new look that allows third-party devices to match the phone’s design and a new look and feel for some apps such as the music and podcast app.Many of the other features bring Android in line with the Apple ecosystem. Different devices will now work better together, for instance,...
notebookcheck.net
Google brings many new features to the Pixel 4, Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 series with Android 13 public release
Google has finally introduced a public version of Android 13, having released numerous beta builds over the last few months. As expected, Android 13 is available on Pixel smartphones from the Pixel 4 series onwards. For reference, this also applies to all Pixel a series models, such as the lesser-spotted Pixel 5a and the new Pixel 6a. However, there is a catch for the Pixel 6 series when upgrading from Android 12 to Android 13.
