Storm's Breanna Stewart Named 2022 AP WNBA Player of the Year; 1st 2-Time Winner

The Associated Press named Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart its WNBA Player of the Year for the 2022 season. "It’s an honor to be recognized as the best in the league," Stewart said, per the AP's Doug Feinberg. "Since I started in the WNBA in 2016, just trying to get better. Elevate myself and the team, the league as a whole. A big honor, but we’re motivated by more and that’s trying to win a championship."
Fantasy women's basketball: Way too early rankings for 2023

The inaugural season of fantasy women's basketball is in the books, and we hope you had as much fun with it as we did!. Certainly much will change between now and the start of the 2023 WNBA season. Prominent players will change teams, top draft picks will join the mix, and injuries could also come into play.
WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Every Game Live Without Cable

The WNBA superstars are ready to play. The Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, Chicago Sky's Candace Parker, Las Vegas teammates A'Ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, along with AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart and WNBA legend Sue Bird, both of the Seattle Storm, look to lift their teams to new heights in the battle for the 2022 WNBA Championship.
Loyd has big finish, Storm beat Mystics 86-83 in Game 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Jewell Loyd scored 12 of her 16 points in the final five minutes and the fourth-seeded Seattle Storm beat the fifth-seeded Washington Mystics 86-83 on Thursday night. Loyd didn’t make her first field goal until the 4:52 mark of the fourth quarter, but she came up huge in the closing minutes. Loyd missed a long 3-pointer with 51 seconds left, but Tina Charles grabbed the offensive rebound, leading to Loyd’s runner in the lane that gave Seattle an 82-81 lead. Washington turned it over and Loyd was fouled with 24.2 seconds left before making two free throws. Elena Delle Donne was long on a 3-point attempt for Washington, and Stewart sealed it with two free throws with 14.6 left.
Mystics-Storm Game 1 lives up to the billing as Washington falls short

The intensity is what the Washington Mystics expected. They knew their opponent – the four-time WNBA champion Seattle Storm – was going to pressure every possession, contest every shot, and play physical. Stealing a win in Seattle was going to take precision and matching the opposition in each of those categories.
US invites 29 players to women's hoops World Cup camp

The U.S. women’s basketball team will have a lot of new faces when the Americans play in the FIBA World Cup next month in Australia. Gone to retirement are Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles, who were key parts of the Americans’ dominance over the last two decades of international competition. Diana Taurasi was not on the training camp roster, but told The Associated Press before she injured her quad that she was a “maybe” to compete in Sydney. South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston was the lone college player among the 29 invited to the USA Basketball training camp that will begin next month in Las Vegas. She helped South Carolina win its second national championship and was the AP Player of the Year. The camp will be from Sept. 6-12 with an intrasquad game set for Sept. 10. The Americans will then travel to Australia to train before the World Cup begins.
