The U.S. women’s basketball team will have a lot of new faces when the Americans play in the FIBA World Cup next month in Australia. Gone to retirement are Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles, who were key parts of the Americans’ dominance over the last two decades of international competition. Diana Taurasi was not on the training camp roster, but told The Associated Press before she injured her quad that she was a “maybe” to compete in Sydney. South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston was the lone college player among the 29 invited to the USA Basketball training camp that will begin next month in Las Vegas. She helped South Carolina win its second national championship and was the AP Player of the Year. The camp will be from Sept. 6-12 with an intrasquad game set for Sept. 10. The Americans will then travel to Australia to train before the World Cup begins.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO