Aurora, CO

coloradopolitics.com

Colorado panel begins work on name change for Mount Evans

A Colorado panel is getting ready to take on the most controversial name change in its two-year history: Mount Evans. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board, which is tasked with finding replacement names for geographic landmarks with names considered offensive, decided Thursday that it’s ready to start looking at six proposals for the renaming of Mount Evans in Clear Creek County.
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Don't make the Springs a second-rate Denver

Voters should ask themselves two simple questions before the November election, which will determine whether to legalize recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs. Questions:. The answer to “1” is a definitive “no.” Denver has become a national symbol of big city crime. Mostly because of crimes in Denver, Colorado leads the country in automobile thefts. It has the second-highest rate of rape among the country’s large cities. Deadly shootings, most involving drugs, have become a near-daily event — with seven shootings in seven days last week.
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Josiaz Aragon’s death is a wakeup call

It’s the question that should be gnawing at Denverites right now following last week’s horrific slaying of a 14-year-old Denver boy. Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon’s body was found Monday, Aug. 8, two days before his 15th birthday, near a ballfield behind Denver’s Southwest Recreation Center. Aragon was shot, stabbed and beaten, apparently in broad daylight, according to Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Colorado cities rein in the tax man

Looks like more municipalities are moving to untie a knot in their laws that had them double-taxing the public. In one of those quintessentially bureaucratic snafus, Colorado home-rule cities, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Aurora, have been collecting local sales tax on a controversial new statewide retail delivery fee that took effect July 1. Essentially, a tax on a tax.
9NEWS

Woman injured after stabbing in Denver

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) has one person in custody and is investigating a stabbing that injured a woman Friday morning. The stabbing happened in the area of 29th Street and Brighton Boulevard, according to a tweet from DPD. A woman suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
99.9 KEKB

Need A Job? Colorado Department of Corrections Has A Whopping 1,700 Job Openings

Apparently, the fast food industry isn't the only one having difficulty finding people to work. The Colorado Department of Corrections is desperate for workers. Being a prison guard definitely doesn't sound like a walk in the park - which might explain why there are so many openings in Colorado's prison system. It can be dangerous, emotionally draining, and the hours can be long - especially when the system is sorely understaffed.
ESPN Western Colorado

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
coloradopolitics.com

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Don't freak out about pot sales

Colorado’s cannabis industry is facing declines it has never seen before just as Grand Junction, fashionably late to the party as usual, is getting ready to open its first retail marijuana stores, but we don’t think things are as dire as they might appear. The contraction is coming...
coloradopolitics.com

PODIUM | Time to hand the reins to Republicans

Not long ago, Colorado was one of the safest, most prosperous states in the nation. Today, Colorado is a mess. Crime is soaring. The economy is faltering. Energy prices are rising. Schools are struggling. Many of today’s problems are the predictable result of “progressive” policies adopted during the four-year reign...
David Heitz

Opinion: Homeless hotel neighbor runs for Denver mayor

My neighbor three doors down in the Denver homeless hotel where I live is running for mayor. I think it’s incredibly rich that a formerly homeless person still living in supportive housing has his name on the ballot for mayor. While some formerly homeless people find it difficult to crawl out of a hole of despair, Jesse Lashawn Parris exudes the confidence of a winner.
