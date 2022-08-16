ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conesville, OH

Briefs: River View names new treasurer

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nojpg_0hIkYq8000

River View names new treasurer

WARSAW − River View Local Schools has named Kara Kimes as the new district treasurer. She will replace the retiring Lee Williamson and mentor under Williamson from Sept. 1 to Jan. 31.

Kimes has a bachelor's degree in accounting and business from Muskingum University and a master's of divinity from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky.

Kimes obtained her school treasurer's license in 2020 and last worked as a treasurer for Charter School Specialist in Pickerington.

Franklin-Conesville rec board formed

CONESVILLE − The Franklin-Conesville Joint Recreation Board recently formed by naming officers and is seeking non-profit status. The board will be funded by $4,000 each from Franklin Township and the Village of Conesville with other funding from grants and donations.

The board was formed in order to develop approximately 17.2 acres of land along the Muskingum River between County 273 and the former American Electric Power plant being donated from the Frontier Group of Companies, which is developing the Conesville Industrial Park on the old AEP land. The park will have river access.

Conesville Mayor Marge Donley is chair of the board with Franklin Township Trustee Larry Boal as vice chair. Other members are Brent Porteus, Jarred Renner, Max Crown, Darcie Rehm and Megan Hire.

West Liberty releases dean's list

WEST LIBERTY, WEST VIRGINIA − West Liberty University has announced it's spring semester dean's list. Making the list were Jorn Hocter of Coshocton and Sarah Montgomery and Jordan Mutschelknaus of Newcomerstown.

COTC offering students laptops

NEWARK − Central Ohio Technical College, with a branch in Coshocton, is providing a limited number of free laptop computers to students demonstration financial need who are enrolled in the college's information technology or digital media design technology program.

The one time computer grant is on a first-come, first-served basis to 30 students enrolled for the autumn semester. Students will keep the Dell Precision 3570 for as long as they are enrolled at COTC. For more information, call 740-366-9435 or email nwk-studentfinancialservices@mail.cotc.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
WOUB

An Ohio man is dead after an accident at a West Virginia coal mine

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a coal miner has died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training says 38-year-old William A. Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man killed in West Virginia mine

An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground. Co-workers took the Richards to the surface where he was pronounced dead. Tunnel Ridge […]
CADIZ, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Gives Update

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met early Wednesday to discuss the latest economic investments in the community. Port Authority Executive Director, Matt Abbott, said they talked about the interests in the business park. The board also discussed the existing businesses and attracting new companies. “The investments that...
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, OH
State
Kentucky State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Virginia State
City
West Liberty, OH
City
Conesville, OH
State
West Virginia State
City
Pickerington, OH
City
Coshocton, OH
WTRF- 7News

Get free school supplies with a festival in Belmont County

The 2nd Annual R.L. Strength & Conditioning Summer Bash is set for Saturday (August 20, 2022). Organizers say they’ll give away thousands of dollars in school supplies to young people currently attending the conditioning program. The event will take place in Bellaire behind the Holistic Cloud and Unique Treats by Jacquie. It’s free to all youngsters […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Senior Day At The Muskingum County Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Senior Day at the Muskingum County Fair allowed those 60 years or older in for free until 5 p.m. Activities Director for the Muskingum County Center for Seniors, Tara Rock, said there was a great crowd throughout the day. Elder and Margaret Godby of New Concord were the...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Williamson
WTRF- 7News

Ohio agent warns of wild horses running on state road

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw warns drivers to watch for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They look like any other […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Senecaville Council approves the disbanding of its police department

SENECAVILLE, Ohio – At its meeting Wednesday, the Senecaville Village Council voted unanimously to disband its police department and also eliminate the positions of the safety director and village marshal. Council approved the sale of police assets to the Village of Byesville, which will pay $15,000 for a cruiser,...
SENECAVILLE, OH
wqkt.com

Two local men involved in four-vehicle accident on I-71

Two men from Wayne County were involved in a four-vehicle accident this week on I-71. The crash took place Wednesday morning in Morrow County, backing up southbound traffic all the way to Mansfield for more than five hours. According to the Highway Patrol, 26-year old Josh Morris, of West Salem, crashed his semi into the back-end of another semi. That semi then rear ended a box truck driven by a Wooster man, which in-turn struck a third semi. Morris, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was seriously injured in the crash, while the other three drivers escaped with only minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Liberty University#Briefs#Laptop Computers#Muskingum University#Charter School Specialist#American Electric Power#Aep#Franklin Township Trustee
WOWK 13 News

Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Hocking County accident under investigation

ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
BELPRE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
morrowcountysentinel.com

Stolen items with estimated $50,000 value recovered

MORROW COUNTY- On August 11, 2022, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen travel trailer. Marion County believed the stolen travel trailer was somewhere in Morrow County. While deputies were attempting to locate the stolen travel trailer from...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Death Investigation: Man Found Behind Downtown Canton Bar

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A death investigation in Canton. The county coroner’s office is awaiting autopsy results from Cleveland on 36-year-old Kennon Lathen. The Canton man was found unresponsive in a parking lot on DeWalt Avenue NW behind George’s Lounge downtown early Sunday morning.
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Beware of wild horses hitting the road

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw is warning drivers to watch out for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses that’s been in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

1K+
Followers
873
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy