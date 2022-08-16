Read full article on original website
Aurora: Say no to panhandlersDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Montbello may host next homeless tent villageDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Slumping pot sales raise stakes for Denver industry facing new tax voteMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Denver ranks No. 1 city for thrift-store shoppingMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Protesters who used F-bombs with police may get $64,000 eachDavid HeitzDenver, CO
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado panel begins work on name change for Mount Evans
A Colorado panel is getting ready to take on the most controversial name change in its two-year history: Mount Evans. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board, which is tasked with finding replacement names for geographic landmarks with names considered offensive, decided Thursday that it’s ready to start looking at six proposals for the renaming of Mount Evans in Clear Creek County.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Don't make the Springs a second-rate Denver
Voters should ask themselves two simple questions before the November election, which will determine whether to legalize recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs. Questions:. The answer to “1” is a definitive “no.” Denver has become a national symbol of big city crime. Mostly because of crimes in Denver, Colorado leads the country in automobile thefts. It has the second-highest rate of rape among the country’s large cities. Deadly shootings, most involving drugs, have become a near-daily event — with seven shootings in seven days last week.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Josiaz Aragon’s death is a wakeup call
It’s the question that should be gnawing at Denverites right now following last week’s horrific slaying of a 14-year-old Denver boy. Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon’s body was found Monday, Aug. 8, two days before his 15th birthday, near a ballfield behind Denver’s Southwest Recreation Center. Aragon was shot, stabbed and beaten, apparently in broad daylight, according to Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
coloradopolitics.com
Why grand jury probes – such as Denver's LoDo shooting investigation – are highly unusual
Highly rare in Colorado, Tuesday’s decision by Denver District Attorney Beth McCann marks only the third time in three decades that a Denver grand jury investigation into an officer-involved shooting has been convened. Denver's two previous grand jury investigations, one in 1992 and the other in 2004, involved single...
KKTV
Driver reportedly swerves to miss deer on I-25 in Colorado resulting in a deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and a second is seriously injured following a rollover crash on I-25 Friday morning. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened along the highway near Walsenburg on the south side of the state at about 5:20 a.m. “[The driver] swerved...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Colorado cities rein in the tax man
Looks like more municipalities are moving to untie a knot in their laws that had them double-taxing the public. In one of those quintessentially bureaucratic snafus, Colorado home-rule cities, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Aurora, have been collecting local sales tax on a controversial new statewide retail delivery fee that took effect July 1. Essentially, a tax on a tax.
2 people wounded in Aurora strip mall parking lot shooting
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning in Aurora.
Woman injured after stabbing in Denver
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) has one person in custody and is investigating a stabbing that injured a woman Friday morning. The stabbing happened in the area of 29th Street and Brighton Boulevard, according to a tweet from DPD. A woman suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Need A Job? Colorado Department of Corrections Has A Whopping 1,700 Job Openings
Apparently, the fast food industry isn't the only one having difficulty finding people to work. The Colorado Department of Corrections is desperate for workers. Being a prison guard definitely doesn't sound like a walk in the park - which might explain why there are so many openings in Colorado's prison system. It can be dangerous, emotionally draining, and the hours can be long - especially when the system is sorely understaffed.
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
coloradopolitics.com
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Don't freak out about pot sales
Colorado’s cannabis industry is facing declines it has never seen before just as Grand Junction, fashionably late to the party as usual, is getting ready to open its first retail marijuana stores, but we don’t think things are as dire as they might appear. The contraction is coming...
coloradopolitics.com
PODIUM | Time to hand the reins to Republicans
Not long ago, Colorado was one of the safest, most prosperous states in the nation. Today, Colorado is a mess. Crime is soaring. The economy is faltering. Energy prices are rising. Schools are struggling. Many of today’s problems are the predictable result of “progressive” policies adopted during the four-year reign...
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 19-21, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
Deceased woman found in vehicle at Colorado trailhead
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the South Sourdough Trailhead on August 17. This is a popular hiking spot in the Nederland area. After receiving a report of a possible deceased person, authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, confirming the...
Shelter-in-place lifted for Aurora neighborhood; fugitive not found
Aurora police are still searching for a fugitive following an hours-long shelter-in-place order Thursday.
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons, Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
Opinion: Homeless hotel neighbor runs for Denver mayor
My neighbor three doors down in the Denver homeless hotel where I live is running for mayor. I think it’s incredibly rich that a formerly homeless person still living in supportive housing has his name on the ballot for mayor. While some formerly homeless people find it difficult to crawl out of a hole of despair, Jesse Lashawn Parris exudes the confidence of a winner.
Colorado is the nation’s cocaine use capital
According to the survey, 2.24% of Colorado's 12+ population reported using cocaine in the past year. This puts Colorado first in the U.S., followed by New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and California.
Massive Elk Herd Surrounds Home While Taking A Rest In Colorado Neighborhood
Imagine waking up and going out on the front porch for a morning coffee and seeing every elk that lives in your area sitting right on your front lawn. Seems crazy right?. Well, that’s pretty much what happened here. Elk in Colorado have the highest population in the world....
Deceased person pulled from South Platte River in Denver
A deceased person was found in the South Platte River near the intersection of W. 13th Avenue and Zuni Street on Thursday morning, according to Denver police.
