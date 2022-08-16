Read full article on original website
5 Artsy Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona
Are you looking for unique and artsy things to do in Tucson, Arizona? Well, then this is the article for you! My name is Abigail and I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. Based on my experiences these are some artsy places to explore in Tucson, Arizona.
Celebrate Tucson’s Birthday on August 20
By the time Arizona claimed statehood on Feb. 14, 1912, the city of Tucson had already served as a territorial capitol for a decade and was getting ready to celebrate its 35th birthday. The region’s blend of cultures, some of which inhabited the area going back 12,000 years, form the basis of the unique, diverse community that continues to attract new residents and visitors today.
Zen Rock nightclub wins $1.6M in COVID-19 lockout lawsuit
The operators of a Tucson nightclub have won a $1.6 million settlement against the landlord who locked them out of their business during the pandemic.
Here's Where To Get The Best Fajita In Tucson
You know that feeling when you're sitting at a Mexican restaurant and the waiter brings out a sizzling hot plate of fresh fajitas that smell like Heaven? Well, those fajitas could be for you today. August 18th is National Fajita Day, which gives you the perfect excuse to go out for a yummy dinner.
KOLD-TV
New owners of Old Tucson say the old western town is back
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Old Tucson Studios closed its doors during the pandemic in 2020. This past April, a company by the name of Old Tucson Entertainment acquired Old Tucson Studios, which they now call Old Tucson. Wednesday, the new owners talked about the future of the western...
ABC 15 News
Famous saguaro 'Strong-Arm' falls over in Tortolita Preserve
MARANA, AZ — The famous "Strong-Arm" Saguaro, a symbol of the Sonoran desert, has fallen. The town of Marana says the 40-foot-tall cactus fell over earlier this month. The huge Saguaro had 34 arms, and it was believed to be between 150 and 200 years old. The Marana Parks...
Beloved chains open in new locations
Tucson’s beloved fast-food chain eegees recently opened a new location in Sahuarita. Located at I-19 and South Nogales Highway, the restaurant is another rendition of eegees famous menu with fries, sandwiches and their icon namesake frozen drinks. During opening week, from July 28, to Aug. 4, the new location gave back to a local cause by rounding up their total at the register to donate to The Animal League of Green Valley. The organization provides medical care, adoption opportunities and training for homeless dogs and cats in Green Valley. This location is the southernmost location for eegees in Arizona. The brand started as a vending truck in 1971, selling frozen drinks to high school students. Now, the brand has amassed a total of 33 locations across Arizona. The August flavor of the month is Peach N’Berry with a brand new secret Kiwi flavor available while supplies last. The new location is at 18731 S. Nogales Highway in Sahuarita. The restaurant’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Open Monday to Sunday. The drive-thru remains open until 10:00 p.m.
Nightfall returns to Old Tucson October 6: Know before you go
The 'haunted experience' will open Thursday, Oct. 6 and will run Thursdays through Sundays throughout the month of October, concluding on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Phoenix New Times
3 Reasons Why Arizona Leads the Nation in Robocalls
Annette Rivers didn’t expect a call from the University of Arizona a few weeks ago. After 20 years living in Tucson and working for the university, the 61-year-old retired earlier this year to Texas. But she was naturally inclined to answer a call from her former employer. “Hi, this...
Summer Nite Beer Festival Saturday, August 20
The Borderlands Brewing Company is hosting its second annual Summer Nite Beer Festival Saturday, Aug. 20, from 5 -10 p.m.
DNA profiles lead to IDs of 2 men who died in Tucson in 2019
Authorities in Tucson say two unidentified men who died in 2019 have been identified through DNA profiles. Tucson police say the non-profit DNA Doe Project identified the men by building family trees from their genetic matches, with the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner confirming the IDs using corroborating data.
KOLD-TV
Sprouts to open new Tucson-area store later this year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sprouts Farmers Market is opening a new store location in Tucson on Friday, Oct. 28. According to a news release, construction is almost done at the location, 4800 South Landing Way. Due to the new store opening, 100 full and part time jobs will...
Flash flood threatens homes in Benson neighborhood
Juan Pineda of Benson recalled, "the rushing waters were so loud that you couldn't hear anything else."
Water shortages mean higher prices for customers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After the Bureau of Reclamation announced Arizona was being hit with a 21% cut in Colorado River water, the question around “How will that affect the cost of water in Tucson?”. The short answer is “not much in the short term.”. Customers...
Pima County judge to hear Arizona abortion case Friday
A judge in Pima County will hear a case filed by the Attorney General Mark Brnovich on abortion in Arizona.
Planned Parenthood vs. Brnovich hearing held in Tucson Friday
TUCSON — A hearing between Planned Parenthood Arizona and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich was held Friday afternoon in Tucson. The case revolves around A.R.S. § 13-3603, Arizona's territorial law from 1901 that bans abortion except for when the mother's life is at stake. After the Supreme Court's...
Demand for affordable housing has never been more critical in Pima County
The Tucson Poverty Project conducted a survey that shows 80% of people are spending too much on rent. Increased housing costs and inflation behind housing crisis, leaving many with no option.
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
Arizona’s allocation of Colorado River water is slashed
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Bureau of Reclamation has cut Arizona’s share of water from Lake Mead by 21%. It’s an unprecedented Tier II cut, the first ever. Arizona will now have to forfeit 592,000-acre-feet of Colorado River water a year. That’s about six times the amount of water Tucson uses in a year.
