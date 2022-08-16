ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Group hopes to renovate Tuscora Park ballfield

The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
NEW PHILADELPHIA ― A fundraising initiative to renovate the Tuscora Park baseball field into a state-of-the-art baseball complex is underway.

Organizers Kelly Ricklic and Tom Farbizo, along with other members of the community committee, For the Love of the Game, have titled the effort Project: Turf Tuscora Diamond.

Phase one of the project includes renovation of the existing baseball infield by adding turf, building new dugouts, installing a new backstop, phase one of new lighting, and a scoreboard installation.

The second phase includes adding a seating area for viewing, restrooms, a press box that includes a sound system, and a concession stand.

Phase three features installing turf to the outfield, replacing the outfield fence, constructing a maintenance/community center, and finishing the lighting upgrade.

“The goal of this project is to create a desirable baseball complex for local athletes to use while also designing a space that can be enjoyed by community members of all ages, with low-key maintenance in mind,” said Ricklic.

"We feel that a more flexible complex would maximize the use of the baseball field at Tuscora Park, while also helping to showcase area youth and athletes in our community,” said Farbizo.

Plans for the renovation have been in the works since 2015.

Fundraising is underway to meet a $500,000 goal to complete phase one of the project. Organizers hope to reach that goal through various fundraisers, grants, partnerships, private donations and by hosting tournaments. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for seating, the press box, dugouts, bleacher corners, the scoreboard, community building, fence, backstop, and bullpens.

In addition to Ricklic and Farbizo, other committee members include Ed Marsh, Ed Breehl, Chase Hostetler, Mitch Pace, and Sharon Ricklic.

Chris Bower and Brian Stull from Diversified Engineering are the engineering consultants and Shyanne Carroll is handling public relations for the project. Partners in the project include the City of New Philadelphia, the New Philadelphia City School District, Tuscarawas County Pony League, New Philadelphia youth baseball, and the Tuscora Park Foundation, serving as the 501-(c)(3) non-profit.

Anyone interested in contributing to the effort is asked to reach out to Kelly Ricklic at 330-364-2771 or Tom Farbizo at 330-340-7591.

