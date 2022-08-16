COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Right now, major preparations are underway for the North Idaho State Fair that opens on August 19 and goes through August 28. This year is unlike any other, however, because they are celebrating 100 years. To celebrate they have commemorative coins that people can buy as well as a history book that shows the evolution of the fair over the last century. They are also offering a golden ticket which can be purchased online for $1,000 but ticketholders get admission to the North Idaho State Fair for life.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO