Briefs: River View names new treasurer

River View names new treasurer

WARSAW − River View Local Schools has named Kara Kimes as the new district treasurer. She will replace the retiring Lee Williamson and mentor under Williamson from Sept. 1 to Jan. 31.

Kimes has a bachelor's degree in accounting and business from Muskingum University and a master's of divinity from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky.

Kimes obtained her school treasurer's license in 2020 and last worked as a treasurer for Charter School Specialist in Pickerington.

Franklin-Conesville rec board formed

CONESVILLE − The Franklin-Conesville Joint Recreation Board recently formed by naming officers and is seeking non-profit status. The board will be funded by $4,000 each from Franklin Township and the Village of Conesville with other funding from grants and donations.

The board was formed in order to develop approximately 17.2 acres of land along the Muskingum River between County 273 and the former American Electric Power plant being donated from the Frontier Group of Companies, which is developing the Conesville Industrial Park on the old AEP land. The park will have river access.

Conesville Mayor Marge Donley is chair of the board with Franklin Township Trustee Larry Boal as vice chair. Other members are Brent Porteus, Jarred Renner, Max Crown, Darcie Rehm and Megan Hire.

West Liberty releases dean's list

WEST LIBERTY, WEST VIRGINIA − West Liberty University has announced it's spring semester dean's list. Making the list were Jorn Hocter of Coshocton and Sarah Montgomery and Jordan Mutschelknaus of Newcomerstown.

COTC offering students laptops

NEWARK − Central Ohio Technical College, with a branch in Coshocton, is providing a limited number of free laptop computers to students demonstration financial need who are enrolled in the college's information technology or digital media design technology program.

The one time computer grant is on a first-come, first-served basis to 30 students enrolled for the autumn semester. Students will keep the Dell Precision 3570 for as long as they are enrolled at COTC. For more information, call 740-366-9435 or email nwk-studentfinancialservices@mail.cotc.edu.