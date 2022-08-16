ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

'A sad reality:' SouthCoast police acquire greater firepower as mass shootings increase

By Kevin G. Andrade, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago

NEW BEDFORD — Mass shootings have been increasing in the last 20 years and several area police forces said they have upgraded their armory as a result.

Indeed, according to The Marshall Project, the last five years have seen 31 mass shootings — the most in any five-year period since 1966, part of a steadily increasing trend.

In a survey of area police departments, several in Bristol County said they now possess semi-automatic weapons to be deployed in mass shooting scenarios.

"It's a sad reality," former Chatham Chief of Police Mark Pawlina told The Cape Cod Times in a recent story.

NBPD keeps AR-15s in cruisers

Among those contacted were the New Bedford , Acushnet , Dartmouth, Freetown, Lakeville, and Fairhaven police departments.

New Bedford police confirmed they carry the weapon in case of an active shooter incident.

"New Bedford police do carry AR-15s in their cruisers to use in case they respond to an active shooter situation where an assailant may be using a weapon of high volume," said Holly Huntoon, NBPD media relations specialist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11EdHd_0hIkYlxb00

The policy was enacted as a result of the December 2006 shooting at the Foxy Lady that resulted in the deaths of three men, two of whom worked at the club.

The incident began when 39-year-old Scott C. Medeiros of Freetown entered the establishment, where his then recent ex-girlfriend worked as a bartender, and began firing with an M-16.

Soon after police arrived on the scene, a firefight ensued before Medeiros shot and killed himself.

"Police are authorized to use this weapon in accordance with our use of force policy," Huntoon said.

The New Bedford Police Department's guidelines on use of force were last evaluated on July 13 and are available online.

The department's Use of Deadly Force Policy says that officers are to use deadly force as a last resort when other de-escalation options have been exhausted "when time and the totality of the circumstances permit."

The 13-page document goes on to elaborate further.

"Police are equipped with firearms as a means of last resort to protect themselves and others from the immediate threat of death and serious bodily injury," it states. "The basic responsibility of police officers to protect life also requires that they exhaust all other reasonable means for apprehension and control before resorting to the use of firearms."

Feed the meter in New Bedford or pay up?: Petition presented to rescind meter-fine increase

Acushnet PD has access to AR-15 style rifles

Acushnet Chief of Police Christopher Richmond said that police there do have access to a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle called the Bushmaster XM15 E2S and the Anderson Manufacturing AM-15.

"The rifles are safely secured when not in use," Richmond said.

"The Acushnet Police Department began training and qualifying with patrol rifles about 20 years ago," he added, "in response to a number of incidents across the nation where police officers were unfortunately ill prepared and confronted by suspects with superior firepower."

Though he declined to go into specifics, Richmond summarized the policies surrounding their usage in one sentence.

"Simply put, officers are authorized to use the weapons when the situation dictates it."

Chief Carlton Abbott of the Freetown Police Department did not provide details in his response. "Any records detailing the quantity, specifications and location of police weapons would undermine public safety as it relates to security measures and emergency preparedness," he said.

The Lakeville , Dartmouth and Fairhaven Police Departments did not respond to requests for comment.

Originally intended for military use, the AR-15 style rifle can fire one bullet per trigger pull, making it semi-automatic. It has been among the guns used in several recent mass shootings across the United States including May 14 in Buffalo, New York, where a gunman killed 10 Black shoppers at a supermarket, and May 24, in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school.

Correction: The original version of this story miscounted the number dead at the 2006 Foxy Lady shooting. The Standard-Times apologizes for the error.

With Cape Cod Times reports by Asad Jung.

Contact Kevin G. Andrade at kandrade@s-t.com and follow him on Twitter: @ KevinGAndrade . Support local journalism and subscribe to the Standard-Times today!

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: 'A sad reality:' SouthCoast police acquire greater firepower as mass shootings increase

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedfordguide.com

Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home

At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MA
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Fairhaven, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
County
Bristol County, MA
Bristol County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
New Bedford, MA
Fairhaven, MA
Crime & Safety
Dartmouth, MA
Crime & Safety
Freetown, MA
Crime & Safety
Lakeville, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Dartmouth, MA
City
Freetown, MA
City
Acushnet, MA
1420 WBSM

Taunton Man Arrested for Allegedly Making and Selling Ghost Guns

A Taunton man with previous felonies, including an armed robbery conviction, was arrested Thursday for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns and selling them without a license. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, William Viera, 33, was charged with one count of dealing firearms without a license. Viera does not possess...
TAUNTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Body located believed to be second brother that jumped from Massachusetts bridge

Boston, MA – It is believed that the body of the second brother who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge has been located. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 11:30 a.m. today, a shell fisherman located the deceased body of a young adult male on the western edge of Sengekontacket Pond. The body matches the description of Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, who has been the subject of a weeklong ongoing search since he went missing Sunday night after jumping from the Big Bridge (Jaws Bridge) between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police Identify Suspect in St. Luke’s Threat

New Bedford Police have identified the person who allegedly made the threat against St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday that forced the hospital into lockdown. Officers responded Tuesday to a report of threats at the hospital and arrived to find the facility already under lockdown. According to police, officers were...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Training#Mass Shootings#Guns#Violent Crime#The Marshall Project#The Cape Cod Times#Ar 15s#Nbpd#Medei
Boston

Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer

Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
EASTON, MA
whdh.com

3 hospitalized after crash in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three individuals were hospitalized after a Friday morning crash in Dorchester. The white vehicle, its’ front mangled and mashed, was eventually towed off of 93-south. Officials have not yet provided anymore details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

Woman sentenced up to 15 years in prison for Attleboro stabbing

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a Weymouth woman faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a fatal stabbing in Attleboro. A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that 22-year-old Kayla Cantu...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Boston

Boston police arrest Hyde Park rape suspect

Police said the alleged incident took place Tuesday at about 2:25 p.m. in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue. Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in connection with an attempted rape of a woman in Hyde Park. Eric Davis, 67, of Dorchester is expected to appear in West Roxbury...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Delays Coming as Rt. 24/140 Bridges in Taunton to be Demolished

TAUNTON — Starting at the end of August, traffic patterns will change at the Route 24/Route 140 interchange in Taunton as three bridges will be demolished and reconstructed, according to the state's transportation department. The changes will be implemented overnight on Aug. 28 and 29, and the new traffic...
TAUNTON, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Car drives onto second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Video sent into 7NEWS shows a car driving on the second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza. According to Braintree Police, the Lincoln MKX drove through the mall at approximately 11:45 a.m. and traveled 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway driving in from the parking lot.
BRAINTREE, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy