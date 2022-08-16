Mendocino Cannabis Alliance Launches Pledge of Alliance Drive and the First Mendocino Cannabis Advocacy Awards

The following is a press release from the Ukiah Unified School District:. Welcome back! On Monday, August 22, 2022, Ukiah Unified School District begins the 2022-2023 school year, welcoming over 6,000 students—from preschoolers who are just learning to manage a daily routine to high school seniors preparing for college and the workplace. Our goal is to provide the best education possible for our children. Regardless of our students’ unique educational needs and goals, we’re here to provide them with the knowledge and experience they need to be successful. We strive to challenge and inspire our students to value different perspectives and become successful, contributing citizens in an increasingly interdependent world. Ukiah Unified is excited to continue our after-school partnerships with the City of Ukiah, SPACE, and the Boys & Girls Club of Ukiah to provide no-cost activities and enrichment for our students. Read on to learn more about our many wonderful schools, or visit uusd.net for more information.

UKIAH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO