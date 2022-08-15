Read full article on original website
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Bleacher Report
Storm's Breanna Stewart Named 2022 AP WNBA Player of the Year; 1st 2-Time Winner
The Associated Press named Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart its WNBA Player of the Year for the 2022 season. "It’s an honor to be recognized as the best in the league," Stewart said, per the AP's Doug Feinberg. "Since I started in the WNBA in 2016, just trying to get better. Elevate myself and the team, the league as a whole. A big honor, but we’re motivated by more and that’s trying to win a championship."
ESPN
Los Angeles Sparks begin head-coach search as interim Fred Williams departs for Auburn
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Sparks have opened a national search for their next head coach while also seeking a new general manager. The team said Wednesday that Fred Williams, who filled the head-coaching role on an interim basis, has left for a new job as associate head coach at Auburn.
ESPN
Fantasy women's basketball: Way too early rankings for 2023
The inaugural season of fantasy women's basketball is in the books, and we hope you had as much fun with it as we did!. Certainly much will change between now and the start of the 2023 WNBA season. Prominent players will change teams, top draft picks will join the mix, and injuries could also come into play.
NBA・
CNET
WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Every Game Live Without Cable
The WNBA superstars are ready to play. The Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, Chicago Sky's Candace Parker, Las Vegas teammates A'Ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, along with AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart and WNBA legend Sue Bird, both of the Seattle Storm, look to lift their teams to new heights in the battle for the 2022 WNBA Championship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loyd has big finish, Storm beat Mystics 86-83 in Game 1
SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Jewell Loyd scored 12 of her 16 points in the final five minutes and the fourth-seeded Seattle Storm beat the fifth-seeded Washington Mystics 86-83 on Thursday night. Loyd didn’t make her first field goal until the 4:52 mark of the fourth quarter, but she came up huge in the closing minutes. Loyd missed a long 3-pointer with 51 seconds left, but Tina Charles grabbed the offensive rebound, leading to Loyd’s runner in the lane that gave Seattle an 82-81 lead. Washington turned it over and Loyd was fouled with 24.2 seconds left before making two free throws. Elena Delle Donne was long on a 3-point attempt for Washington, and Stewart sealed it with two free throws with 14.6 left.
The shorthanded Phoenix Mercury unexpectedly kept up with the WNBA's top team — until yet another stroke of bad luck thwarted their efforts
The Mercury started the playoffs without Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Now, after a brutal injury, they're down another.
Draft Digest Roundtable: Most Underrated Rookies for Upcoming NBA Season
Which incoming rookies are the Draft Digest team irrationally high on?
NBA・
NBC Sports
Mystics-Storm Game 1 lives up to the billing as Washington falls short
The intensity is what the Washington Mystics expected. They knew their opponent – the four-time WNBA champion Seattle Storm – was going to pressure every possession, contest every shot, and play physical. Stealing a win in Seattle was going to take precision and matching the opposition in each of those categories.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jonquel Jones guides Sun to rout of Wings in Game 1
Jonquel Jones collected 19 points and eight rebounds to propel the Connecticut Sun to a 93-68 victory over the Dallas
WNBA viewership on ESPN, ABC sets multiple high marks
The WNBA, which just concluded its 26th regular season, enjoyed some record-high viewership on primary television partner ESPN in 2022.
US invites 29 players to women's hoops World Cup camp
The U.S. women’s basketball team will have a lot of new faces when the Americans play in the FIBA World Cup next month in Australia. Gone to retirement are Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles, who were key parts of the Americans’ dominance over the last two decades of international competition. Diana Taurasi was not on the training camp roster, but told The Associated Press before she injured her quad that she was a “maybe” to compete in Sydney. South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston was the lone college player among the 29 invited to the USA Basketball training camp that will begin next month in Las Vegas. She helped South Carolina win its second national championship and was the AP Player of the Year. The camp will be from Sept. 6-12 with an intrasquad game set for Sept. 10. The Americans will then travel to Australia to train before the World Cup begins.
A’ja Wilson embraces South Carolina roots to make WNBA history
Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson talks about her new partnership with Ruffles, how South Carolina shaped her, and who wins 1-on-1 against Breanna Stewart. When you think about it, A’ja Wilson is the perfect person to roll out Ruffles’ new partnership with the WNBA. Wilson’s game...
